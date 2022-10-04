Read full article on original website
Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.
It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
IFLScience
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky
US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
click orlando
LIFTOFF! NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 to space station
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX and NASA on Wednesday launched a crewed mission to the International Space Station from Florida’s Space Coast. Liftoff took place at 12 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center, sending four members of the Crew-5 team into orbit. They are expected to arrive at the space station on Thursday.
Flooding, outages, confusion: Florida reels as Hurricane Ian death toll rises
Stories of tragedy and delay emerge as search-and-rescue teams discover survivors and fatalities
The saviors of Sanibel Island! Heroic Coast Guard crew shares footage of its dramatic rescues from island cut-off by Hurricane Ian
Incredible footage has been released by the U.S. Coast Guard as a helicopter crew soared over Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and flew around rescuing people from the driveway of their homes. Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard sees a heroic MH-65 Dolphin Crew fly to Sanibel...
Sanibel Island woman filmed her ‘goodbyes’ during Ian
"I did the video because I didn't know if the next morning they were going to find my body and I hoped I could get a message out to my parents and tell them that I loved them and the people that I cared about."
NASA releases dramatic new photos of asteroid strike
NASA on Thursday released pictures of this week’s asteroid strike taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.
iheart.com
'Unlivable' Homes On Islands, 'Alligators Running Around' Amid Ian Recovery
Sanibel Island, one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian, is now cut off from the Florida peninsula, which has resulted in a heavy presence of alligators and snakes, as rescue efforts continue. “There are a lot places that are not livable. There are places off their foundation, and...
Woman Waterproofing Her House Against Hurricane Ian Goes Viral: 'You Tried'
The viral TikTok video showed the woman's flooded home as she and her family tried to save their belongings.
LOOK: NASA Drops Breathtaking Image of Earth’s Biggest Waves
NASA has done it again. This time the space agency released incredible satellite images of the world’s largest waves. In fact, they are so massive they can be seen from space. According to NASA, our planet’s tallest waves hit the coast of Nazaré, Portugal, while the fastest wave pummeled into Hawaii.
Behold! The first post-crash pictures of NASA's DART target asteroid Dimorphos
"Now the work of the astronomers begins."
Tropical Depression Forms on the Heels of Hurricane Ian Crushing Florida
The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday that Tropical Depression 12 had formed a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde islands.
Business Insider
NASA and SpaceX to investigate whether Crew Dragon spaceship could drag Hubble Space Telescope further from Earth
They're investigating whether Crew Dragon could drag the Hubble Space Telescope to a higher orbit.The reboost maneuver would extend the telescope's lifetime, potentially for decades. NASA and SpaceX are working together to see if the company's Crew Dragon spaceship could grab the Hubble Space Telescope and drag it into a...
Gizmodo
Hurricane Ian Pushes NASA's Next Moon Rocket Launch Attempt to November
At first it was technical hurdles, but now a natural disaster has forced a delay to NASA’s Artemis 1 mission. With the rocket tucked inside the space agency’s gigantic assembly building and with normal ground operations set to resume this week, Space Launch System won’t take flight until November 12 at the earliest.
Nasa reveals stunning images of Earth’s biggest waves caught on satellite
NASA has shared stunning satellite images of the world's most "magnificent" waves - which are so big they can be seen from space. Earth's tallest waves were recorded smashing into the coast of Nazaré, Portugal, while the fastest wave barreled into Hawaii, in the satellite images released by the US space agency.
NASA hit an asteroid with a spacecraft: Now what?
NASA made history last week after successfully striking an asteroid with an autonomous spacecraft as the world's first planetary defense mission. While it was an exciting moment, it won't be the last part of the mission.
Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026
The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
Webb, Hubble space telescopes share images of DART slamming into an asteroid
The James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope watched as a NASA spacecraft intentionally slammed into an asteroid on Monday. Their images of the impact were shared on Thursday.
iheart.com
Another Hurricane Looms In North America Amid Ian Rescue Efforts
Hurricane Orlene is expected to make landfall in Mexico on Monday (October 3) as rescue efforts continue in Florida and North Carolina following Hurricane Ian, NBC News reports. Orlene was reported to be 85 miles northwest of Cabo Corrientes and moving north at 8 MPH on Monday, with landfall expected...
Hurricane Ian death toll climbing as Floridians begin to regroup, tell survival tales
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida is rising. How many died during Hurricane Ian? How much damage did Hurricane Ian do in Florida? President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Florida Wednesday.
