Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-79
WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-79 southbound near Wexford Thursday. Video shows firefighters battling bright flames and thick black smoke on the side of the road.It's unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was injured. PennDOT said there was a lane restriction for "fire department activity."
Jefferson Twp. Garage Destroyed In Fire
A garage was destroyed in Jefferson Township following a major fire yesterday afternoon. According to the Butler County 911 Center, crews were called to a garage in the 600 block of Saxonburg Road around 4:10 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames. Crews battled the...
Uncovering Westminster's underground secret
WCN 24/7 · Uncovering Westminster’s underground secret. NEW WILMINGTON, Lawrence County-- Beneath the lower side of the manicured Westminster Quad lies a forgotten passageway. Buried under the sidewalks and the lawn is a piece of the institution's past that offered a link for the women who once lived in Browne and Ferguson halls. It's a college landmark of sorts despite most students today have no idea it exists.
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
Youngstown house where 17 cats found outside condemned
An East Side house where humane agents removed 17 cats Wednesday was condemned Thursday.
Authorities to announce arrest Thursday morning in Kennywood Park triple shooting
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are scheduled to announce an arrest Thursday morning in the Kennywood Park triple shooting. A press conference with Allegheny County police and West Mifflin police will be held at 11 a.m. We will stream the announcement LIVE on Channel 11 and in our WPXI Now streaming apps.
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
Firefighters battle flames in Trumbull County home
Crews were called to the 4900 block of State Route 46 around 3:30 a.m.
Vacant East Side school broken into, copper, other equipment broken up
Police are investigating after several copper pipes and some equipment were found broken up at a vacant East Side school.
5th person killed in Mercer County farmhouse fire identified
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — All five people killed in a farmhouse fire in Mercer County in September have been identified. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the blaze at about midnight on Sept. 16 on District Road in Delaware Township and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames.
Teen charged in Kennywood shooting; police believe violence linked to ongoing Mon Valley feud
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting at Kennywood Park that authorities on Thursday linked to an ongoing feud between teenagers in the Mon Valley. Darryl Pirl of West Mifflin, one of three people injured during the shooting, was arrested without incident Thursday morning....
20 Federal Place eatery finds new home in Hubbard
After receiving some difficult news that they would have to pack up and move, a downtown Youngstown business has found a new home.
New Castle woman killed in crash on Youngstown's East Side
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Youngstown early Saturday morning. Jalisa Lynch, 31, of New Castle died when a car ran into a tree along Lansdowne Boulevard, north of Oak Street at around 2:30 a.m. First officers on the...
Columbiana County bridge, closed since 2017, to reopen soon
The Elizabeth Street Bridge in East Liverpool will reopen soon. although there is no official date set, it will reopen within the next two weeks.
It’s National Pierogi Day in the Valley!
You can celebrate the 8th Annual National Pierogi Day-Youngstown at Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue.
Details of Fatal Crash in Clarion County Released
TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fatal crash that occurred on August 20 in Toby Township have been released by the Pennsylvania State Police. A report detailing the crash was released to exploreClarion.com after a Right to Know Request was submitted in late August. The request was approved by Rachel Zeltmann, Deputy Agency Open Records Officer at the Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Harrisburg, following several informal attempts to obtain the records from Clarion-based State Police.
Police investigating case of people accused of jumping off wind turbines in Somerset
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating an incident in which people were allegedly jumping off a wind turbine. On Sept. 3 around 6:30 a.m., individuals are said to have been base jumping off of a wind turbine in Stonycreek Township. Specifically, they were jumping off of the wind turbine located at 1080 […]
An ethane cracker in western Pa. will soon start up. We answered your questions about it
We asked what you wanted to know, and got those questions to experts. Shell’s ethane cracker is scheduled to come online soon, producing up to 1.6 million metric tons of plastic pellets a year. The plant will produce this plastic by processing ethane, a component of the natural gas found in the Marcellus and Utica shale formations nearby.
Man shot with stun gun outside Uniontown courthouse
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — An attempt by Uniontown sheriff's deputies to take a man into custody ended with him in the hospital Monday. A video sent to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 shows the moments after 34-year-old Anthony Sheffey was shot with a stun gun outside of the county courthouse.
Police: Franklin Man Breaks into Franklin Apartment Complex, Asks Residents if They Want Cake
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was held for court on burglary charges Wednesday in Venango County Central Court. Shane Michael Anthony, 35, of Franklin, was held for court on the following charges:. Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1 (2 counts) Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure,...
