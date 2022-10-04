It’s the first full week in October and the fall happenings are popping up all over the Essex County towns. This week’s local Montclair + North Jersey area events guide has you covered with a silent disco dance party fundraiser at Wellmont Arts Plaza, Post Malone at Prudential Center, a family-friendly pumpkin spectacular hosted by Out Montclair, and more. Check out the list of all the events + things to do this weekend in North Jersey, October 6th – October 9th, 2022.

