ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts

It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III

Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos vs. Colts: Quick game preview for NFL Week 5

The Denver Broncos (2-2) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football this week. Here’s our quick preview for the AFC showdown. Broncos’ keys to victory: Any game plan for beating the Colts starts with slowing down star RB Jonathan Taylor, if he plays this week (ankle). Since 2021, the Colts are undefeated (6-0-1) when Taylor rushes more than 20 times in a game. Denver will likely stack the box and go all in on shutting Taylor down, forcing QB Matt Ryan to throw against a talented secondary that features star CB Pat Surtain. On offense, the Broncos will have to lean on backup RBs Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone with Javonte Williams (ACL) set to miss the rest of the season.
Yardbarker

The Colts Have Finally Signed a Kicker

After waiving Rodrigo Blankenship just one week into the NFL season veteran kicker Chase McLaughlin had been on a three week trial run. McLaughlin had been elevated from the practice squad before every game he had appeared in this season, but that stops today as he was officially added to the Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

