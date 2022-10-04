Read full article on original website
Related
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 31
Review lesson thirty before you study and practice this drill. The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 31. LESSON 31. Drill 32. Review lesson thirty before you study and...
No. I. INTRODUCTION
1. Throughout this little work, I shall number the Paragraphs, in order to be able, at some stages of the work, to refer, with the more facility, to parts that have gone before. The last Number will contain an Index, by the means of which the several matters may be turned to without loss of time; for, when economy is the subject, time is a thing which ought by no means to be overlooked.
Is It Legal to Do Business as a DAO?
There is a simple legal rule: “everything that is not prohibited by law is Allowed”. While creating a DAO by itself is usually legal, one would run into many troubles trying to engage in any meaningful economic activity with his DAO. Taxes are the first set of conundrums...
EPISTEMOLOGICAL REALISM: THE ALLEGED UBIQUITY OF THE KNOWLEDGE RELATION
I have pointed out that if perception be treated as a case of knowledge, knowledge of every form and kind must be treated as a case of a presentation to a knower. The alleged discipline of epistemology is then inevitable. In common usage, the term "knowledge" tends to be employed eulogistically; its meaning approaches the connotation of the term "science." More loosely, it is used, of course, to designate all beliefs and propositions that are held with assurance, especially with the implication that the assurance is reasonable, or grounded.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Leader's Anatomy: Essential Talents And Skills Of An Engineering Mastermind
The ‘How to Become Leader’ courses and books are designed for those who will never become one. A certificate on offset paper and painstaking notes are good for nothing. Leadership is a nature, a way of thinking, a state of mind, you name it. Such a person recognizes their own abilities, whatever the activity is. In this article, I want to talk about my trajectory, and important lessons and also outline the role of people on my career path.
On the influence of Demand and Supply on Prices
It is the cost of production which must ultimately regulate the price of commodities, and not, as has been often said, the proportion between the supply and demand: the proportion between supply and demand may, indeed, for a time affect the market value of a commodity, until it is supplied in greater or less abundance, according as the demand may have increased or diminished; but this effect will be only of temporary duration.
What Is Leveraged Yield Farming and Is It Worth the Risks?
Regardless of the current dip in the crypto market, the DeFi sector continues to expand, utilizing Ethereum and other prominent layer 1 and layer 2 blockchains. This expansion can be seen with product development that incorporates decentralized monetization and other financial operations into applications that are focused on gaming, social media, music, metaverses, the environment, and much more.
The Control of Ideas by Facts
There is something a little baffling in much of the current discussion regarding the reference of ideas to facts. The not uncommon assumption is that there was a satisfactory and consistent theory of their relation in existence prior to the somewhat impertinent intrusion of a functional and practical interpretation of them. The way the instrumental logician has been turned upon by both idealist and realist is suggestive of the way in which the outsider who intervenes in a family jar is proverbially treated by both husband and wife, who manifest their unity by berating the third party. I feel that the situation is due partly to various misapprehensions, inevitable perhaps in the first presentation of a new point of view[52] and multiplied in this instance by the coincidence of the presentation of this logical point of view with that of the larger philosophical movements, humanism and pragmatism. I wish here to undertake a summary statement of the logical view on its own account, hoping it may receive clearer understanding on its own merits. [231] In the first place it was (apart from the frightful confusion of logical theories) precisely the lack of an adequate and generally accepted theory of the nature of fact and idea, and of the kind of agreement or correspondence between them which constitutes the truth of the idea, that led to the development of a functional theory of logic. A brief statement of the difficulties in the traditional views may therefore be pertinent. That fruitful thinking—thought that terminates in valid knowledge—goes on in terms of the distinction of facts and judgment, and that valid knowledge is precisely genuine correspondence or agreement, of some sort, of fact and judgment, is the common and undeniable assumption. But the discussions are largely carried on in terms of an epistemological dualism, rendering the solution of the problem impossible in virtue of the very terms in which it is stated. The distinction is at once identified with that between mind and matter, consciousness and objects, the psychical and the physical, where each of these terms is supposed to refer to some fixed order of existence, a world in itself. Then, of course, there comes up the question of the nature of the agreement, and of the recognition of it. What is the experience in which the survey of both idea and existence is made and their agreement recognized? Is it an idea? Is the agreement ultimately a matter of self-consistency of ideas? Then what has become of the postulate that truth is agreement of idea with existence beyond idea?[232] Is it an absolute which transcends and absorbs the difference? Then, once more, what is the test of any specific judgment? What has become of the correspondence of fact and thought? Or, more urgently, since the pressing problem of life, of practice and of science, is the discrimination of the relative, or superior, validity of this or that theory, plan, or interpretation, what is the criterion of truth within present non-absolutistic experience, where the distinction between factual conditions and thoughts and the necessity of some working adjustment persist?
RELATED PEOPLE
The Minkowski's Four-Dimensional Space
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER XVII. THE MINKOWSKI'S...
Digital and Perfomance Marketing in Comparison
Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, several companies worldwide are now looking at using digital tools & methods for marketing. As businesses sought to refocus their marketing efforts and generate the most revenue possible during the challenging pandemic, the words "digital marketing" and "performance marketing" started to circulate more often. If you are wondering what a digital marketing agency's role is in performance marketing service, keep reading.
Discussing the Digital Future on the Metaverse with Xno Bui of Whydah
Whydah is a Vietnamese blockchain gaming hub that aims to make Metaverse development more accessible and sustainable. The Metaverse is a shared virtual space or a 3D version of the internet where people can work, learn, and interact. Xno Bui is the Chief Metaverse Officer at the company. He says the Metaverse will disrupt many industries like fashion, education, fashion, finance, and finance. He also says the virtual world is a virtual world without limitations. Anything you can imagine, you can do.
How Much Does it Really Cost to Create a Successful NFT Collection?
How much does it cost to establish a successful NFT collection?. With the boom in NFTs over the last few years, it’s a question a lot of entrepreneurs are asking. The problem is that the information out there is kinda crappy. I mean, the top Google result for this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Tackle Developer Burnout
It happens to an overwhelming majority of us. We get excited by our work, go deep for a prolonged period, and try to stretch ourselves. But, at a certain point that spark and passion go. The job we used to love becomes a slog. We feel exhausted, despondent, and increasingly cynical.
The Noonification: What is OpenAIs Whisper Model? (10/6/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Startups With Ukrainian Roots Raise $200+ Million in 2022.
The Holidays are Here! Beware of Chargebacks
The last few months of the year are a busy time for merchants due to the holidays. Colloquially, the day after Thanksgiving is called Black Friday which marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States. Merchants will heavily slash their prices to take advantage of this...
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0