TV Series

SheKnows

Liz Makes a Connection Between Herself and Reiko — and the Hook Killer Prepares to Attack [Spoiler]

Nina visits Ava in her room at the hospital. She’s glad to see Ava out of the ICU, but Ava can’t wait to get out of the hospital period. Nina sits next to Ava and asks if she’s thought about where she will go when they discharge her. As they discuss options, Nina realizes Ava is considering returning to Wyndemere. Nina points out that Nikolas is there. Ava notes she’s lived there before when they were estranged.
SheKnows

Portia Suspects Something Even More Sinister Than the Hook Is Going On After [Spoiler]

In Jacksonville, Carly puts flowers on Virginia’s grave. She can’t believe after everything she’s been through, she got a round-trip ticket to where she started. She thinks she’ll never escape being Caroline Benson from the wrong side of town who tried to pretend she belonged with the county club kids. She used to resent Virginia telling her to be content with what she had, but now she understands she was telling her that she was wonderful the way she was.
SheKnows

Esme Sneaks In to Visit Her Father Ryan in Spring Ridge — and Carly Considers Changing Her Last Name

In Jacksonville, Carly, with Drew by her side, speaks to a reporter named Tara (played by ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor Ellen Leyva) in the cemetery. She explains the people buried here are middle class and their families don’t have the resources to fight this injustice. This is a classic case of the haves versus have-nots. The reporter thanks Carly, and says they will air this segment tonight, but she should be prepared for pushback from some in the community.
Florida State
SheKnows

A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!

A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
Henry G. Sanders
Ryan Guzman
Peter Krause
Kenneth Choi
Angela Bassett
Aisha Hinds
Distractify

Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
SheKnows

Look Who General Hospital’s Carly Is About to Cross Paths With!

As desperate as General Hospital‘s Carly has been to get out of Jacksonville, it looks like she might be stuck in Florida a bit longer. And while travel plans being changed is always frustrating, Sonny’s ex could be dealing with much bigger problems in the days to come… and they’ll come in the form of a very familiar face.
SheKnows

General Hospital Fans May Scream Bloody Murder, But ‘The Hook’s First Kill Will Be Someone Close to Sonny’

Make room in the morgue. It would appear that General Hospital — or, rather, The Hook — is about to make a real killing. Already, the would-be murderer has taken a swing at both Ava and Brando. And the week of September 19, The Hook is poised to strike again. His (or her) victim? Ava, Brando, Nina, Michael or Diane, according to Soap Opera Digest. “The Hook’s first kill will be someone close to Sonny,” co-headwriter Chris Van Etten tells the magazine. “The loss will rock him to his core, compel him to circle the wagons and narrow a list of potential suspects.”
Essence

She's Growing Up! Viola Davis And Daughter Genesis Hit The Red Carpet

From sharing smooches to stunning on the red carpet, here are some images of the mother-daughter duo from over the years. When ESSENCE’s September digital cover star Viola Davis isn’t busy kicking butt in movies like The Woman King, she is being a mother to her 12-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon. Her pre-teen is blossoming beautifully and popped out with her mom to the global premiere of the Oscar winner’s latest film. The two ladies were also accompanied by Julius Tennon, Viola’s husband and Genesis’s father.
SheKnows

Move Over, Marlena! Meet That Girl Who’s the New Mom of Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her new “family member.”. Last month, we gave viewers the heads-up that numerous soap stars would be appearing in this year’s Countdown to Christmas event on the Hallmark Channel, including Days of Our Lives actress Alison Sweeney. Though viewers are used to seeing her Salem character, Sami, alongside her mom Marlena, Sweeney recently introduced her followers to her new on-screen mom, Vivian, played by That Girl leading lady Marlo Thomas!
SheKnows

Diane Pulls Through Surgery — and [Spoiler] Comes to Spencer’s Rescue in Pentonville

In Florida, Carly wakes up and finds Drew is not on the couch, but he soon returns from a run. Carly knows Drew offered to help her deal with her mother’s grave, but she thinks she should call Diane. Drew stops her and fills her in on Diane’s attack. Carly immediately thinks she should go back home but Drew again reminds her it’s safer for her here in Jacksonville and promises that her girls are safe too.
SheKnows

Boom! Young & Restless Is Poised to Explode the Abbott Family With a Stick of Dynamite That’s Even More Combustible Than Diane

He certainly seems more interested in connecting with their family than his own!. Well, we finally know who Diane’s been working with on The Young and the Restless, and it’s one heck of a doozy! But what we don’t really know is what his endgame is in helping give Diane the “key” to come back. And, more importantly, what does that mean for the Abbotts?
SheKnows

As Days of Our Lives Moves to Peacock, Someone’s Gonna Die!

Prepare yourself for a whole new way to watch the soap. Days of Our Lives aired its final episode today on NBC, with Stefan returning to the DiMera mansion, and Gabi stunned to see him alive. During the episode, a promo for what to expect as the soap moves to Peacock provided thrilling previews to tantalize any viewers who haven’t signed up for the digital service to do so. If you missed it, we have all the details, and you can watch it below.
SheKnows

Diane Wakes Up and Remembers the Hook Was a Woman as [Spoiler] Returns to Port Charles

In Florida, Carly and Drew arrive out front of John F. Kennedy High School, which Carly attended. Carly needed to see the spot where her life changed in an instant. She recalls becoming best friends with Reese, who gave her access to a life she wouldn’t otherwise have had. They were best friends until junior year. She recalls one afternoon when she was to meet Reese and two other girls after school to go home in Reese’s convertible. She had to go back in to get her sweater, and when she returned, Reese made sure that she knew they were gossiping about her. Reese pulled off and Carly says she yelled, “I hope you crash and burn.” Ten seconds later Reese pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, leaving two girls dead and one in a coma right before her eyes.
