ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

When Is the Best Time to Buy a TV? According to an Expert, Black Friday Isn’t the Only Time to Score Big￼

By Olivia Dubyak
purewow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

The Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung to Shop Before Black Friday

We're exactly one week away from Amazon's October Prime Day sale and early deals are already here. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is happening for 48 hours on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. If you are looking for a new TV before the cozy season settles in, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. Similar to the summertime Prime Day, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worth of your attention, too.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Black Friday#Television#Lifehacks#Dolby Laboratories
Science Focus

Best cheap smart TVs to save money in 2022

Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Find the right, affordable smart TV for all-inclusive entertainment on a budget. With the plethora of smart TVs available, it's natural to assume that there are many affordable, yet good-quality, options out there. A smart TV is a great way to combine all of your entertainment into one device, where streaming apps and connectivity are all built into the TV.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400

Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
Engadget

Amazon's latest sale knocks up to 50 percent off Fire tablets

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon appears to...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount

Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
TV & VIDEOS
notebookcheck.net

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TVs launch with new Adaptive Brightness feature

Amazon has launched the new Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD device in two sizes: 65-in (~165 cm) and 75-in (~191 cm). The smart gadgets support a range of technologies such as Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR and HLG. Compared to the Fire TV 4-Series and Fire TV Omni Series models, there are several new features, such as Adaptive Brightness, a tool that can automatically adjust the screen's brightness based on the lighting it senses in the room.
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

Best Amazon tech deals ahead of October Prime Day: TVs to laptops

Let’s be real — you usually save your big-ticket tech purchases for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But, Amazon is hosting an Early Prime Access Sale next week (think: October Prime Day) and you can start saving now. With beauty and fitness deals already underway, tech is another...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry! Samsung’s excellent 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off today

If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely looking through several Samsung TV deals since the company has one of the most diverse ranges of TVs within a reasonable budget. Take this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, which not only has some of the latest tech but is also going for $1,000 off it’s normal $3,000 price at Samsung for a discounted price of $2,000. While that’s still quite expensive, it’s worth it once you look under the hood.
ELECTRONICS
TODAY.com

Tech and toy deals: 4K Smart TV, XBOX Series S, Apple Watch

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins TODAY with a look at the best bargains available at Target when it comes to the season’s hottest toys and tech gadgets including the Xbox Series S, L.O.L Surprise Dolls and Air Hog Jump Fury.Oct. 6, 2022.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

YouTube TV now lets you subscribe to some add-ons without a base plan

À la carte TV is a myth. The idea that you can subscribe to — and pay for — channels individually is just something that the money folks will never let happen. The closest we’re going to get is with something like Sling TV, which sports smaller packages with a plethora of add-ons that you can mix and match.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
purewow.com

13 Best Dog Jackets for Winter Because Even the Biggest Furballs Need to Stay Warm

As soon as you’re done dressing up your dog for Halloween, it’s time to bring out the winterwear! You don’t want your furry family member to freeze as November and December roll around. Yes, most dogs have thick coats keeping them warm during winter months, but sometimes even Alaskan Malamutes can use extra protection from the elements. The best dog jackets for winter are functional, versatile and easy to clean. Some even have human versions so you can match your dog every time you two head out for doggie and me walk. (The world is a runway afterall.)
PETS
purewow.com

SkinCeuticals Never Goes on Sale, But You Can Nab 15 Percent Off Now

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Like the seasons change, so do our skincare routines. We call it autumn-proofing our skin against the cold, crisp air,...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy