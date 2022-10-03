Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
KENS 5
Texas man pleads guilty to flying drone loaded with drugs, contraband into Fort Worth correctional center, officials say
TEXAS, USA — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to flying a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into a Fort Worth correctional facility, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, of Smithville, was arrested and charged in August...
25-year-old Plano man sentenced to life in prison for Shops at Legacy murder
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 25-year-old Plano man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Steven Gambles last summer.In a release sent out Wednesday, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said on July 7, 2021, Gambles was meeting a friend for dinner at the Shops at Legacy when 25-year-old Jordan Jacobs passed him outside. Willis said Jacobs told his girlfriend that Gambles had "been looking at her and so he was going to go rob him as a consequence." He then reportedly went back to his apartment and changed into a long...
Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens
DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
Corinth police arrest man for solicitation, indecency with a child
The Corinth Police Department has arrested a registered sex offender over an incident involving a Corinth girl who went missing briefly in July. On July 16, an Amber Alert was issued for a 12-year-old Corinth girl. She was located that evening by herself at a McDonald’s in Carrollton. Since then, Corinth PD investigators have been working on the case, and on Sept. 23, they obtained arrest warrants for Ricardo Marquez, a 33-year-old man from Dallas who is already registered with the state as a sex offender, according to a Corinth PD news release.
KAKE TV
Man gets probation after acquitted of murder in fatal shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 28-year-old man who was acquitted of murder in a shooting at Stryker Sports Complex in 2020 has been sentenced to probation on a firearm charge. Maurice Hall, of Garland, Texas, was convicted in August of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush on Wednesday sentenced Hall to 18 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 10 months in prison, 75 hours of community service and a curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day. The judge authorized his transfer to Texas as long as it's approved by the Texas court system.
Mother still has questions 5 years after her son was fatally shot by an Arlington police officer
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In a surprising legal decision, a high court has ruled that an Arlington police officer can be sued by the mother of a man he shot and killed. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the officer's claim of qualified immunity, which protects officers from lawsuits, and raised questions about whether Tavis Crane's constitutional rights were violated. The officer at the center of this 2017 shooting was cleared by a grand jury and has since gone back to work on the force. A federal appeals court has looked at the dash cam video and this week determined that...
Deed fraud defendant flees hearing after forged signatures detailed in testimony
WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds” series highlights how easy it is to steal houses with the stroke of a pen. Realtor Deon Britton snapped a picture at the title company of a couple selling a house in 2019. “The pose that you see here is that of a husband...
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
Woman found deceased in dumpster, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a dumpster behind an Arlington business, police say. Tuesday morning, officers were called to 360 and Avenue J in response to a call concerning a female found unresponsive in a dumpster. Police said there were...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Found Guilty of Arlington Store Clerk's Killing
A Tarrant County jury on Monday convicted a 20-year-old man in the 2021 murder of a South Arlington convenience store clerk, prosecutors announced. Dorian Woodard, 20, received a life sentence and $10,000 fine Monday after he was found guilty in the shooting death of 31-year-old Jordan Hightower. The Tarrant County...
SWAT scene cleared, three arrested after shooting at Dallas home, police say
DALLAS — SWAT officers responded to a shooting at a home in southern Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police said that scene has since been cleared. The incident was being treated as a barricaded person inside a home in the 4100 block of Fortune Lane in South Oak Cliff, near South Marsalis Avenue and Ann Arbor Avenue.
Texas Mom Makes Her Way Onto School Bus To Fight With Student
Latoya Denise Smith and Lanajia Shantay Yvette Miller are facing assault charges.
Court docs: Charge dropped for wife of man convicted in Mesquite officer's 2021 death
MESQUITE, Texas — A woman's court case has been dismissed in an incident that happened during a North Texas police officer's shooting death. Her husband, Jaime Jaramillo, was found guilty for the 2021 shooting in September. A court document revealed that an aggravated assault charge was dropped against Juventina...
Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details.
Motorcyclist in serious condition following Fort Worth crash
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a major crash in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At 11:35 p.m. Oct. 5, police were sent to 12765 Trinity Blvd. in response to a crash. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and sedan had collided.The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in serious condition, police said. The condition of the sedan driver is unknown at this time.This is an ongoing investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mom Demands Answers in 24-Year-Old's In-Custody Death: ‘What Happened to My Son?'
A North Texas mother is pleading for answers after her 24-year-old son died while in police custody. On Monday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office released a statement stating that Shamond Lewis was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after "a medical episode" while in jail. Sophia Lewis says she is...
dpdbeat.com
Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses
On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
Victims of Carrollton double murder suicide identified
More is being learned about a home fire in Carrollton, that led to a shocking discovery. Investigators identified the three family members found dead inside a burning home Saturday. They believe it was a double murder-suicide.
FBI continues to seek leads, identifying information in Mesquite bank robbery
MESQUITE, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continues to seek leads and information from the public in an effort to identify an unknown bank robbery suspect who robbed a Mesquite bank earlier this year. The robbery occurred on January 3, 2022, at the 1st Convenience Bank inside...
blackchronicle.com
Shamond Lewis death: Dallas County jail inmate dies
DALLAS — A 24-year-old man died after a medical episode on the Dallas County jail, officers introduced Monday night. Shamond Lewis, an inmate on the jail, was hospitalized after an unspecified episode on Sept. 23, in response to a news launch from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. One...
