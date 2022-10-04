ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.

It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky

US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
LIFTOFF! NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 to space station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX and NASA on Wednesday launched a crewed mission to the International Space Station from Florida’s Space Coast. Liftoff took place at 12 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center, sending four members of the Crew-5 team into orbit. They are expected to arrive at the space station on Thursday.
Hurricane Ian Pushes NASA's Next Moon Rocket Launch Attempt to November

At first it was technical hurdles, but now a natural disaster has forced a delay to NASA’s Artemis 1 mission. With the rocket tucked inside the space agency’s gigantic assembly building and with normal ground operations set to resume this week, Space Launch System won’t take flight until November 12 at the earliest.
Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026

The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
Another Hurricane Looms In North America Amid Ian Rescue Efforts

Hurricane Orlene is expected to make landfall in Mexico on Monday (October 3) as rescue efforts continue in Florida and North Carolina following Hurricane Ian, NBC News reports. Orlene was reported to be 85 miles northwest of Cabo Corrientes and moving north at 8 MPH on Monday, with landfall expected...
