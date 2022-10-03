ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 1

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Another inmate alerted officers of escaped convict at Nevada prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The now acting director of the Nevada Department of Corrections held a virtual meeting with wardens across the state. FOX5 obtained audio from the meeting that sheds more light on the escape at a southern Nevada prison. It was revealed that another inmate alerted officers...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
KDWN

Nevada high court overturns Reno road-rage murder conviction

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has overturned a murder conviction in a high-profile, road-rage case in Reno. The high court says in a 2-1 ruling that the Washoe County judge wrongly concluded last year that a fatal gunshot through a truck window constituted a burglary. Prosecutors had argued the burglary satisfied one of the legal requirements necessary to find Wayne Cameron guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of Jarrod Faust. The Supreme Court said it wasn’t possible to determine if the jury’s verdict was based on the prosecution’s alternative theory that the killing was premeditated. But it ruled the “bullet-entry” burglary argument shouldn’t have been allowed.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets nearly $9 million under new gun law

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be getting nearly $9 million from the Biden administration under its new gun control act. These funds are part of awards being distributed by the Department of Education totaling nearly $1 billion. The administration hopes these grants will provide “safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success.”
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Nevada#Prison#Ndoc#State
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police among Nevada agencies getting new funding

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured funding for three police departments in the state of Nevada. The police departments will get money awarded to them through community project funding. Sparks PD will be getting $1.4 million to help upgrade...
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina legislative leaders want state Supreme Court to slow down felon voter case

(The Center Square) — Legislative leaders are pushing back on an attempt by voting rights advocates to expedite a Supreme Court case involving felon voters. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore have repeatedly urged the state's highest court to speed up the case, which centers on when roughly 56,000 felons regain the right to vote in North Carolina.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
The Center Square

WV Supreme Court overturns Hope Scholarship ban

(The Center Square) – A temporary injunction that blocked West Virginia from implementing a school choice program is no longer in effect, per a decision from the state Supreme Court of Appeals on Thursday. The court overturned the Kanawha County Circuit Court’s injunction, which had prevented the Hope Scholarship...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada ballot questions

CONDENSATION (Ballot Question) Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended by adding a specific guarantee that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its cities, counties, or other political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin?
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

Missouri Gov. Parson calls $760 million tax cut fair, fiscally responsible

(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill reducing Missouri's income tax on Wednesday and said it was fair, fiscally responsible and helps all workers. "You're being fair to everybody – everybody who's drawing a paycheck," Parson told reporters in his office at the capitol. "If you draw more, you're going to pay more (taxes). It depends on how you look at that. Is the number going to be larger because you make more money? Yes. But the percentage is the same."
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy