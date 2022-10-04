ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

North Korea accuses US of risking regional war with huge military drills in the region - just days after Kim Jong Un's deranged regime tested another ballistic missile

North Korea has accused the US of risking starting a war after they held their first combined naval exercise with South Korea in five years. The joint drills, which took place near to the peninsula today, came a day after nuclear-armed Pyongyang conducted another ballistic missile launch. The four-day exercise...
MILITARY
BBC

Black, Korean and searching for the American dream

An outcast from birth, Milton Washington is the child of a Korean woman and a black US soldier, who became a "slickyboy", or child thief, and dreamed of making it to America. At the age of eight, he seized his chance. When a beautiful car pulled up one day outside...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#South Korean#North Koreans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
buzzfeednews.com

Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
PROTESTS
Newsweek

China Calls for Peace Talks After Vladimir Putin Mobilizes for Ukraine War

Beijing renewed its calls for peace talks in Ukraine on Wednesday, hours after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to mobilize a portion of Russia's armed forces. In a televised address from Moscow, the Russian leader said he would support defense chief Sergei Shoigu's mobilization proposal in order to achieve operational goals in Ukraine.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy