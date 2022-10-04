Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
I-5 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 8:25 A.M. UPDATE - Interstate 5 was closed in both directions after a crash involving two semi-trucks and a commercial van Tuesday afternoon, according to the Glenn County Sheriff's Office. Just before 5 p.m., the southbound lane reopened. The CHP said at 7 p.m. that the interstate...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Man Crashes Into Parked Cars; Unregistered Firearm Found in His Vehicle
A Santa Rosa man has been arrested after failing to stop for a deputy and crashing into two parked cars. A sheriff’s deputy on patrol noticed a speeding car tried to stop the vehicle. However, the driver fled, speeding through a Santa Rosa neighborhood until he lost control and crashed into two parked cars on Francisco Avenue. The deputy gave aid to the 18-year-old driver and the 17-year-old passenger. A search of the vehicle turned up an unserialized Glock pistol. The driver, Anthony Martinez, was arrested for felony evading, child endangerment, possessing an unserialized firearm, possessing a concealed loaded firearm in public, and possession of a high capacity magazine. Additional aid was provided by Santa Rosa Police and Fire.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Friday, Sept. 30
Occurred on Pine Ave. RP STATES THE DOOR ON HER 5TH WHEEL IS WIDE OPEN/IT IS PARKED IN THE LOT KEEPS GETTING VANDALIZED BY NEIGHBORS ,RP STATES THEY SAW SOMEONE LOOKING OUT THE BLINDS/ RP WOULD LIKE 21 AFTER AREA CHECK. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.951259 Lon:-122.6218. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run near Colusa Casino arrested
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 55-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Highway 45 last week, according to the CHP. The CHP said a 66-year-old woman was walking south on the east shoulder of Highway 45 from the Colusa Casino just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Saturday, Oct. 1
Occurred at 17TH Av/Boyles Av. RP STATES THERE IS A GRAY OLDER CHARGER SPEEDING UP AND DOWN ROAD DOING DONUTS. Disposition: Gone On Arrival. Occurred at Main Street Bar & Grill on Lakeshore Dr. RP STATES THERE WAS A VEH ACC/UNK INJURY/2 VEH BLK TRUCK AND BLK SEDAN. Cellular E911 Call:
Lake County News
Ukiah man arrested for killing Laytonville resident
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Authorities said they have arrested a Ukiah man for the murder of a Laytonville man last week. Christopher Franklin Hill, 20, was arrested earlier this week for killing Aaron Joseph Vossler, 18, according to a report from Lt. Andrew Porter of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County Man with Multiple Warrants Accused of Assaulting, Strangling Wife
A Mendocino County man with two active warrants out of two separate counties was arrested after allegedly terrorizing and assaulting his wife at their home in Willits. 40-year-old Lewis Albert Perll of Willits, whom authorities say already had a felony warrant out of Santa Clara County and a misdemeanor warrant out of Santa Cruz, as well as being on probation, is accused of threatening and assaulting his wife after the two had gone out drinking together on the night of Friday, September 23.
kymkemp.com
Driver Dies After Ejected from Vehicle off Hwy 299
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 0403 hours, Trinity River CHP officers were advised by a passing motorist of what appeared to be a vehicle off the road on SR-299, east of Slattery Gulch Road. Officers responded to the area and located a white Chevrolet Suburban, which was off...
RELATED PEOPLE
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Booked for Murder After Missing Laytonville Man Found Dead and Buried in Potter Valley Backyard
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-29-2022 Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the North Sector were dispatched to...
Man arrested in violent Santa Rosa carjacking
(KRON) — A man wanted for a brutal carjacking in Santa Rosa on Sunday has turned himself into police, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. KRON On is streaming now Rico Leaton-Gomez turned himself in at the Sonoma County Jail on Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. Officers with SRPD took Leaton-Gomez […]
kymkemp.com
Juvenile Male and Female Escaped from Custody in Mendocino County
On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody. Prior to their escape, the two detained youths were working in the garden within the confines...
The Mendocino Voice
Missing Laytonville teen’s remains exhumed from shallow grave in Potter Valley
MENDOCINO Co., 10/5/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies working with investigators from the district attorney’s office and crime scene specialists from the California Department of Justice have located the remains of Aaron Joseph Vossler, an 18-year-old Laytonville man who went missing last week. Authorities have a suspect in custody.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksro.com
Arrest Made in Potter Valley Murder
A 20-year-old man from Ukiah is behind bars on suspicion of killing his friend, whose body was found in a shallow grave. The body of 18-year-old Aaron Joseph Vossler was found at the home of Christopher Franklin Hill’s relative in Potter Valley. Hill and Vossler were supposed to drive together from Laytonville to Ukiah on September 26th. But, the Vossler was reported missing after never returning from the trip. Investigators believe Vossler might have been killed inside the suspect’s car.
ksro.com
Two Arrested for DUI During Santa Rosa Police Checkpoint
Several arrests were made at a DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa Friday night. The checkpoint was held at College Avenue and Morgan Street from 9:00 pm until 2:00 am. Officers screened 921 vehicles and 15 drivers had additional screening for possibly driving under the influence. In total, two drivers were arrested for DUI, 21 drivers were arrested or cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle, three drivers were arrested or cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and one driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
ksro.com
Missing Larkfield Man Found Dead
The body of a previously missing man from Larkfield has been found in Knights Valley. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office confirms the body of 39-year-old Timothy O’Connor was discovered Monday night. He had been missing since last Friday afternoon. Investigators believe he took his own life.
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
19-Year-Old Ukiah Man Booked for Murder After 18-Year-Old Laytonville Youth Found Buried in a Shallow Grave
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. On 09-29-2022 Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the North Sector were dispatched to contact a...
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Police Arrest Two on Suspicion of Embezzling from Local Non-Profit
Santa Rosa police have announced the arrests of two people on suspicion of embezzling more than $50,000 from a local non-profit. Back in May, representatives at Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) contacted police regarding suspicion of embezzlement from within the organization. The following month, after obtaining financial documents from SAY, Santa Rosa PD Property Crimes detectives began an investigation.
Willits News
Uptick in police and fire calls reported at Ukiah homeless shelter
The latest six-month report on operations at the Ukiah homeless shelter presented to the city’s Planning Commission included an increase in calls to both the Ukiah Police Department and the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority. According to the staff report prepared for the commission’s Sept. 28 meeting, there were 85...
ksro.com
Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland
A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
Comments / 0