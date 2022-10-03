I predicted a 71-91 season for this band of misfits pretending to be a major league baseball team. They just couldn’t pitch well, but they made up for it by not hitting well. O’Neil Cruz, Rodolfo Castro and Jack Suwinski were the bright spots this year. Johan Oviedo and Luis Ortiz look like interesting young starters. But the bullpen was a disaster, the manager did more mismanaging than managing and guys like Josh VanMeter and Yoshi Tsutsugo got entirely too much playing time.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO