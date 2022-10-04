ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

TravelNoire

Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
ILLINOIS STATE
Oxygen

Judge Overturns Conviction Of Adnan Syed, Orders Him Released

Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was at the heart of the podcast "Serial," has been ordered released after a judge tossed out the results of his initial trial at prosecutors' request. A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed’s conviction for the 1999 murder...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Court orders Alabama to preserve evidence after ‘Kafkaesque’ botched midnight execution

A federal court has ordered Alabama officials to preserve evidence of a ‘Kafkaesque” botched late-night execution.On 22 September, an after-hours order from the US Supreme Court gave the state the go-ahead to kill Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, who was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Over the course of hours, corrections officials failed as many as 18 times to set an IV line on Miller and begin the lethal injection execution, the Death Penalty Informatin Center reports, before eventually calling things off as they approached a...
ALABAMA STATE
Michigan Advance

50+ groups urge Biden, Whitmer to prevent Baldwin prison from becoming ICE detention center

Following a bid from two GOP Michigan congressmen to turn a soon-to-be shuttered immigration prison in Baldwin into an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center, a coalition of 53 advocacy groups from Michigan and beyond are asking President Joe Biden, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other leaders to keep it closed. The North Lake […] The post 50+ groups urge Biden, Whitmer to prevent Baldwin prison from becoming ICE detention center appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. He will also direct U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to review how marijuana is classified under federal law as a Schedule I drug, the Drug Enforcement […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Phys.org

Study: Black prosecutors are more punitive toward Black and Latinx defendants

Prosecutors exert considerable power in the criminal justice system, and while defendants are predominantly Black and Latinx, prosecutors are overwhelmingly White. Despite calls for addressing racial disparities in this field, we know little about whether recruiting minority prosecutors would yield more equitable outcomes for defendants. A new study analyzed data...
SOCIETY
The Courier Journal

Election: What Circuit Judge candidates say about racial disparities in the courtroom

Circuit Court handles capital offenses and all other felonies as well as civil matters of cases with more than $5,000.00 in dispute. Judges in this court also hear land dispute cases and contested probate cases. Defendants in Circuit Court are facing more serious charges and longer sentences. Voters should know how each Circuit Court Judge candidate recognizes the racial disparities in the justice system and how they intend to protect the dignity of all individuals who land in their court.  ...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
USAFacts

How much do states spend on prisons?

State governments spent a combined $55 billion on corrections in 2020, with most of the spending going toward operating state-run prisons. There were more than 1.2 million people in prison[1] in 2020, according to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. Spending per prisoner varies widely across states, from about...
POLITICS
Tennessee Lookout

Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people.  “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of the committee, Illinois […] The post Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Review: Is Prison for Rehabilitation or Punishment?

The standard answer to the question posed by the title of Bill Keller's new book, What's Prison For?, cites four goals: punishment, deterrence, incapacitation, and rehabilitation. But as Keller shows, that last goal is typically treated as an afterthought in the United States. Given that 95 percent of prisoners will...
BILL KELLER
USAFacts

USAFacts

ABOUT

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing a comprehensive and understandable single source of government data. Publishing daily, USAFacts.org is a robust resource of well-visualized data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes – aimed at helping to ground our public debate in facts.

 http://usafacts.org

Community Policy