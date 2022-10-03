McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 25-year-old Plano man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Steven Gambles last summer.In a release sent out Wednesday, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said on July 7, 2021, Gambles was meeting a friend for dinner at the Shops at Legacy when 25-year-old Jordan Jacobs passed him outside. Willis said Jacobs told his girlfriend that Gambles had "been looking at her and so he was going to go rob him as a consequence." He then reportedly went back to his apartment and changed into a long...

