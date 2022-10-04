Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. Naves
The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must VisitTravel MavenWhite Post, VA
Related
loudounnow.com
Letter: Tony Quintana, Lovettsville
Editor: Nothing boils my cookie more that those who criticize from the sidelines. Monday morning quarterbacking, a sport dominated by religious keyboard warriors. I have served with Christopher Hornbaker for over a decade. From the Town of Lovettsville Planning Commission, to the Lovettsville Town Center HOA, and more recently on the Town Council. Chris is the best of the best, and we are lucky to call him a neighbor.
recordpatriot.com
Abortion, economy electrify contest in Virginia between Spanberger, Vega
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was perhaps the clearest picture yet that Election Day was just 45 days away: The hay bales had come out, stacked in the bed of a trailer hooked up to a bright red pickup functioning as a makeshift stage for Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.
WJLA
1-on-1: Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Michael Rivera says parents have been demonized
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November General Election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
historynet.com
The Maryland Town That Became One Big Civil War Hospital
In September 1862, the war descended on Frederick, Md., en masse, as troops from both sides tramped through its streets en route to participate in the Maryland Campaign. After the bloody battles of South Mountain on September 14, and the Battle of Antietam on September 17, the sick and wounded from both clashes filled dozens of churches and buildings, prompting The Philadelphia Inquirer to note, the “city is one vast hospital, and yet hundreds of poor fellows continue to arrive….” By September 24, the Frederick Examiner reported that the wounded already filled 17 buildings and “the thousands of sufferers, thrown by the emergency of battle upon this community, is a grievous tax upon the citizens….”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
loudounnow.com
Lerner Inducted as Loudoun Laurels Honoree
The Loudoun Laurels Foundation on Friday celebrated the lifetime contributions of Sandy Lerner as its 30th honoree Friday night during a gala ceremony at the Lansdowne Resort. An entrepreneur-turned-farmer, Lerner was recognized for directing her efforts and resources toward philanthropy, sustainable and humane farming, land conservation, and historic preservation. She was a co-founder of Cisco Systems and moved to Ayrshire Farm west of Middleburg in 1995. Through her conservation and preservation endeavors, as well as her pioneering organic, predator-friendly, and humane farming initiatives and her work to save endangered breeds of domestic livestock, Lerner is credited with blending tradition and technology to serve the interests of Loudoun residents, both human and animal.
pagevalleynews.com
Felony against former finance director dismissed after evidence shows county approved expenses
LURAY, Oct. 4 — Perhaps the best way to summarize Tuesday’s proceedings against former Page County Finance Director Dennis Click would be to share the analogy presented by the presiding judge just before he granted the defense’s motion to strike and dismissed the felony charge for obtaining money from the county coffers by false pretenses.
WHSV
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural areas of Augusta and Rockingham Counties will be left with limited options for high-speed internet connection. More than 1,100 homes in Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah Counties use Beam internet...
Washington Examiner
Fairfax schools implemented 'equity grading' to fight 'bias'
EXCLUSIVE — Officials with Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools have taken steps to implement so-called "equitable grading" at Langley High School and other schools across the district in a bid to fight "institutional bias," according to internal FCPS communications. The district's emails, obtained by local parents through a Freedom...
IN THIS ARTICLE
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Set Data Center Development Vision
After months of committee meetings, county supervisors have set their vision for where and how data centers will develop in Loudoun into the future. As supervisors and county planners continue the years-long effort to overhaul both the county’s comprehensive planning and zoning ordinance, they sought a holistic look at where data centers should be allowed, how they fit into other development and what they should look like. The Board of Supervisors’ Transportation and Land Use Committee held a series of discussions with county planners to sort that out, and the full board voted on those recommendations Sept. 20, launching the work to amend the county comprehensive plan and zoning.
loudounnow.com
Finding Common Ground and Grounding at Loudoun Therapeutic Riding
Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Center is no stranger to the area. It’s been offering therapeutic riding for 48 years in Leesburg and now in its new location near Lovettsville. But what sets it apart is what it offers to those who ride there. It was the first therapeutic horsemanship center...
fox5dc.com
Virginia NAACP leader killed in Turks and Caicos ambush shooting
FOX 5 has learned that Kent Carter - a prominent community leader and realtor from Arlington - was killed while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. The Arlington County NAACP confirms Carter was killed when a vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. Police in Turks and Caicos say the car was on its way back from an excursion when a group of men with guns opened fire on the vehicle - killing Carter - an innocent bystander.
Prince William Co. schools discuss potential teacher, staff unions
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — At a Tuesday night school board meeting, Prince William County’s elected officials discussed the newly-unveiled draft collective bargaining resolution, which would allow teachers and other school workers to form a union. Educators and advocates with the Prince William Education Association were pleased that two years after Virginia legislators voted […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
royalexaminer.com
Supervisors appear reluctant to forward Data Centers as a by-right use regardless of zoning amendment creating new Light Industrial District
Following a detailed presentation by County Planning Director Matt Wendling on the procedural requirements for authorizing the development of Data Centers in Industrial or Light Industrially zoned areas either by-right or by individual Conditional Use Permit (CUP) approval, on Tuesday, October 4, the Warren County Board of Supervisors authorized advertisement for an October 25th public hearing on a zoning amendment on the new zoning district and uses within it.
loudounnow.com
Jean T. Hall, 1926-2022
Jean T. Hall, of Purcellville, Virginia, passed away at the age of 96 from natural causes on September 27, 2022 with family by her side. She was a classy lady with a caring soul. Jean was a true example of love, humor, joy, and spunk. Jean Hall was born in...
royalexaminer.com
Valley Health confronts lingering challenges of COVID-19
Like health systems nationwide, Valley Health is facing financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. While social restrictions have eased considerably, and serious illness and death rates are down, the lasting impacts are still significant in the region’s nonprofit health system. “I’m so proud of our team for their extraordinary...
WTOP
Property tax bills due in Fairfax Co., but there’s some relief for car owners
The pandemic caused the value of used cars and trucks to increase by 33% on average. While residents of Fairfax County, Virginia, won’t bear the entire brunt of that impact on their car taxes, they still will be paying more for what usually are depreciating assets. “This is probably...
loudounnow.com
Mount Vernon Awards History Teacher of the Year in Loudoun
George Washington’s Mount Vernon has named Loudoun teachers both the 2022 History Teacher of the Year and the runner-up. Nellie Beaman, a sixth-grade history teacher at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Ashburn, was named the 2022 History Teacher of the Year. Beaman, who is in her 12th year of...
restonnow.com
Fairfax County must pay MWAA another $40M for Silver Line Phase II
With the Silver Line Phase II opening still in flux, Fairfax County is being asked to pay another $40 million. At its transportation committee meeting on Friday (Sept. 30), the Board of Supervisors got an update on the ramifications of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) agreeing in July to increase the budget for the Silver Line extension by $250 million.
West Virginia school employee injured by ‘student in crisis,’ flown to hospital
UPDATE with Editor’s Note, Oct. 4, 3:49 p.m. — The information initially provided by Jefferson County Schools said the person who was hurt was a teacher. In a follow-up conversation, Hans Fogle, spokesman for the school district, said the person who was hurt was a school staff member, not a teacher. The story has been […]
visitshenandoahcounty.com
7 Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures in Virginia’s Shenandoah County
Tucked away between the Blue Ridge and the Allegheny Mountains in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, it’s hard to believe Shenandoah County is just 90 minutes from the bustling metropolis of Washington, DC. Nearly a quarter of the county is blanketed by the vast George Washington National Forest and much of the rest is peppered with lush farm pastures, picturesque towns, and Civil War battlefields.
Comments / 0