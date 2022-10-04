Read full article on original website
Metaverse Might Not Be Successful
The new hyped reality—the Metaverse is proposed to be the future of the internet, promising to solve everything Web 2.0 fell short of. It’s fast becoming a buzzword in the tech world, as more giant corporations invest butload of Benjamins in it. According to a. , the market...
How to Enhance Your Amazon IVS Playback Experience
In our last post, we created our first instance of the Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS) player to playback the live stream that we previously created. Today, we'll look at the various methods and events that are available in the Amazon IVS Player that we can use to enhance the user experience when playing back a live stream.
What is OpenAI's Whisper Model?
Have you ever dreamed of a good transcription tool that would accurately understand what you say and write it down? Not like the automatic YouTube translation tools… I mean, they are good but far from perfect. Just try it out and turn the feature on for the video, and you’ll see what I’m talking about. Luckily, OpenAI just released and open-sourced a pretty powerful AI model just for that: Whisper. It understands stuff I can’t even comprehend, not being a native English speaker (listen in the video) and it works for language translation too! Learn more in the video below...
How to Implement Decorator Pattern in Microservices
The Decorator pattern is a great fit for modifying the behavior of a microservice. Native language support can help with applying it quickly and modularly. The Decorator pattern is used to modify the behavior of a target component without changing its definition. This idea turns out to be pretty useful in the context of microservices because it can give you better separation of concerns. It might even be a necessary device because the target service might be outside of your control. In this text, we look at how a decorator can be implemented as a service, in particular one that sits between clients and a target service.
Migrating Your App From jQuery to React
JQuery and React are both popular JavaScript libraries for front-end development. While jQuery is a DOM manipulation library, React is a JavaScript library for building user interfaces. Find out how to migrate an existing app from jQuery to React. jQuery vs. React?. When it comes to choosing between jQuery and...
Facebook says more than 400 apps may be stealing username, password information
Facebook says it has reported over 400 Android and iOS apps designed to steal username and password information.
Facebook says malicious apps are stealing login credentials. Here's what you should do right now
Facebook parent Meta says malicious apps are stealing login credentials. These are the steps you should take right now if you downloaded one of them.
How to Change a Git Remote URL
A Git remote refers to another copy of the repository, usually hosted on a remote server like GitHub, GitLab, or BitBucket. In some cases, for example, If the remote repository has been migrated to another host, we need to change the URL of the remote repository. In this blog, I...
Superdesk and its Installation
Superdesk is a state-of-the-art digital newsroom system. It combines headless CMS functionality with powerful workflow features for an end-to-end news creation, production, curation and distribution platform. Built alongside journalists in the newsroom, it has a modular, API-centric design that enables news organizations to add and adapt the functionality most relevant to their business.
Best Types of Data Visualization
Using data visualization techniques, you can take advantage of data-driven decision-making, which has numerous advantages including increased confidence and significant cost savings. Here are some of the most important data visualization techniques all professionals should know. Tablets are useful for communicating various quantities on different scales or multiple units of measure, but tables need to be read. Scatter plots can be used to illustrate the link between two variables, such as the association between a customer's degree of satisfaction and the number of times they visited the store.
Meta found over 400 mobile apps ‘designed to steal’ Facebook logins
If you frequently use your Facebook login to sign into new mobile apps you’ve installed, you may want to pay attention to Meta’s latest announcement. On Friday, Facebook’s parent company Meta published a blog post written by its Director of Threat Disruption David Agranovich, and Ryan Victory, a Malware Discovery and Detection engineer at Meta. The post detailed Meta’s discovery of over 400 mobile apps “that target people across the internet to steal their Facebook login information.” Essentially, Meta found hundreds of mobile apps that were “designed to steal” the login information of Facebook users by having those users log in to these apps with their Facebook login information.
How to Start X11 on Linux Without a Display Manager
While most modern Linux systems use a display manager to log in users and start a desktop environment, it's possible to start X11 and your favorite window manager/desktop environment without one. You can start X from a virtual console and even set it up to launch automatically on login. Here's how.
Java Program to Generate Multiplication Table of the Input Number
The first method is long and time-consuming whereas the second one needs fewer lines of code but it is not beginners friendly. The second method requires basic knowledge of the while loop. In the first method, the first number is getting printed two times. The first number gets printed if you multiply it by 1, the number itself is printed by 1. The other method uses a while loop to print a multiplication table from 1 to 10 times with an increment. The program can be solved by two methods, one of which is very difficult.
Facebook security warning for 1M users: Scam apps stole login credentials
Meta has issued a Facebook security warning to around one million users that their login credentials may have been stolen by scam apps. While most of the apps were Android ones, 47 of them were iOS apps found in Apple’s App Store …. Many apps and websites offer third-party...
How to Create an Accessible Progress Bar With React
Progress bars are great for user engagement because they provide a goal to achieve. Instead of staring at a web page waiting on a resource, you see a progress bar filling up. Progress bars should not be limited to sighted users only. Everyone should be able to understand your progress bar with ease.
Convert iOS HEIC Images to JPG in an Instant
There are plenty of image formats in the digital world, and they all offer their own benefits. JPGs are widely compatible with services and software, provide easy compression, and can be created by most image editing software. HEIC, on the other hand, creates tiny files with excellent image quality but is only compatible with Apple devices.
How to log into your Gmail account on a computer or mobile device
You can log into your Gmail, and enable Gmail automatic logins, on the app or website. If you logged out of Gmail, signing back into your account is easy if you know your password. Make sure to log out of your Gmail when using shared or public computers for security.
Automated Testing Guide, types, applications, & techniques.
Software testing is a labor-intensive task that has associated labor costs. So, automating the testing process seems like an instant go-to solution. But to leverage the benefits of automation like accuracy & speed, one should make informed decisions considering the circumstances & ability of the organization to allocate a budget for the process.
5 IoT Blockchain Projects That You Should Look Out for in 2022
When it comes to blockchain technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), we are seeing a substantial amount of companies making cutting-edge projects. With the addition of 5G around the world, it is becoming a global industry that many could not participate in before. With so much buzz around web3...
How to enable and use Live Captions in iOS 16
IOS 16 is a significant iOS update that brings a host of visual changes and features. Of all the features introduced in iOS 16, Live Captions has to be one of the best. When enabled, it converts any audio being played on your iPhone into closed captions in real time. This is extremely beneficial for hearing impaired people, since it allows them to answer calls, take video calls, watch videos, and more without additional help.
