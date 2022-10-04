ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 2

Related
kalb.com

Week 6 brings new challenges for Buckeye and Bolton as district play begins

RPSB details response to school threats amid parents’ concerns over Rapides High case - clipped version. On Monday, Oct. 3, concerned parents attempted to gather outside of Rapides High School, just days after a social media threat hoax left many flustered at the beginning of an otherwise typical school day.
BUCKEYE, LA
kalb.com

Vote for the Week 6 MedExpress Game of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Halfway through the high school football season, it’s time for most of our schools to open up district play. With each school gearing up to start district 1-0, it’s time to reveal the Week 6 MedExpress Game of the Week. Vote in the poll...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchitoches, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Laplace, LA
State
Louisiana State
Natchitoches, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Natchitoches, LA
Sports
kalb.com

Buckeye's Ben McLaughlin

RPSB details response to school threats amid parents’ concerns over Rapides High case - clipped version. On Monday, Oct. 3, concerned parents attempted to gather outside of Rapides High School, just days after a social media threat hoax left many flustered at the beginning of an otherwise typical school day.
BUCKEYE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston High announces homecoming court

Ruston High School announced its 2022 Homecoming Court as 13 young ladies comprise this year’s talented group representing their respective classes. Seniors Emma Jane Reeves, Kemya Wright, Baily Bowers, Mia Rabb, Raegan McCulloch, and Ke’Shanti Graham. Juniors: Kaitlin Woods, Kam’ryn Bradley. Sophomores: Abby Seney, Ariana Wesley, Asia...
RUSTON, LA
southernladymagazine.com

Celebrate Christmas in Northeast Louisiana

Experience peak holiday joy this year in Ruston and Monroe–West Monroe. From incredible shopping and fantastic locally owned restaurants to the awe-inspiring Holiday Trail of Lights, everyone will find something to love. Local Dining in Ruston. Whether it’s a table for two or a big family affair, the restaurants...
RUSTON, LA
Natchitoches Times

SIS. VIRGIE L. JOHNSON

There will be a memorial service for Sis. Virgie L. Johnson Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 108 Church St., Natchitoches.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slc#American Football#The Southland Conference#Nsu#Demons
kalb.com

Peabody Warhorses march to the beat of their drum

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Peabody band is one of the top-tier bands in the state, with a style that catches the eyes and ears of many. Even though it may sound like it is a big band, it really is not. That is what Band Director Louis Lemons said impresses him the most.
PINEVILLE, LA
K945

This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River

Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating. Law enforcement...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kalb.com

Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Fatal UTV Crash in Natchitoches Parish

Natchitoches, La - Natchitoches Parish – On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. This crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Robert Lewis of Natchitoches. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston aldermen to consider utility-rate increase

Sometimes they’re hard. There are hard decisions the Ruston Board of Aldermen will be making next month after introducing an ordinance during Monday night’s monthly meeting — a meeting that took approximately 10 minutes at City Hall. At stake is utility prices for city of Ruston consumers,...
RUSTON, LA
kalb.com

17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy