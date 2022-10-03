ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Alycia Parks reaches 1st WTA quarterfinal with upset victory

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic -- American qualifier Alycia Parks is having quite the breakthrough tournament in Ostrava. The 21-year-old player earned her first win against an opponent ranked in the top 10 by beating fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 at the Agel Open on Thursday to reach her first WTA Tour quarterfinal.
TENNIS
ESPN

Euro 2024 qualifying draw: All you need to know

The draw for the qualifying phase of Euro 2024 takes place on Sunday, Oct. 9. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the event. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) When does the draw take place?. The draw will be held at the Markthalle in Frankfurt,...
UEFA
ESPN

USWNT's Lindsey Horan: Hard to feel proud of time with Portland Thorns

United States attacker Lindsey Horan said it was hard to feel proud of her time with the Portland Thorns after reading the Yates report detailing abuse and misconduct in the NWSL and women's professional soccer. The report, which was commissioned by U.S. Soccer and released on Monday, described a league...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy