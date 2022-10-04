Read full article on original website
Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
Lawyers for Minnesota Say Derek Chauvin’s Request to Vacate His Convictions in George Floyd’s Murder ‘Says the Quiet Part Out Loud’
Lawyers for the state of Minnesota said Wednesday that ex-police officer Derek Chauvin’s bid to vacate his convictions for the murder of George Floyd “says the quiet part out loud, and argues that police officers cannot ever be convicted of assault.”. “But the law authorizes officers only to...
Tennessee high court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation order
Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death.
Judge Overturns Conviction Of Adnan Syed, Orders Him Released
Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was at the heart of the podcast "Serial," has been ordered released after a judge tossed out the results of his initial trial at prosecutors' request. A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed’s conviction for the 1999 murder...
‘Slavery by any name is wrong’: the push to end forced labor in prisons
A nationwide movement hopes to close the ‘slavery loophole’ that enables the exploitation of 800,000 prisoners in the US
Court orders Alabama to preserve evidence after ‘Kafkaesque’ botched midnight execution
A federal court has ordered Alabama officials to preserve evidence of a ‘Kafkaesque” botched late-night execution.On 22 September, an after-hours order from the US Supreme Court gave the state the go-ahead to kill Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, who was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Over the course of hours, corrections officials failed as many as 18 times to set an IV line on Miller and begin the lethal injection execution, the Death Penalty Informatin Center reports, before eventually calling things off as they approached a...
50+ groups urge Biden, Whitmer to prevent Baldwin prison from becoming ICE detention center
Following a bid from two GOP Michigan congressmen to turn a soon-to-be shuttered immigration prison in Baldwin into an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center, a coalition of 53 advocacy groups from Michigan and beyond are asking President Joe Biden, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other leaders to keep it closed. The North Lake […] The post 50+ groups urge Biden, Whitmer to prevent Baldwin prison from becoming ICE detention center appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Federal judge denies request to halt transfer of violent youth to infamous Louisiana prison
(The Center Square) — A federal judge denied a request to halt plans to transfer violent, troubled youth to Louisiana’s Angola penitentiary, arguing "the untenable must yield to the intolerable." U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick ruled against an adolescent inmate and youth justice advocates who sued to...
Sirhan Sirhan, convicted of killing Robert F. Kennedy, challenges his parole denial
Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge to free him from prison by reversing Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole.
Not Guilty, Sentenced to Life: Attorney for ‘Waverly Two’ submits petition for clemency to White House
The attorney for Terrence Richardson and Ferrone Claiborne, two men sentenced to life in prison for the 1998 murder of a Waverly police officer despite being acquitted by a federal jury, filed a petition for commutation of sentence in the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Texas Judge Who Allegedly ‘Scans’ the ‘Piety’ of Lawyers and Litigants During Courtroom Prayer Ceremonies Wins Fifth Circuit Victory
In a split decision, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas justice of the peace who “opens his court with a ceremony that includes a prayer.”. The case, styled as Freedom From Religion Foundation, Inc. v. Mack, held that Texas Justice of...
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson objects to ‘race-neutral’ Alabama redistricting
The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative wing considered limiting the creation of majority-Black voting districts, even amid forceful pushback from new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The court is considering whether Alabama must draw a second heavily Black congressional district for a state that has seven House seats and a 27%...
Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. He will also direct U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to review how marijuana is classified under federal law as a Schedule I drug, the Drug Enforcement […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Study: Black prosecutors are more punitive toward Black and Latinx defendants
Prosecutors exert considerable power in the criminal justice system, and while defendants are predominantly Black and Latinx, prosecutors are overwhelmingly White. Despite calls for addressing racial disparities in this field, we know little about whether recruiting minority prosecutors would yield more equitable outcomes for defendants. A new study analyzed data...
Election: What Circuit Judge candidates say about racial disparities in the courtroom
Circuit Court handles capital offenses and all other felonies as well as civil matters of cases with more than $5,000.00 in dispute. Judges in this court also hear land dispute cases and contested probate cases. Defendants in Circuit Court are facing more serious charges and longer sentences. Voters should know how each Circuit Court Judge candidate recognizes the racial disparities in the justice system and how they intend to protect the dignity of all individuals who land in their court. ...
How much do states spend on prisons?
State governments spent a combined $55 billion on corrections in 2020, with most of the spending going toward operating state-run prisons. There were more than 1.2 million people in prison[1] in 2020, according to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. Spending per prisoner varies widely across states, from about...
Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people. “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of the committee, Illinois […] The post Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
What cases will the Supreme Court hear this session? A look at four contentious issues
The high court has agreed to hear 36 arguments so far on topics ranging from environmental law to university admissions procedures.
Review: Is Prison for Rehabilitation or Punishment?
The standard answer to the question posed by the title of Bill Keller's new book, What's Prison For?, cites four goals: punishment, deterrence, incapacitation, and rehabilitation. But as Keller shows, that last goal is typically treated as an afterthought in the United States. Given that 95 percent of prisoners will...
