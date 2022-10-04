Read full article on original website
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Where have the lightning bugs gone?
Have you ever wondered where these flying glowsticks go?
I’m a gardening expert and there are four things you should do before the end of September
IT'S EASY to just forget about your garden when the weather starts to get more chilly. But according to one expert that's the worst thing you could do and it's going to make life so much harder come next spring. The pros at Gardeners World shared four of the best...
Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?
I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
What Plants Grow Best In October?
Newsweek have spoken to the experts to find out what plants you can grow throughout October's chilly weather.
NOLA.com
Want to attract hummingbirds this fall? Plant vibrantly colored perennials: LSU Garden News
Take a look around and you’ll see that many flowering perennials are beginning their fall bloom. One of the greatest admirers of these plants is the hummingbird, along with other pollinators. This is good news for the hummingbirds as they prepare for their fall migration to warmer climates in...
Wild Birds in North America Are Dying Like Never Before
This article was originally published in High Country News. The July 5 trip was routine: From the deck of an airboat, two wildlife biologists scanned the cattail marsh—one of many seasonal wetlands in the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge—on their weekly lookout for sick or dead birds. In the summer months, avian botulism is a major concern in California’s Central Valley, and removing carcasses can stem its spread. But this year, there was added worry: A new and devastating strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) had been creeping west across the continent since December 2021, affecting millions of poultry and countless wild birds.
MindBodyGreen
What It Actually Means If You Keep Seeing Moths Everywhere + What To Do About It
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Spiritual messages are all around us, and sometimes, you see a particular number, insect, or animal so frequently you start to wonder if it actually has a message for you. Moths, for instance, have a handful of common spiritual messages, plus notable historic significance.
Half of world’s bird species in decline as destruction of avian life intensifies
Nearly half of the planet’s bird species are in decline, according to a definitive report that paints the grimmest picture yet of the destruction of avian life. The State of the World’s Birds report, which is released every four years by BirdLife International, shows that the expansion and intensification of agriculture is putting pressure on 73% of species. Logging, invasive species, exploitation of natural resources and climate breakdown are the other main threats.
Times News
A wooly winter?
What do the thickness of onion peels, the colors of a particular caterpillar and the tails of squirrels have in common?. They’re all things that have found their way into weather folklore. Senior editor Sarah Perreault and her staff at The Old Farmer’s Almanac often find themselves fielding questions...
Bird flu spreads to Southern California, infecting chickens, wild birds and other animals
A highly infectious bird flu that has felled millions of birds globally is in California. Experts worry it could affect our food supply.
Bees caught 'eating' paint left the internet confused, but the reason is remarkable
It’s not everyday that you see bees eating paint. A phenomenon that seems unnatural but has interesting reasoning behind it. u/AndNoc took to Reddit to share a video of bees seemingly eating paint. The post has over 19,500 likes and over 1200 comments. So, why exactly are bees eating eating paint? Is there a hidden explanation?
Love Carving Pumpkins? Enter the Virtual Camp Prime Time Contest!
Is anyone else watching ALL the pumpkin carving shows at the moment? There are so many talented carvers out there and right now you can doubly show off your skills for a great cause this October by entering Camp Prime Time's first-ever virtual pumpkins carving contest!. Ready, Set, Carve Those...
iheart.com
Get Ready For Fall
As you go into fall and winter, provide good soil moisture for your larger trees, shrubs, perennials, and your lawn. If your yard receives less than 1″ of rainfall every 10 days, you need to supplement it. Proper moisture in the soil and your plants is an essential part of how well your plants will make it through the winter and into next spring. And that means watering until the ground freezes.
agupdate.com
Fall thistle control
Did you spray thistles this past spring and summer? If so, it would be a good idea to revisit those areas. Even though it has been dry, there are likely some remaining or new growth that has occurred. October and early November is a key time to control thistles in...
The Boxelder Bugs Shouldn’t Be as Bad as They Were Last Fall in Minnesota
Fall is in the air, and bugs are starting to find places to hunker down fo the winter. These past warm sunny days you may have noticed some boxelder bugs congregating on the sides of your home. I know I have. The cool weather draws them from the places where...
Gardening for You: Autumn is the best time for perennials
Perennials are undemanding foundation plant material of flower beds. Once established, most perennial plants require little in the way of maintenance and if taken care of, will faithfully return year after year, some living for decades. The accepted horticulture usage of the term perennial is that of an herbaceous plant...
Tree Hugger
Flowers and Hedges Team Up to Help Bees
Perennial flowers and hedges work together to provide continuous resources to support wild bees, a new study finds. Researchers in Germany studied wild bee populations surrounding orchards, which depend on pollinators. They found that the flowering cycles of hedgerows and strips of perennial flowers complement each other, leading to greater wild bee diversity and abundance.
Post Register
The Bug Box: Leafhopper
Alias: Leafhoppers are small, flat-headed insects that are usually less than one-eighth of an inch long. They come in various shades of green and have sucking mouthparts. The adults are distinguished by their rapid jumping or flying to escape danger. The nymphs are often less noticed because they cannot hop or fly. Instead, they crawl around awkwardly.
VIDEO: Help! Can you identify this large brown bird?
VIDEO: Help! Can you identify this large brown bird? Bears Video ...
