kalb.com
Week 6 brings new challenges for Buckeye and Bolton as district play begins
RPSB details response to school threats amid parents’ concerns over Rapides High case - clipped version. On Monday, Oct. 3, concerned parents attempted to gather outside of Rapides High School, just days after a social media threat hoax left many flustered at the beginning of an otherwise typical school day.
kalb.com
Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 6, discuss upcoming matchups
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The first half of the high school football season is over, but for most of our teams, district play starts in Week 6. To get ready for district play, KALB sat down with local coaches as they prepare for their upcoming opponent. Watch the full interviews below.
kalb.com
Will Kenny Rachal’s reinstatement at APD affect other officers’ rank, pay?
kalb.com
Vote for the Week 6 MedExpress Game of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Halfway through the high school football season, it’s time for most of our schools to open up district play. With each school gearing up to start district 1-0, it’s time to reveal the Week 6 MedExpress Game of the Week. Vote in the poll...
kalb.com
Buckeye's Ben McLaughlin
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston High announces homecoming court
Ruston High School announced its 2022 Homecoming Court as 13 young ladies comprise this year’s talented group representing their respective classes. Seniors Emma Jane Reeves, Kemya Wright, Baily Bowers, Mia Rabb, Raegan McCulloch, and Ke’Shanti Graham. Juniors: Kaitlin Woods, Kam’ryn Bradley. Sophomores: Abby Seney, Ariana Wesley, Asia...
southernladymagazine.com
Celebrate Christmas in Northeast Louisiana
Experience peak holiday joy this year in Ruston and Monroe–West Monroe. From incredible shopping and fantastic locally owned restaurants to the awe-inspiring Holiday Trail of Lights, everyone will find something to love. Local Dining in Ruston. Whether it’s a table for two or a big family affair, the restaurants...
Natchitoches Times
SIS. VIRGIE L. JOHNSON
There will be a memorial service for Sis. Virgie L. Johnson Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 108 Church St., Natchitoches.
kalb.com
Peabody Warhorses march to the beat of their drum
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Peabody band is one of the top-tier bands in the state, with a style that catches the eyes and ears of many. Even though it may sound like it is a big band, it really is not. That is what Band Director Louis Lemons said impresses him the most.
This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River
Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
Louisiana Teen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in an October 2 UTV Rollover Crash
Louisiana Teen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in an October 2 UTV Rollover Crash. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana State Police confirmed that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. Robert Lewis Walker II, 16, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
kalb.com
Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating. Law enforcement...
kalb.com
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
westcentralsbest.com
Fatal UTV Crash in Natchitoches Parish
Natchitoches, La - Natchitoches Parish – On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. This crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Robert Lewis of Natchitoches. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle...
kalb.com
High school students in Vernon Parish learning about careers in farm life
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Nearly 150 students from around Vernon Parish ditched the classroom and put their boots on for a day at the farm. This is the ninth year Porter and Sons Ranch played host to high school juniors and seniors from around Vernon Parish. Farm Day takes...
Girl missing from Louisiana rescued in AP, kidnapping suspect arrested
A concerned citizen reported seeing a suspicious young female who "looked out of it" and slept on a park bench which ended up being a missing juvenile from Louisiana.
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash On I-49 (Natchitoches Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal accident on Interstate 49 south of Natchitoches. According to the LSP, 26-year-old Nicholas A. Bernard was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston aldermen to consider utility-rate increase
Sometimes they’re hard. There are hard decisions the Ruston Board of Aldermen will be making next month after introducing an ordinance during Monday night’s monthly meeting — a meeting that took approximately 10 minutes at City Hall. At stake is utility prices for city of Ruston consumers,...
kalb.com
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
kalb.com
Alexandria asking for help on the federal level to assist struggling households pay utility bills
For citizens concerned about rising utility bills, residents had a chance to voice their opinions at the second of two forums hosted by the Alliance of Affordable Energy. Council President Davidson: 4 APD officers demoted following reinstatement of Kenny Rachal. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Alexandria City Council is...
Comments / 2