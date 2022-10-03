Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Another inmate alerted officers of escaped convict at Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The now acting director of the Nevada Department of Corrections held a virtual meeting with wardens across the state. FOX5 obtained audio from the meeting that sheds more light on the escape at a southern Nevada prison. It was revealed that another inmate alerted officers...
NDOC: 'Worst possible breach' of mission since convicted murderer escaped
The Nevada Department of Corrections sent out a memo regarding security and changes made since an inmate, Duarte-Herrera, escaped late September.
Escaped Nevada convict back in maximum security prison
A convicted murderer who escaped Southern Desert Correctional Facility in Indian Springs is back in maximum security prison in Ely.
Former client recalls Robert Telles as angry, inept lawyer
The history of disgraced public official Robert Telles includes work in the already corrupt adult guardianship system that exploited some of Nevada's most vulnerable citizens.
Grisham asks feds to send more law enforcement to New Mexico
(The Center Square) – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has renewed efforts to get the federal government to send more law enforcement to the state in order to combat crime. The governor requested that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) assign more FBI agents to New Mexico in...
kunr.org
Nevada tribes sue county officials over ‘grossly unequal’ voting opportunities
The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation filed a lawsuit on Sept. 16 against Elko County, Nev., and several county officials alleging “grossly unequal voting opportunities” for the 2022 election. The suit claims Elko County is giving tribal members on the reservation an early voting window...
KDWN
Nevada high court overturns Reno road-rage murder conviction
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has overturned a murder conviction in a high-profile, road-rage case in Reno. The high court says in a 2-1 ruling that the Washoe County judge wrongly concluded last year that a fatal gunshot through a truck window constituted a burglary. Prosecutors had argued the burglary satisfied one of the legal requirements necessary to find Wayne Cameron guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of Jarrod Faust. The Supreme Court said it wasn’t possible to determine if the jury’s verdict was based on the prosecution’s alternative theory that the killing was premeditated. But it ruled the “bullet-entry” burglary argument shouldn’t have been allowed.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gets nearly $9 million under new gun law
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be getting nearly $9 million from the Biden administration under its new gun control act. These funds are part of awards being distributed by the Department of Education totaling nearly $1 billion. The administration hopes these grants will provide “safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success.”
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police among Nevada agencies getting new funding
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured funding for three police departments in the state of Nevada. The police departments will get money awarded to them through community project funding. Sparks PD will be getting $1.4 million to help upgrade...
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Clark County as case average increases
Hospitals are reporting more COVID-19 patients over the past week, and cases have risen in Clark County, according to data reported by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
mynews4.com
Traffic stop in eastern Nevada leads to discovery of more than 20 pounds of meth, cocaine
ELY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A traffic stop in eastern Nevada lead to the discovery of more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine. The Nevada State Police made a traffic stop on a car on US-6 at mile marker 37 in White Pine County for a speeding violation.
North Carolina legislative leaders want state Supreme Court to slow down felon voter case
(The Center Square) — Legislative leaders are pushing back on an attempt by voting rights advocates to expedite a Supreme Court case involving felon voters. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore have repeatedly urged the state's highest court to speed up the case, which centers on when roughly 56,000 felons regain the right to vote in North Carolina.
WV Supreme Court overturns Hope Scholarship ban
(The Center Square) – A temporary injunction that blocked West Virginia from implementing a school choice program is no longer in effect, per a decision from the state Supreme Court of Appeals on Thursday. The court overturned the Kanawha County Circuit Court’s injunction, which had prevented the Hope Scholarship...
On the Record: Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Lisa Cano Burkhead
Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead said her role is much bigger than the official position description, saying it's about “paving the path” for future generations and a voice to speak up for Nevada’s families. The post On the Record: Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Lisa Cano Burkhead appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada candidates for governor debate education, abortion, and the economy
(The Center Square) – During Nevada's gubernatorial debate, Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and his Republican opponent Joe Lombardo sparred over education, the economy, and abortion. On education, Sisolak rejected the idea of bringing school choice to Nevada but supported a raise for teachers. "We cannot afford to have school...
Arizona Democratic state lawmakers demand special session to legalize abortion
(The Center Square) – Democrats in the Arizona state legislature have a request for Governor Doug Ducey: to hold a special legislative session to legalize abortion. Ducey's office says the votes aren't there. Thirty-eight Democrats in the Arizona state legislature – led by Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios and...
BLM officers to use body-worn cameras, policy says
A new policy requiring law enforcement officers with the Bureau of Land Management to deploy body-worn cameras could have wide implications in Nevada, where 67% of land in the state is under BLM control.
Pennsylvania governor vetoes bill to limit parole for violent offenders
(The Center Square) – Over the weekend, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill approved by the General Assembly that would prohibit premature release of a prisoner that has committed a violent offense while imprisoned. The bill, known as “Markie’s law” and sponsored by Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Ellwood City,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada ballot questions
CONDENSATION (Ballot Question) Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended by adding a specific guarantee that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its cities, counties, or other political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin?
Missouri Gov. Parson calls $760 million tax cut fair, fiscally responsible
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill reducing Missouri's income tax on Wednesday and said it was fair, fiscally responsible and helps all workers. "You're being fair to everybody – everybody who's drawing a paycheck," Parson told reporters in his office at the capitol. "If you draw more, you're going to pay more (taxes). It depends on how you look at that. Is the number going to be larger because you make more money? Yes. But the percentage is the same."
The Center Square
