MMA Fighting
Justin Gaethje on Conor McGregor: ‘Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now’
Justin Gaethje isn’t all that interested in fighting Conor McGregor any time soon, for one specific reason. Gaethje is looking to return to action in the first quarter of 2023 after having successful nose surgery over the summer. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he was asked about the potential of a matchup between two of the most exciting fighters in the history of the sport once McGregor is ready to return following a nasty leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Watch 49ers mascot step to Nate Diaz, get floored with a single punch
Pour one out for Sourdough Sam. The San Francisco 49ers mascot was laid out by former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz, who clobbered Clementine’s successor with a single blow. Diaz also walked away with Sam’s championship title, which is far more glamorous than Jorge Masvidal’s “BMF” belt.
Tyron Woodley says Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t a top-10 fighter of all-time
Tyron Woodley doesn’t think Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the top-10 fighters of all time. Nurmagomedov retired with a record of 29-0 and many consider him one of the greatest, but a knock on him was he retired too early and there were still many fights for him to take. Yet, after his father’s passing, he didn’t want to fight anymore. So, for Woodley, he says Khabib isn’t on his all-time top-10 list.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Front Kick KO That Mirrors Chandler
MMA fighter Gusein Khalikhov reminded fans of Michael Chandler‘s front kick knockout with a similar finish of his own at Open FC 24. Khalikhov faced Belek Aliev in a bantamweight matchup at Open FC 24 on Saturday in Barnaul, RU. The two fighters opened up the main card of the event that featured two OFC titles on the line.
mmanews.com
Cormier Addresses Rumors Of Brock Lesnar WWE Clash
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has addressed reports that suggest he could be set to share the WWE ring with Brock Lesnar. This week, lifelong professional wrestling fan Cormier appeared on WWE programming for the very first time. His video promo on Raw came days after it was revealed that he’ll be serving as the special guest referee for the match between Seth Rollins and former UFC fighter Matt Riddle at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view this weekend in Philadelphia.
mmanews.com
Maximov: White Was “Lame” For Making A Scene At Diaz Presser
Middleweight Nick Maximov has given his assessment of the canceled UFC 279 press conference, suggesting that the way in which the promotion and Dana White blew things out of proportion was “lame.”. Nearly a month ago, fans witnessed one of the more eventful pay-per-view fight weeks in recent memory....
Conor McGregor says his broken leg is now a 'lethal weapon' during Twitter Q&A as he confirms his move up to the UFC's welterweight division and labels Nate Diaz his toughest opponent
Conor McGregor took to Twitter to host a Q&A on Tuesday night and the Irishman gave answers to some of his fans' most pressing questions. McGregor has been out of action since suffering a horrific leg break in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in the summer of 2021. Asked...
MMAmania.com
Tito Ortiz reflects on Dana White boxing match falling through: ‘It was a lose-lose situation for me’
Tito Ortiz versus Dana White in a boxing match is on the long list of fights that got away. Despite the working relationship they once had as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion and promotional president, Ortiz and White weren’t the fondest of each other back in the day. The pair disliked each other enough that they tried to arrange a boxing match that came very close to happening, White going as far as to even get his license to fight.
mmanews.com
Gaethje On McGregor Bout: ‘I Don’t Want To Face PED Users’
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has spoken about a long-awaited matchup with former two-division champion Conor McGregor. McGregor, who has been on the sidelines for over a year recovering from the broken leg he suffered during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, has appeared to significantly bulk up in recent times.
‘I was simply acting’: Conor McGregor plays down spat with UFC legend Michael Bisping
Conor McGregor has played down his Twitter spat with Michael Bisping, claiming that he was ‘simply acting’ in an aggressive voice note aimed at the UFC legend.The two former UFC champions went back and forth on Twitter this week and last, and McGregor took exception to Bisping’s claim that the Irishman would need security to protect him if the pair were ever in the same room again.“Do you want to go to war, man, yeah?” McGregor said in a Twitter voice note addressed to the Briton last week. “Do you want to go to f***ing war? We’ll go to...
mmanews.com
McGregor Says He Was “Simply Acting” During Bisping Feud
Tensions between Conor McGregor and former middleweight champion turned commentator Michael Bisping have turned in an unexpected direction. McGregor and Bisping have gone back and forth over the last week after McGregor mocked Bisping’s acting career. He claimed that other MMA fighters and personalities, including Bisping, have attempted to copycat his success in the film industry.
mmanews.com
O’Malley Details Why He’s Excited For UFC 280 Press Conference
As well as the fight itself, UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley is looking forward to staring across from upcoming opponent Petr Yan during fight week. Later this month, the MMA leader will head back to Abu Dhabi for a truly blockbuster pay-per-view event. As well as the lightweight and bantamweight titles being on the line at the top of the card, a number of intriguing matchups will take place below, one of which sees a former champion collide with one of the promotion’s fastest-rising stars.
mmanews.com
Sonnen Reveals U-Turn On Mayweather’s Exhibitions
Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has explained why he’s come around to Floyd Mayweather’s current career activities. While he’s been committed to his latest professional retirement, which came after he extended his perfect professional record to 50-0 with a victory over former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, boxing legend Mayweather hasn’t disappeared from the scene by any means.
mmanews.com
Aspen Ladd Signs With PFL, Weight Class Revealed
Former high-ranked UFC women’s bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd has signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). Last week, Ladd was released from her contract with the UFC following the latest of a number of issues on the scale. As was the case with a planned bout against Macy Chiasson last October, Ladd’s scheduled appearance at UFC Vegas 60 last month fell through following a two-pound weight miss.
Aspen Ladd Signs With The PFL, One Week After UFC Release
Aspen Ladd is entering a new chapter in her MMA career. Not long after being released by the UFC, Ladd has already found a new banner to fight under. On Tuesday, the PFL announced they had picked up the former UFC contender for their 2023 season. Ladd will compete in...
mmanews.com
Uriah Hall Faces Le’Veon Bell On Paul/Silva Card, Twitter Reacts
Former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall will make a quick return from retirement to debut in professional boxing against Le’Veon Bell. After earning runner-up honors on the 17th season of The Ultimate Fighter, Hall went on to enter the Octagon a further 18 times across a nine-year period on MMA’s biggest stage. But following a pair of convincing losses to Sean Strickland and André Muniz, the 38-year-old Jamaican-American decided to call time on his career.
Aspen Ladd issues statement after signing on with PFL: “I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world”
Aspen Ladd has issued a statement after signing on with PFL. Ladd, 27, was recently released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. The Californian had her struggles making weight as a UFC bantamweight and had lost her 2 most recent fights against Raquel Pennington (14-8 MMA) in April of this year, and Norma Dumont (8-2 MMA) in October of last year.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers great Le’Veon Bell makes pro boxing debut versus former UFC star Uriah Hall on Paul vs Silva undercard
Former Pittsburgh Steelers star, and nine-year NFL veteran, Le’Veon Bell is set to make his professional boxing debut against a former star from the UFC on the undercard of the Oct. 29 event headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. On Thursday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported...
MMAmania.com
Tyron Woodley shares list of all-time greats, excludes Khabib from making the Top 10 cut
Tyron Woodley can’t put “The Eagle” on his list of mixed martial arts (MMA) greats. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in Oct. 2020 and found his way into the Hall of Fame of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) earlier this year (June 2022). Successfully defending his Lightweight crown three times with three submission victories, Nurmagomedov hung up the gloves with a flawless record after a 29-fight run.
mmanews.com
ONE Championship Gets Hit With Bad Financial News
ONE Championship’s most recent annual financial statement shows that the promotion may be in significant long-term financial trouble. Recent financial filings obtained by Bloody Elbow show an excess of $110 million in losses in 2021 for ONE. The promotion’s 2020 report showed $48 million in losses, with ONE founder Chatri Sityodtong downplaying the report last September in an interview with Ariel Helwani.
