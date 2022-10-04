ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

LINDEN PLACE – BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND

World-Renowned Magician to Reappear at Linden Place. BRISTOL, RI—George Saterial, whose magic act has thrilled audiences on six continents, is returning to Linden Place at its second-annual “Night of the Mansion Halloween Haunt,” on Thursday, October 27th, from 7 pm to 10 pm. Saterial is the first...
BRISTOL, RI
providencedailydose.com

Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday

The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket honors its top school employees

WOONSOCKET – Supt. Patrick McGee recognized a Sept. 28 meeting as one of the best School Committee meetings of the year, as he honored several staff members from Woonsocket who have gone above and beyond in their roles. Rep. Bob Phillips said the awards he gave out were special,...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

RIPTA cancels some morning service to 4 Providence high schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has once again canceled trips to school in Providence Thursday morning due to a critical labor shortage. Dozens of students who attend Central, Classical, Hope and Mount Pleasant high schools will have no bus service. The agency regularly provides 6 a.m. updates on any morning […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Kara McKee delivers winning performance on ‘The Voice’

CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
CUMBERLAND, RI
hwy.co

The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park

Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

Lincoln set plays leading role in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

LINCOLN – (Spoiler alert: If you plan to watch the new “Hocus Pocus 2” film on Disney+, you may want to do so before you read ahead. We don’t want to spoil any of the magic.) Lincoln had more than its 15 minutes of fame in...
LINCOLN, RI
FUN 107

Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated

Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Thousands turn out to annual Gloria Gemma 5K in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands turned out to Sunday’s annual Gloria Gemma 5K road race in Providence. The event works to raise funds as well as awareness each October for those affected by breast cancer. Ben Warr, a student from Bishop Hendricken High School tells ABC 6 News...
PROVIDENCE, RI
providenceonline.com

The Witches of Providence

According to Della-Piana, having one wow element will not only save on costs but also give you something to build around. For a costume she created for Cruz’s song Raven Evermore, for example, Della-Piana crafted a stunning bolero jacket, intricately cutting PVC and leather to resemble raven feathers. Cruz can mix and match the piece again and again to achieve different looks.
PROVIDENCE, RI

