Pittsburgh, PA

Which young Bucs are ready for Pittsburgh Pirates promotion?

The MLB regular season has officially come to a close, and for Pirates’ fans that means no more having to trudge through anymore games of lackluster hitting production, poor pitching rotations, and smart phones flying out of baserunners pockets. With that being the Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the deepest list of minor league prospects in all of baseball. Several of Pittsburgh’s prospects are already making compelling cases for promotion to the majors in 2023.
IAPF’s 2022 Season Review: Embrace the Suck.

I predicted a 71-91 season for this band of misfits pretending to be a major league baseball team. They just couldn’t pitch well, but they made up for it by not hitting well. O’Neil Cruz, Rodolfo Castro and Jack Suwinski were the bright spots this year. Johan Oviedo and Luis Ortiz look like interesting young starters. But the bullpen was a disaster, the manager did more mismanaging than managing and guys like Josh VanMeter and Yoshi Tsutsugo got entirely too much playing time.
The Renegade will be repping the USA in the World Baseball Classic

To add on to the accolades he collected this past season, Pirates reliever/closer and Mars native David Bednar has committed to Team USA for the World Baseball Classic. He joins an increasingly loaded lineup and was one of four pitchers to commit to the team yesterday, the others being the Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly, the Orioles’ Dillon Tate, and the Brewers’ Devin Williams.
Slew of Pirates farmhands elect free agency

With the regular season officially in the books, the Pittsburgh Pirates now turn their attention to the offseason. While teams cannot shop on the free agent or trade markets until the end of the postseason, some farmhands elected free agency yesterday in hopes of finding luck with another organization. According...
Talk the Plank Podcast: Pirates Report Cards

In this episode, Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick banter about the state of the Pirates’ organization as it currently stands. The two then go through the Pirates’ roster giving each player a report card grade on their respective 2022 seasons. They started with the pitchers before transitioning over to position players.
