Read full article on original website
Related
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Serenely Decorated New York Apartment Where Natural Light Rules the Day
Ask any seasoned decorator and they’ll tell you: Every client has their own particular thing. It could be an obsession with the kitchen countertops, perhaps, or simply just a penchant for designer chairs. For a recent project on New York’s Upper East Side by interior designer Hadley Wiggins and architect Anderson Kenny, that concern was color—or rather, how best to render the lack of it. The client, Elana Allen, is a celebrated illustrator and animation director known for lushly drawn children’s books and cartoons. She shares the home with her husband and two young children. “She is an incredible artist with an incredible color sense, so this was not a case of her saying: ‘Oh, I want it to be creamy with some bone tones. This was ‘which out of the 300 shades of bone do we want and why?’” Wiggins recounts.
architizer.com
CoCo Tea Coffee Juice shop in Shiquan Street // OYTT Design
The new CoCo shop is located in Shiquan Street in Suzhou, and the design completely integrates the scenes into the future life. The modern aesthetics and the historic street enhance each other’s beauty, and promote the overall prosperity. Through the curved shapes and structures, we connected the top surface,...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp
Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
tinyhousetalk.com
Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom
Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This $13 Million Japanese-Inspired House in Beverly Hills Has a Floating Tea Room
This mid-century home is grounded in Japanese design. A minimalist residence in Beverly Hills has just hit the market and for a cool $12.9 million, it could very well be your new Zen-like sanctuary. The modular abode integrates minka architecture, and the design echoes many of the same details found in this traditional style of Japanese housing. Think clean lines, lots of natural wood and period hardware. There’s also a koi pond, massive shoji screen walls and a floating chashitsu—or tearoom—across its 7,500 square feet.
What are the top autumn/winter interiors trends?
I must admit that although this summer’s unrelenting heat made the cool composure of a Mediterranean villa, its whitewashed walls and terracotta tiles, all the more appealing, I’m beginning to backpedal. The chill grip of the autumn air has served as a nostalgic reminder of what it is to live in Britain for most of the year; a reminder that has done little to disappoint me so far. It’s too early to turn the heating on (perhaps I’ll wait til 2024…), but I’ve hung up my knitwear to air, I’ve thrown blankets over the back of the sofa and across...
Tour a Greenwich Village Townhouse Steeped in Old-School Elegance
Rule number one: Neutrals are always the safest choice when it comes to color schemes. Rule number two: Antiques have no place in 21st-century life. Rule number three: Fine fabrics should never be deployed in a house with children, however well behaved. Rule number four: Traditional elegance has nothing to do with the way we live now. But tell all that to real estate executive Samantha Rudin Earls and her husband, David Earls, cofounder of a private investment firm as well as Subject Matter, an organization that helps fund documentary films focused on social issues, and you’ll just get furrowed brows. Given the soigné good looks of their West Village town house, the effervescent young couple clearly did not get their generation’s denialist style memo.
Designer Breegan Jane Explains How To Use Fake Plants In Your Interior Design
Interior designer, philanthropist, and television personality Breegan Jane explains her secret of designing her interior spaces with fake plants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
architizer.com
Reader’s Choice: Top 10 Architecture Projects on Architizer in September 2022
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Architizer’s journal is fueled by the creative energy of the thousands of architects from around the world who upload and showcase their incredible work. From conceptual designs to projects under construction to completed buildings, we are proud to serve as a platform for showcasing global architectural talent and the brilliance of visualizers, engineers, manufacturers, and photographers who are crucial members of the industry. A stellar drawing, rendering or photo, as well as a detailed project description, can go a long way in making a project stand out, as does indicate the stellar contributors on a project.
architizer.com
The Forestias // Foster + Partners
The Forestias is a residential-led masterplan, with a large forest at its heart. Situated on the outskirts of Bangkok, it provides a template for future urban living in Thailand. The pioneering development focusses on three primary themes of serving the community, promoting intergenerational co-living and connecting with nature. The idea of re-establishing a positive relationship with the natural world has been brought into sharp focus by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 11 best places to buy midcentury-modern furniture, according to designers
If you love midcentury-modern furniture but aren't sure where to shop, check out these 11 stores designers recommend.
architizer.com
AVIC Shanghai Industrial Park // Hatch Architects
AVIC Shanghai Industrial ParkThe project lies in Shanghai West Bund. There is a river running through the site, dividing the site into two parts: the west part and the east part. As a result, architects utilize the river to establish a park-like industrial community. Four groups, Engineering Center, Industrial Center, Creativity Center, and Headquarters are in the west part to form the complete industrial district, as well as to display the unique organization social image on the route from rural area to urban area, while the east part is designed to provide various fundamental services.
architizer.com
Young Architect Guide: How To Draw Like An Architect
The Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge is open for entries! Architecture’s most popular drawing competition is back and bigger than ever, including larger prizes. Get started on your submission and hurry — the Main Entry Deadline of October 21st is fast-approaching. Are you interested in improving your architectural...
architizer.com
WAL studio Designs The Tree Farm Creating a Modern Golf Experience
The Tree Farm – has set out to create a transcendent modern golf experience that stands in contrast to the many (often true) stereo types that have developed around golf clubs. The golf course is designed and maintained in a site-specific way that respects, amplifies, and blends in with the natural landscape. This vision of golf, which is first and foremost in the mind of the club, fit perfectly with our design philosophy and vision of creating buildings that are simple, thoughtful spaces — rooted in and responsive to the place, climate, culture, and rich history of the game.
domino
CB2 Brings Back an Italian Designer’s Iconic ’80s Dinnerware, Starting at Just $7
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Leave it to an Italian to design a set of plates in the ’80s that still look fresh today—and CB2 to bring them roaring back to the market. The retailer has reimagined a mix of products from Gianfranco Frattini, the famed designer and architect behind such classics as the Sesann sofa and Boalum lighting. It’s a new collection that closely resembles the Milanese’s iconic designs, from case goods and seating to cocktail coupes and floor lamps, with fresh, modern touches.
architizer.com
Odami Renovates and Seamlessly Integrates a New Addition to the Deer Park House
Deer Park House is the renovation of and addition to a century home in Toronto, Canada, approached with the desire to respect and tie into the history and architectural character of the existing house. This principle carries through in both the organizational scheme and in the interior and exterior detailing. Rather than forcing a completely open plan, we embraced the idea of distinct rooms with their own moods, all tied together throughout the house by the winding central staircase. On the exterior, the new third floor borrows from examples found throughout the neighbourhood in an attempt to seamlessly integrate with the existing volume of the house, and with the existing streetscape. Together, this renovation provides a contemporary continuation of the house’s past life.
architizer.com
MIA Design Studio Design Mr. Green’s Office Bringing Nature to the High-Rise Urban Concrete Blocks
Mr.Green’s Office – The rapid development of an economy produces more high-rise concrete blocks in the urban areas, and increasingly loses the inherent green spaces. Workers spend thousands of hours in these blocks with limited emotions. To go above that barrier, we have conceived the idea of an “outdoor office” in a giant concrete building with most areas covered by tropical gardens to express the owner’s hospitality. We mainly use the cool tones of metal to create a contrast and emphasize a beautiful garden in the overall context like a mademoiselle.
architizer.com
Inspired by a Spider’s Web, Orange Architects Design The Line
The Line – Because of the high density of the area, opposite Amsterdam Central Station, we decided to design a building with a light identity. The Line is fragile like a Japanese tea house and yet its identity is determined by a concrete grid. A screen of 6-cm-thin balcony slabs and 880 slender concrete columns wrap the main volume like a veil. Behind this ‘orthogonal spider’s web’ residents enjoy views of the IJ waterway just in front of them. Like a cruise ship the building contains outdoor spaces all around.
dornob.com
Hub of Huts: Surreal Hotel Addition Resembles an Upside-Down Village
Dangling from the edge of an alpine cliff, this structure initially appears to be an optical illusion. The modern gabled huts on the cantilevered platform are mirrored underneath, upside-down and slightly stretched like a reflection on a body of water. But the structure is very real, and it’s just the latest stunning feature to be added to the Hotel Hubertus in South Tyrol by Italian studio Network of Architecture (noa*).
Vogue
The Perfume Inspired By City Living
When you live in a city, you quickly learn its rhythms, its secrets and its distinct characteristics, and begin to feel part of its pulsing, uplifting energy. And that’s what contemporary French fragrance house Maison Francis Kurkdjian conjures with its captivating new eau de parfum, 724. Inspired by the spirit, style and architecture of cities, 724 is just as vibrant, magnetic and alluring as those dynamic urban destinations.
Comments / 0