Springfield, MO

Major project coming to C-Street’s western gateway

Developers have the go-ahead to put a new building on the western edge of Commercial Street, in a move supporters hope will help revitalize the neighborhood. The Springfield City Council voted 8-0 on Oct. 3 to approve a conditional use permit for the development team from OzMod 425, LLC, to build a multi-use building with apartments and commercial space at the northwest corner of the intersection of Commercial Street and Lyon Avenue. More than 6,000 vehicles pass by the property each day.
New Apartment And Business Complex Coming To Commercial Street

(KTTS News) — Springfield City Council gives the go ahead for a developer to build a 10,000 square foot apartment and business complex on Commercial Street. It will be located near Commercial and Lyon. Neighbors are worried it will take away from the historic architecture of the buildings. KY3...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Developers broke ground on the new Iron Grain District in Republic. The $65 million project will include major retail and residential areas. Magers Management, the company building the shopping center, says it will be Republic’s largest mixed-use development. The district will be built near the Amazon warehouse and Convoy of Hope headquarters in the area of James River Freeway and State Highway MM. It will offer multi-family housing and townhomes in addition to local dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Springfield City Council approves multi-use permit for large development on historic Commercial Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council approved one of the largest projects in the historic neighborhood of Commercial Street. The developer plans a more than 10,000-square-foot apartment and business complex near Commercial Street and Lyon. Neighbors worry the new development will take away from the neighborhood’s historic architecture. Business...
Branson Alderman claims administrator hiring a “sham”

One Branson Alderman says the hiring of the city’s new administrator was fixed from the beginning, and another aldermen has decried the hiring process, which they believe was not transparent and ignored much stronger candidates for the position. Alderman Chuck Rodriguez told Branson Tri-Lakes News the hiring process for...
Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
What happened in Springfield’s history during October

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – October in Springfield is full of fall festivals, changing colors and spooky decor, but it is also a month full of historical moments. Here’s a look at the events that happened in October throughout Springfield’s history. October 1831: James H. Slavens, a young preacher, gave the first sermon in Springfield in the […]
Get to know your Missouri judges before election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Branson 2022

Branson is a family-friendly city nestled in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains where world-famous entertainment, thrilling attractions, outdoor beauty, and nostalgic charm have beautifully synthesized to attract visitors for more than five decades. Acclaimed as the Live Entertainment Capital of the World, Branson boasts an eclectic list of performances,...
BRANSON, MO

