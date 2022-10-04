When Is the Best Time to Buy a TV? According to an Expert, Black Friday Isn’t the Only Time to Score Big￼

Read full article on original website
Related
Best Buy OLED TV deals just dropped this Sony Bravia below $800
Sony knows how to make good TVs but they're rarely heavily discounted. Today, you can buy a 48-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV for $300 off the usual price
Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're putting together some early predictions as to how this year's Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals might look.
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Early Access TV deals 2022: Best Prime Day 2 discounts
Amazon Prime Early Access TV deals are set to be huge — like Prime Day and Black Friday levels of huge! Make no mistake, this looks set to be one of the biggest opportunities to get a big TV for cheap. Kicking off on October 11 at 3am ET,...
ETOnline.com
The Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung to Shop Before Black Friday
We're exactly one week away from Amazon's October Prime Day sale and early deals are already here. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is happening for 48 hours on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. If you are looking for a new TV before the cozy season settles in, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. Similar to the summertime Prime Day, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worth of your attention, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The best OLED TV deals 2022: get an awesome OLED at the lowest price
Get a great deal on a five-star OLED TV.
Science Focus
Best cheap smart TVs to save money in 2022
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Find the right, affordable smart TV for all-inclusive entertainment on a budget. With the plethora of smart TVs available, it's natural to assume that there are many affordable, yet good-quality, options out there. A smart TV is a great way to combine all of your entertainment into one device, where streaming apps and connectivity are all built into the TV.
The best TV in 2022: our top picks from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more
These are the best TVs available now, from budget 4K TVs to top-end QLED and OLED TVs.
Digital Trends
Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400
Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Engadget
Amazon's latest sale knocks up to 50 percent off Fire tablets
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon appears to...
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount
Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
notebookcheck.net
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TVs launch with new Adaptive Brightness feature
Amazon has launched the new Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD device in two sizes: 65-in (~165 cm) and 75-in (~191 cm). The smart gadgets support a range of technologies such as Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR and HLG. Compared to the Fire TV 4-Series and Fire TV Omni Series models, there are several new features, such as Adaptive Brightness, a tool that can automatically adjust the screen's brightness based on the lighting it senses in the room.
New York Post
Best Amazon tech deals ahead of October Prime Day: TVs to laptops
Let’s be real — you usually save your big-ticket tech purchases for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But, Amazon is hosting an Early Prime Access Sale next week (think: October Prime Day) and you can start saving now. With beauty and fitness deals already underway, tech is another...
Digital Trends
Hurry! Samsung’s excellent 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off today
If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely looking through several Samsung TV deals since the company has one of the most diverse ranges of TVs within a reasonable budget. Take this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, which not only has some of the latest tech but is also going for $1,000 off it’s normal $3,000 price at Samsung for a discounted price of $2,000. While that’s still quite expensive, it’s worth it once you look under the hood.
Amazon Fire TV Omni review: 65 inches of Alexa checks a lot of boxes
While this is Amazon's first self-branded smart TV, it doesn't mean that the company is completely new at this. It's Fire TV Sticks have been excellent, and Amazon is taking that knowledge along with Alexa to make a solid first outing.
TODAY.com
Tech and toy deals: 4K Smart TV, XBOX Series S, Apple Watch
Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins TODAY with a look at the best bargains available at Target when it comes to the season’s hottest toys and tech gadgets including the Xbox Series S, L.O.L Surprise Dolls and Air Hog Jump Fury.Oct. 6, 2022.
purewow.com
iRobot Just Launched a Two-In-One Mop Vacuum—And It’s Every Neat Freak’s Dream
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. For those who don’t know, robot vacuums have completely revolutionized the vacuum game. They can restore crumb-filled carpets, suction hardwood...
Digital Trends
YouTube TV now lets you subscribe to some add-ons without a base plan
À la carte TV is a myth. The idea that you can subscribe to — and pay for — channels individually is just something that the money folks will never let happen. The closest we’re going to get is with something like Sling TV, which sports smaller packages with a plethora of add-ons that you can mix and match.
purewow.com
13 Best Dog Jackets for Winter Because Even the Biggest Furballs Need to Stay Warm
As soon as you’re done dressing up your dog for Halloween, it’s time to bring out the winterwear! You don’t want your furry family member to freeze as November and December roll around. Yes, most dogs have thick coats keeping them warm during winter months, but sometimes even Alaskan Malamutes can use extra protection from the elements. The best dog jackets for winter are functional, versatile and easy to clean. Some even have human versions so you can match your dog every time you two head out for doggie and me walk. (The world is a runway afterall.)
PETS・
purewow.com
SkinCeuticals Never Goes on Sale, But You Can Nab 15 Percent Off Now
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Like the seasons change, so do our skincare routines. We call it autumn-proofing our skin against the cold, crisp air,...
Comments / 0