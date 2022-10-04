ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Family Handyman

Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?

I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Key West, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Key West, FL
Key West, FL
Pets & Animals
The Atlantic

Wild Birds in North America Are Dying Like Never Before

This article was originally published in High Country News. The July 5 trip was routine: From the deck of an airboat, two wildlife biologists scanned the cattail marsh—one of many seasonal wetlands in the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge—on their weekly lookout for sick or dead birds. In the summer months, avian botulism is a major concern in California’s Central Valley, and removing carcasses can stem its spread. But this year, there was added worry: A new and devastating strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) had been creeping west across the continent since December 2021, affecting millions of poultry and countless wild birds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MindBodyGreen

What It Actually Means If You Keep Seeing Moths Everywhere + What To Do About It

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Spiritual messages are all around us, and sometimes, you see a particular number, insect, or animal so frequently you start to wonder if it actually has a message for you. Moths, for instance, have a handful of common spiritual messages, plus notable historic significance.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Migration#Wild Things#Camouflage#Birding#Aristotelian#Cornell University#World#Sepia Black
The Guardian

Half of world’s bird species in decline as destruction of avian life intensifies

Nearly half of the planet’s bird species are in decline, according to a definitive report that paints the grimmest picture yet of the destruction of avian life. The State of the World’s Birds report, which is released every four years by BirdLife International, shows that the expansion and intensification of agriculture is putting pressure on 73% of species. Logging, invasive species, exploitation of natural resources and climate breakdown are the other main threats.
ANIMALS
Times News

A wooly winter?

What do the thickness of onion peels, the colors of a particular caterpillar and the tails of squirrels have in common?. They’re all things that have found their way into weather folklore. Senior editor Sarah Perreault and her staff at The Old Farmer’s Almanac often find themselves fielding questions...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Pets
iheart.com

Get Ready For Fall

As you go into fall and winter, provide good soil moisture for your larger trees, shrubs, perennials, and your lawn. If your yard receives less than 1″ of rainfall every 10 days, you need to supplement it. Proper moisture in the soil and your plants is an essential part of how well your plants will make it through the winter and into next spring. And that means watering until the ground freezes.
GARDENING
agupdate.com

Fall thistle control

Did you spray thistles this past spring and summer? If so, it would be a good idea to revisit those areas. Even though it has been dry, there are likely some remaining or new growth that has occurred. October and early November is a key time to control thistles in...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Flowers and Hedges Team Up to Help Bees

Perennial flowers and hedges work together to provide continuous resources to support wild bees, a new study finds. Researchers in Germany studied wild bee populations surrounding orchards, which depend on pollinators. They found that the flowering cycles of hedgerows and strips of perennial flowers complement each other, leading to greater wild bee diversity and abundance.
ANIMALS
Post Register

The Bug Box: Leafhopper

Alias: Leafhoppers are small, flat-headed insects that are usually less than one-eighth of an inch long. They come in various shades of green and have sucking mouthparts. The adults are distinguished by their rapid jumping or flying to escape danger. The nymphs are often less noticed because they cannot hop or fly. Instead, they crawl around awkwardly.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy