Business Insider

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
abovethelaw.com

Elon Musk Willing To Pay Full Price For Twitter Again After Someone Must Have Explained Delaware Law To Him

Elon Musk just announced that he seems willing to purchase Twitter again at the original price of $54.20/share. Unless he’s addicted to living dangerously — which is a possibility! — let’s assume this is a serious offer and not a bid to jerk around the market just to stall his deposition and looming trial. Because… that tactic would not end well for him.
Business Insider

Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'

Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
Benzinga

Elon Musk, Twitter May Move To End Legal Fight Soon: Reuters

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Twitter Inc TWTR may reportedly reach a deal to end their ongoing litigation in the coming days. Musk and Twitter were expected to reach an agreement as early as Wednesday, but the talks are still ongoing and a conclusion is likely to take more time, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Elon Musk Reverses Course to Revive Twitter Deal

Twitter (TWTR) shares jumped over 22% yesterday and are flat in pre-market trading after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy the company at the original price. In an amended regulatory filing by Twitter, the company said Musk has agreed to move forward with his $44 billion deal or $54.20 per share. The Twitter filing included a letter from Musk that said he “intends to proceed closing the transaction” originally reached in April. The letter also said he will complete the deal as long as he receives the financing he originally secured, and as long as a Delaware Chancery court adjourns Twitter’s case against him.
BUSINESS
CNN

How Elon Musk could change Twitter

Nearly three months after Elon Musk told Twitter he wanted out of his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company, the Tesla CEO now once again wants to move forward with the deal.
INTERNET
The Independent

An ‘everything app’ and free speech issues: How would Elon Musk’s Twitter work?

Elon Musk’s U-turn to go ahead with his purchase of Twitter is part of his plans to fold the platform into an “everything app”, the billionaire entrepreneur has said.As news broke of his decision to go ahead with the takeover deal after months of public sparring with the platform – and just weeks before a legal case on the issue – Mr Musk tweeted that buying the site was “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.The Tesla boss has spoken broadly in the past about his support for the idea of an “everything app” – a single place where...
INTERNET
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

