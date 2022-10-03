ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-79

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-79 southbound near Wexford Thursday. Video shows firefighters battling bright flames and thick black smoke on the side of the road.It's unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was injured. PennDOT said there was a lane restriction for "fire department activity." 
WEXFORD, PA
butlerradio.com

Jefferson Twp. Garage Destroyed In Fire

A garage was destroyed in Jefferson Township following a major fire yesterday afternoon. According to the Butler County 911 Center, crews were called to a garage in the 600 block of Saxonburg Road around 4:10 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames. Crews battled the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wcn247.com

Uncovering Westminster's underground secret

WCN 24/7 · Uncovering Westminster’s underground secret. NEW WILMINGTON, Lawrence County-- Beneath the lower side of the manicured Westminster Quad lies a forgotten passageway. Buried under the sidewalks and the lawn is a piece of the institution's past that offered a link for the women who once lived in Browne and Ferguson halls. It's a college landmark of sorts despite most students today have no idea it exists.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

New Castle woman killed in crash on Youngstown's East Side

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Youngstown early Saturday morning. Jalisa Lynch, 31, of New Castle died when a car ran into a tree along Lansdowne Boulevard, north of Oak Street at around 2:30 a.m. First officers on the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explorejeffersonpa.com

Details of Fatal Crash in Clarion County Released

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fatal crash that occurred on August 20 in Toby Township have been released by the Pennsylvania State Police. A report detailing the crash was released to exploreClarion.com after a Right to Know Request was submitted in late August. The request was approved by Rachel Zeltmann, Deputy Agency Open Records Officer at the Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Harrisburg, following several informal attempts to obtain the records from Clarion-based State Police.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man shot with stun gun outside Uniontown courthouse

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — An attempt by Uniontown sheriff's deputies to take a man into custody ended with him in the hospital Monday. A video sent to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 shows the moments after 34-year-old Anthony Sheffey was shot with a stun gun outside of the county courthouse.
UNIONTOWN, PA

