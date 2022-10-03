Locust Grove grad Caleb Huntley, rookie Tyler Allgeier show depth of Falcons' run game

Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Freshman outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. ‘gaining a lot of confidence’
As one of five five-star prospects that Georgia signed in the 2022 class, Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. arrived in Athens with plenty of hype. Jones’ first season as a Bulldog has been a learning experience, and based on what his head coach has seen, he is making the most of it.
ESPN Names The Best Freshman In College Football
ESPN has released its rankings list for the top-25 best true freshmen in college football through the first five weeks of the 2022 season. Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is first-year Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks. Starks, a five-star recruit and No. 1-ranked athlete in the 2022 class,...
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen
Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
Georgia Bulldogs hosting major running back target this weekend, hope to flip him
When Lincoln High School (California) running back Roderick Robinson II committed to Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins in late May it was seen as a major recruiting victory for the program. Turns out, the battle wasn't over for the top ball-carrier in California. The bruising 6-foot-1, 228-pound ...
Former Georgia Bulldog is NFL's highest graded player after four weeks
Former Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is the NFL’s highest graded player, per Pro Football Focus, through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The New York Giants selected Thomas with the fourth pick of the 2020 NFL draft. Thomas, like most rookies in the NFL, had some growing pains in his first year with the Giants. Thomas started 15 games as a rookie and improved significantly throughout his rookie campaign.
Georgia football strength staff squats while pushing Chevy truck for Auburn game
With Georgia set to play in its third conference game of the season, vs Auburn at home, the strength and conditioning coaches at Georgia are back for their weekly video series entitled "#throwdownthursday," in which the staff performs an exercise or workout that pushes them. In this week's edition, Bulldogs'...
Week 5 Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: George Pickens, Dameon Pierce, Romeo Doubs on the Rise
Deciphering value for fantasy football players for the rest of the season can be tough. Therefore, PFN is doing the hard work for you and presenting our rest of season rankings every single week. Our rankings are here to help you make tough waiver wire or trade decisions as you consider a bigger picture than just who is going to help you win in Week 5.
