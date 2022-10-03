Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Shop Opens in IndianapolisVegOut MagazineCarmel, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
Related
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts
It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard is dealing with more than a concussion
INDIANAPOLIS — Shaquille Leonard will not play against the Broncos on Thursday as the Colts work through a short week before a road trip to Denver, but he's also dealing with more than originally known. The Colts All-Pro linebacker broke his nose on the play that gave him a brain injury in Sunday's...
Texans go for 9th straight victory against favored Jaguars
HOUSTON (0-3-1) at JACKSONVILLE (2-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS OPENING LINE: Jaguars by 7, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Houston 2-2; Jacksonville 2-2.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 5 game
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 5 game, the first game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Continuing Diversity Coaching and Scouting Fellowships
The National Football League will continue its efforts to increase the pool of diverse candidates in coaching and scouting.
NFL・
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Broncos vs. Colts: Quick game preview for NFL Week 5
The Denver Broncos (2-2) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football this week. Here’s our quick preview for the AFC showdown. Broncos’ keys to victory: Any game plan for beating the Colts starts with slowing down star RB Jonathan Taylor, if he plays this week (ankle). Since 2021, the Colts are undefeated (6-0-1) when Taylor rushes more than 20 times in a game. Denver will likely stack the box and go all in on shutting Taylor down, forcing QB Matt Ryan to throw against a talented secondary that features star CB Pat Surtain. On offense, the Broncos will have to lean on backup RBs Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone with Javonte Williams (ACL) set to miss the rest of the season.
The Colts' Offense is NOT Broken
The Colts' offense is in a terrible funk to start the 2022 NFL season. However, this offense is not broken (at the moment).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The Colts Have Finally Signed a Kicker
After waiving Rodrigo Blankenship just one week into the NFL season veteran kicker Chase McLaughlin had been on a three week trial run. McLaughlin had been elevated from the practice squad before every game he had appeared in this season, but that stops today as he was officially added to the Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster.
Comments / 0