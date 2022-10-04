Ask any seasoned decorator and they’ll tell you: Every client has their own particular thing. It could be an obsession with the kitchen countertops, perhaps, or simply just a penchant for designer chairs. For a recent project on New York’s Upper East Side by interior designer Hadley Wiggins and architect Anderson Kenny, that concern was color—or rather, how best to render the lack of it. The client, Elana Allen, is a celebrated illustrator and animation director known for lushly drawn children’s books and cartoons. She shares the home with her husband and two young children. “She is an incredible artist with an incredible color sense, so this was not a case of her saying: ‘Oh, I want it to be creamy with some bone tones. This was ‘which out of the 300 shades of bone do we want and why?’” Wiggins recounts.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO