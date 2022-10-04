Read full article on original website
Ukraine seeks to rebuild economy with defiant small businesses
LVIV, Ukraine, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Victoriia Maslova abandoned her herbal cosmetics factory in the Ukrainian town of Bucha on the first day of Russia's invasion of the country, fleeing to Poland with her mother and three younger brothers when rockets began hitting a nearby airport.
‘We need action’: how an Iranian soccer player is using his fame to fight the regime
Can soccer change the world? Mahmood Ebrahimzadeh, an Iranian international who played for his country in the Fifa World Cup, believes it can. Ebrahimzadeh is one of a network of retired Iranian soccer players now living in exile and urging global support for the uprising currently rocking the country’s theocratic regime. The group is preparing a joint letter to Joe Biden calling for the president and the US to help the Iranian people just as they are helping the people of Ukraine.
The Waste Land: A Biography of a Poem by Matthew Hollis – genesis of a masterpiece
Hollis brilliantly sifts through the tendrils of TS Eliot’s unhappiness and shows how, with help from friends, he broke through his tortured silence to create an era-defining poem. Even if you flinch at the idea of a poem demanding a biography, an exception has to be made for The...
10 of the best new woodland cabin and lodge stays in the UK
This cabin on stilts is at the edge of a wooded glen by a stream. It is in a remote location on a 38-acre estate with woods and waterfalls, gorges, caverns and follies. There is no postcode, wifi or electricity … guests roll their luggage to the front door in a wheelbarrow. After that, they’re not exactly roughing it, though: there’s a wood burner, outdoor shower, hot tub and hammocks. The woods are home to roe deer and birds of prey, and there are lots of walking trails.
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
The families of the 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris slammed into the Atlantic finally have a chance at justice
Can We Predict the Future of Cryptocurrency?
Bitcoin's value serves as a bellwether for public adoption and governmental sentiment toward the crypto industry in general. Bitcoin's wildly inconsistent value is one of the chief reasons many forms of digital assets are categorized as investment vehicles rather than legal tender in the United States. The U.S. Federal Reserve has made public no plans to implement a Central Bank Digital Currency, although it's obvious talks are happening. El Salvador officially recognized Bitcoin as legal, government-backed tender in a world first in September 2022.
Startups With Ukrainian Roots Raise $200+ Million in 2022
Earlier this year, investors warned startups to "prepare for the worst." Due to the global financial crisis, the looming recession, and the war in Ukraine, no one expected to see large rounds. And yet, startups continue to innovate and even manage to support their Ukrainian friends, who found themselves in the worst of the crisis.
Moby-Dick; or The Whale: Chapter 90 - Heads or Tails
“De balena vero sufficit, si rex habeat caput, et regina caudam.” Bracton, l. 3, c. 3. Latin from the books of the Laws of England, which taken along with the context, means, that of all whales captured by anybody on the coast of that land, the King, as Honorary Grand Harpooneer, must have the head, and the Queen be respectfully presented with the tail. A division which, in the whale, is much like halving an apple; there is no intermediate remainder. Now as this law, under a modified form, is to this day in force in England; and as it offers in various respects a strange anomaly touching the general law of Fast and Loose-Fish, it is here treated of in a separate chapter, on the same courteous principle that prompts the English railways to be at the expense of a separate car, specially reserved for the accommodation of royalty. In the first place, in curious proof of the fact that the above-mentioned law is still in force, I proceed to lay before you a circumstance that happened within the last two years. It seems that some honest mariners of Dover, or Sandwich, or some one of the Cinque Ports, had after a hard chase succeeded in killing and beaching a fine whale which they had originally descried afar off from the shore. Now the Cinque Ports are partially or somehow under the jurisdiction of a sort of policeman or beadle, called a Lord Warden. Holding the office directly from the crown, I believe, all the royal emoluments incident to the Cinque Port territories become by assignment his. By some writers this office is called a sinecure. But not so. Because the Lord Warden is busily employed at times in fobbing his perquisites; which are his chiefly by virtue of that same fobbing of them.
No. I. INTRODUCTION
1. Throughout this little work, I shall number the Paragraphs, in order to be able, at some stages of the work, to refer, with the more facility, to parts that have gone before. The last Number will contain an Index, by the means of which the several matters may be turned to without loss of time; for, when economy is the subject, time is a thing which ought by no means to be overlooked.
The Metaverse; A Future You Cannot Escape
The following article is based on the author’s own views and predictions. The examples considering the future should be taken with a pinch of salt, if not the whole spoon. The city of the future is abundant with humans but scarce with humanity. We are told we live in...
