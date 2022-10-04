Read full article on original website
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Ex-Sen. Al Franken says Senate GOP 'destroyed' the legitimacy of the Supreme Court: 'They've stolen two seats'
"The legitimacy of the court was undermined when they [Senate Republicans] wouldn't take up Merrick Garland," Franken said during a CNN segment.
Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Changing Law That Made Him Center Of Attention On Jan. 6
The Texas Republican falsely suggested voter fraud swings presidential elections to Democrats.
WaPo gives Sen. Patty Murray 'Four Pinocchios' for saying Republicans plan to 'end' Social Security, Medicare
The Washington Post handed down four "Pinocchios" to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., for her claim warning of the "end" Social Security and Medicare if Republicans take control of Congress. Murray, who is fighting in a tightening reelection battle against GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley, tweeted on Sunday, "Republicans plan to end...
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Mitch McConnell calls Republican Govs. DeSantis and Abbott's ploy to fly migrants to Democratic enclaves like Martha's Vineyard 'a good idea'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is fully on board with depositing disoriented migrants on Democratic rivals' doorsteps ahead of the midterms.
Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao— but disapproval among the GOP is growing
A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Rep. Liz Cheney and several former Trump White House aides and advisors have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced former...
George W. Bush injects his anti-Trump energy into Colorado's Senate race by fundraising with GOP hopeful Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is stumping for the Colorado Senate hopeful Joe O'Dea based on their mutual distaste for scandal-plagued Donald Trump.
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
With help from Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, Kentucky can lead on animal issues again
Let’s face it: Not many people look at the two senators from Kentucky and see a couple of warm and fuzzy guys. Sen. Mitch McConnell, is widely recognized as a master legislator but also a bare-knuckled tactician in the art and exercise of power. Sen. Rand Paul, has laser-focused fidelity to libertarian ideals, and his ability to withstand pressure when he is a crowd of one says more than a little something about his resolve. No matter...
Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Mitch McConnell out of the picture
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's podcast "War Room," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and outlined how she believes voters in Arizona could end his career.
Protesters heckle GOP senators in downtown DC after Lindsey Graham unveils national abortion ban
Republican senators were heckled in downtown Washington DC Tuesday evening as they attended a gala hosted by an anti-abortion group celebrating the downfall of Roe vs Wade.A handful of GOP lawmakers were guests of honour at an event hosted by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion nonprofit organisation named after the famous (and staunchly reglious) women’s rights activist. Among those who attended were both of South Carolina’s US senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.Roughly 100 protesters gathered outside the National Building Museum late in the afternoon and chanted slogans which included “our bodies our choice”, and “pro-life...
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill
The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
Cheney says GOP leaders are treating Trump like a ‘king’ by defending him in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump and his allies Monday, accusing Republican leaders of treating the former president like a “king” by defending him at every turn in a federal investigation into classified documents stored at his Florida estate. “Those who...
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
Trump's Racist Slur Against McConnell's Wife Brushed Aside By Rick Scott: 'He Likes To Give Nicknames'
Donald Trump’s dig at Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife Elaine Chao was reportedly brushed aside by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday. What Happened: Scott, who leads the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, avoided criticism of the former president on “Face the Nation,” according to a transcript made available by CBS News.
GOP Sen. Mike Lee holds a narrow edge over independent Evan McMullin in the Utah Senate race: poll
Mike Lee leads Evan McMullin 36%-34% in a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll. The Utah Senate race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive statewide contests in years. The key to victory is the support of the state's moderate voters, per Hinckley director Jason Perry.
Sen. Mike Lee touts Mike Pence's endorsement in Utah Senate race
Sen. Mike Lee's re-election campaign released a video this week promoting Vice President Mike Pence's endorsement in the closely watched U.S. Senate race versus independent candidate Evan McMullin. Between the lines: Pence's backing of Lee, who is seeking his third Senate term, could prove significant in Utah where many Republicans...
Rival calls incendiary ad by Kentucky Sen. Paul ‘dangerous’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was the victim of a violent attack in 2017 when his neighbor slammed into him from behind outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game.
