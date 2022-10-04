Read full article on original website
Paul Chryst Reportedly Makes Surprising Decision After Wisconsin Fires Him
Wisconsin football is officially moving on from head coach Paul Chryst. The Badgers have fired Chryst following the team's 0-2 start to conference play and 2-3 start overall. Wisconsin is on the hook to pay Chryst a $19.5 million buyout fee. However, the two parties have agreed to a ...
Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave
ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football writer weighs in on what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin
Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel discussed what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin on ‘McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning’ on Tuesday. Chryst was fired shortly after Wisconsin’s 34-10 loss to Illinois. Chryst finished his time at Wisconsin with a 67-26 record. He was in that position since the start of the 2015 season.
No. 1 Running Back Jerrick Gibson Names His Top Schools
One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2024 has trimmed his list of schools down to 12. Jerick Gibson, who's a five-star running back and a former commit of the Florida Gators, had his top 12 released via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Gibson has Alabama, Michigan,...
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Illinois Football
Hawkeyes Heading to Champaign for Primetime Meeting with Illini
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin
Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Four things that didn’t work out in the end for Paul Chryst
MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch
The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
SI's October Recruiting Rankings: Gators, Trojans Flip Spots
Florida and USC trade spots in Sports Illustrated's latest recruiting class rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Chryst buyout: Wisconsin releases settlement figures following Chryst's firing
After an initial buyout was set at $20 million, both Wisconsin and former head coach Paul Chryst, who was fired Sunday, agreed to a lower buyout number. AD Chris McIntosh confirmed a settled buyout number was agreed to Sunday evening but declined to provide specifics. On Monday, Jeff Potrykus with...
Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return
It has been a rough year when it comes to injuries for Ohio State. While football is a violent sport and injuries are part of the game, the Buckeyes seem to have more players missing time with various ailments, dating back to before the season began, than in other years.
Nick Saban snaps on Alabama reporter after Jalen Milroe question before Texas A&M game
Alabama coach Nick Saban snapped on a reporter this week following a question centered around Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide's plan at quarterback ahead of Saturday night's game against Texas A&M. Milroe played 2.5 quarters against Arkansas after Bryce Young went to the medical tent with a shoulder injury.
Wisconsin Football: 4 possible replacements for Paul Chryst
Per a source from Adam Rittenberg, the Wisconsin Badgers have parted ways with longtime head coach Paul Chryst:. Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh released the following statement:. “After a heartfelt and authentic conversation with Chryst about what is in the long-term best interest of our football program, I have concluded...
Preps to Pros: Is Kansas State QB commit Avery Johnson the next Lamar Jackson?
247Sports' Cooper Petagna & Andrew Ivins discuss if Kansas State commit Avery Jackson can be the next Lamar Jackson.
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-Alabama score
This coming weekend’s Texas A&M-Alabama game was billed as the top matchup of the season back in the summer. Both teams were expected to be undefeated and ranked in the top 5 at this point. Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls this week, but Texas A&M fell...
Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment
Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
5-star, 7-footer Dennis Evans down to Gophers or TCU
He would be the third highest-rated recruit in Gophers history if he picks Minnesota.
Ohio State O-line target on final four, possible decision time and Buckeyes’ focus on running the ball
An offensive lineman the Buckeyes are targeting on his final four schools, possible decision time, and the Buckeyes ability to run the ball.
247Sports
