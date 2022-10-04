After months of committee meetings, county supervisors have set their vision for where and how data centers will develop in Loudoun into the future. As supervisors and county planners continue the years-long effort to overhaul both the county’s comprehensive planning and zoning ordinance, they sought a holistic look at where data centers should be allowed, how they fit into other development and what they should look like. The Board of Supervisors’ Transportation and Land Use Committee held a series of discussions with county planners to sort that out, and the full board voted on those recommendations Sept. 20, launching the work to amend the county comprehensive plan and zoning.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO