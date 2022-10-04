Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Joe Rogan’s dad demands to go on his podcast to confront him over ‘false’ claims of violence in bombshell legal papers
JOE Rogan’s estranged dad has challenged the Spotify superstar to a man-to-man chat on his podcast over what he describes as “false” claims of violence. In bombshell legal papers Joseph Rogan, 80, threatened a defamation lawsuit against the 55-year-old Joe Rogan Experience host and his streaming giant employer.
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
abovethelaw.com
Elon Musk Willing To Pay Full Price For Twitter Again After Someone Must Have Explained Delaware Law To Him
Elon Musk just announced that he seems willing to purchase Twitter again at the original price of $54.20/share. Unless he’s addicted to living dangerously — which is a possibility! — let’s assume this is a serious offer and not a bid to jerk around the market just to stall his deposition and looming trial. Because… that tactic would not end well for him.
RELATED PEOPLE
Remember When SI Swimsuit Went Zero Gravity With Kate Upton?
Kate Upton and zero gravity; name a better duo. You can't!. Back in 2014, SI Swimsuit was already pushing boundaries. Eight years later we are resurfacing this iconic moment from one of America's favorite photo shoots because there are still few things more impressive than watching Kate Upton pose, seemingly effortlessly, in total weightlessness.
Jack Dorsey called Facebook 'the swamp of despair' in private texts to Elon Musk
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey took a dig at Facebook in text messages with Elon Musk. "Looks like there's a 'verified' account in the swamp of despair over there," Dorsey texted on April 6. The text was made public as a part of the pretrial discovery process for Twitter's lawsuit against...
Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'
Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
Elon Musk's Case Against Twitter Deal Could Be Strengthened As 2nd Whistleblower To Testify: Report
As Elon Musk faces Twitter Inc. TWTR in court over his $44-billion acquisition bid, a report about a second whistleblower is coming into the picture. What Happened: After Peiter Zatko, a second Twitter whistleblower may testify when the case comes up for trial in about two weeks, the New York Post said in a report, citing sources.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s multi billion dollar offer to buy app at $54.20 per share
TWITTER has confirmed it will accept Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar offer to buy the company. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed his intentions to go ahead with the purchase in a recent letter to Twitter. The official Twitter Investor Relations account tweeted: "Twitter issued this statement about today's news:. "We...
Meghan Markle Calls Out ‘Kill Bill’ for ‘Toxic Stereotyping’ of Asian Women, but Lucy Liu Has Often Fought Back Against the Claim
Meghan Markle returned to her “Archetypes” podcast on Spotify for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and devoted the new episode to Hollywood’s long persistent Asian stereotype of the “Dragon Lady.” Markle called out two films, “Austin Powers” and “Kill Bill,” for being harmful in how they depicted Asian women as over-sexualized and/or overagressive. “Movies like ‘Austin Powers’ and ‘Kill Bill’ presented these characters of Asian women as oftentimes over sexualized or aggressive,” Markle said. “And it’s not just those two examples, there’s so many more. … This has seeped into a lot of our entertainment. But...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Elon Musk says he's willing to buy Twitter after all, possibly averting a trial
Elon Musk now wants to go through with his original offer to buy Twitter for the previously agreed upon price, a source close to the deal tells NPR. The billionaire Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter Monday night, the person said, which could put an end to the knock-down, drag-out legal fight over the merger that he tried to abandon in July.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exclusive: M&A Expert Julian Klymochko Says This Was 'The Dagger' To Elon Musk's Case Against Twitter
Big news came out Tuesday that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has had a change of heart and submitted a renewed offer to acquire social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR at the original $54.20 per-share price he walked away from. Benzinga talked to a merger and arbitrage expert to break down the new deal.
Elon Musk, Twitter May Move To End Legal Fight Soon: Reuters
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Twitter Inc TWTR may reportedly reach a deal to end their ongoing litigation in the coming days. Musk and Twitter were expected to reach an agreement as early as Wednesday, but the talks are still ongoing and a conclusion is likely to take more time, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Twitter shares soar 13% on reports Elon Musk now wants to proceed with $44 billion bid, just days before trial
The Tesla CEO looks set to pay the full $44 billion to acquire Twitter, sending shares hurtling back toward his $54.20 offer price. Twitter’s shares surged following a report that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is prepared to move forward with a $44 billion bid to buy the social media company, just three months after pulling the plug on the acquisition.
Investopedia
Elon Musk Reverses Course to Revive Twitter Deal
Twitter (TWTR) shares jumped over 22% yesterday and are flat in pre-market trading after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy the company at the original price. In an amended regulatory filing by Twitter, the company said Musk has agreed to move forward with his $44 billion deal or $54.20 per share. The Twitter filing included a letter from Musk that said he “intends to proceed closing the transaction” originally reached in April. The letter also said he will complete the deal as long as he receives the financing he originally secured, and as long as a Delaware Chancery court adjourns Twitter’s case against him.
How Elon Musk could change Twitter
Nearly three months after Elon Musk told Twitter he wanted out of his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company, the Tesla CEO now once again wants to move forward with the deal.
An ‘everything app’ and free speech issues: How would Elon Musk’s Twitter work?
Elon Musk’s U-turn to go ahead with his purchase of Twitter is part of his plans to fold the platform into an “everything app”, the billionaire entrepreneur has said.As news broke of his decision to go ahead with the takeover deal after months of public sparring with the platform – and just weeks before a legal case on the issue – Mr Musk tweeted that buying the site was “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.The Tesla boss has spoken broadly in the past about his support for the idea of an “everything app” – a single place where...
A timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control Twitter
Reports say Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his $44 billion takeover of Twitter after all, a move that would end a legal fight between the billionaire and the social media company. Here’s a look at some of what’s transpired between the billionaire Tesla CEO and the social...
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0