The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
3rd grade teacher surprised with $25K award
An East Providence teacher received a pleasant surprise Wednesday morning.
mybackyardnews.com
LINDEN PLACE – BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND
World-Renowned Magician to Reappear at Linden Place. BRISTOL, RI—George Saterial, whose magic act has thrilled audiences on six continents, is returning to Linden Place at its second-annual “Night of the Mansion Halloween Haunt,” on Thursday, October 27th, from 7 pm to 10 pm. Saterial is the first...
providencedailydose.com
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket honors its top school employees
WOONSOCKET – Supt. Patrick McGee recognized a Sept. 28 meeting as one of the best School Committee meetings of the year, as he honored several staff members from Woonsocket who have gone above and beyond in their roles. Rep. Bob Phillips said the awards he gave out were special,...
RIPTA cancels some morning service to 4 Providence high schools
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has once again canceled trips to school in Providence Thursday morning due to a critical labor shortage. Dozens of students who attend Central, Classical, Hope and Mount Pleasant high schools will have no bus service. The agency regularly provides 6 a.m. updates on any morning […]
Brown Daily Herald
‘Parity and balance’: Faculty, admins make changes to Academic Priorities Committee
A motion to increase the number of faculty members sitting on the Academic Priorities Committee from six to eight passed with a 95% majority at the first faculty meeting of the semester Tuesday. The motion will be effective starting July 1, 2023. The APC oversees academic programs at the University...
fcatv.org
Patriot Place Hosting Ocean Spray’s 12th Annual Fall Harvest Celebration On Saturday, Oct. 15
Annual fall celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature cranberry harvest, family-friendly activities and appearances from Pat Patriot and cheerleaders. Patriot Place will host Ocean Spray’s 12th annual Fall Harvest Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. This fall...
GoLocalProv
195 Commission Blasted for Raiding Downtown Businesses, Paolino Calls on Members to Resign
One of downtown Providence’s largest real estate developers is blasting the 195 Commission for its decision to award two prime parcels of land that will be used for developing a new headquarters for BankRI and to build additional housing. The new headquarters will receive a major tax subsidy from taxpayers.
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich native recalls baseball career amid 'A League of Their Own' reboot
(WJAR) — "A League of Their Own" is making a comeback with Amazon Prime Video’s reboot series and one of the baseball legends that inspired the series lives in the Ocean State. Wilma Briggs, who is turning 92 next month, grew up in East Greenwich. She says her...
ABC6.com
Another former North Kingstown student speaks out against middle school teacher
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Another former North Kingstown student has come forward to speak about alleged inappropriate behavior by a middle school teacher. In April, attorney Timothy Conlon said a family submitted a “formal complaint” to school officials in regard to the unnamed teacher back in late 2018.
GoLocalProv
New Diossa Travel Documents Released — Shows Tens of Thousands of Additional Costs
Serving as Mayor of Central Falls gave James Diossa the opportunity to see the world -- trips across the globe and stayovers at luxury hotels. The nearly 50 trips during his tenure as mayor of Rhode Island's poorest community were paid for by third parties and Central Falls taxpayers. On...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown athletic director resigns, as allegations in district continues
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown High School athletic director resigned on Monday, as allegations in the district continues. In a statement Wednesday, Superintendent Michael Waterman said, “I received the resignation of our athletic director, Chris Cobain.”. Cobain will serve in his role as athletic director...
Valley Breeze
Kara McKee delivers winning performance on ‘The Voice’
CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Florio New COO at South County Psychiatry and Gordon School Names 3
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. South County Psychiatry Names Florio. South County Psychiatry announces the appointment of Jim Florio Jr., MBA, as Chief Operating Officer....
Valley Breeze
Lincoln set plays leading role in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
LINCOLN – (Spoiler alert: If you plan to watch the new “Hocus Pocus 2” film on Disney+, you may want to do so before you read ahead. We don’t want to spoil any of the magic.) Lincoln had more than its 15 minutes of fame in...
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
ABC6.com
Thousands turn out to annual Gloria Gemma 5K in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands turned out to Sunday’s annual Gloria Gemma 5K road race in Providence. The event works to raise funds as well as awareness each October for those affected by breast cancer. Ben Warr, a student from Bishop Hendricken High School tells ABC 6 News...
providenceonline.com
The Witches of Providence
According to Della-Piana, having one wow element will not only save on costs but also give you something to build around. For a costume she created for Cruz’s song Raven Evermore, for example, Della-Piana crafted a stunning bolero jacket, intricately cutting PVC and leather to resemble raven feathers. Cruz can mix and match the piece again and again to achieve different looks.
