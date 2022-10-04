‘9-1-1’: Angela Bassett & Peter Krause Talk Teaming Up on Athena’s Personal Cold Case

Read full article on original website
EW.com
9-1-1's Angela Bassett and Peter Krause tease tension between Bobby and Athena as her father stands accused
Angela Bassett teases that tonight's 9-1-1 goes back to her character Athena's "origin story" — showing the crime that inspired her to become a cop, but also how that crime could tear her family apart decades later. Bassett's Athena and her husband Bobby (Peter Krause) were meant to be...
EW.com
9-1-1's Angela Bassett and Peter Krause reflect on their 'Hart to Hart' murder mystery episode
Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 6, episode 3 of 9-1-1, titled "The Devil You Know." 9-1-1 is known for its outlandish emergencies and rescue scenes, but Monday's episode of the Fox first responder drama offered something a little different. "It's something, of course, that's prevalent in the news...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Who’s the Daddy Storyline Coming for Sally
'The Young and the Restless' rumors suggest Sally Spectra might become pregnant after her trysts with Adam and Nick Newman.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look
Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
ETOnline.com
'Grey's Anatomy': Caterina Scorsone Details How Ellen Pompeo's Absence Will Work in Season 19 (Exclusive)
Caterina Scorsone is sharing how Grey's Anatomy will address Ellen Pompeo's limited role in season 19. The actress stopped by the ET stages on Tuesday afternoon for an exclusive sit-down interview where she previewed the new season, which also welcomes five new interns into the world of Grey Sloan. "The...
Whitney Peak Teases A ‘Huge Event’ & Zoya’s Journey In ‘Gossip Girl’ Season 2
The drama is just getting started on Gossip Girl. The HBO Max series is coming back for season 2, and Whitney Peak revealed what’s ahead for Zoya after she was thrust into the world of New York City’s high society teens. “Zoya’s very much in a time of...
ETOnline.com
Chandra Wilson on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Changes: 'We've Been Very Well-Practiced' (Exclusive)
Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. have seen it all on Grey's Anatomy. As the original cast members of ABC's long-running medical drama return for their 19th season, both acknowledged that this one will feel a bit different as the show welcomes a new class of interns and Ellen Pompeo takes on a more limited capacity, appearing in only eight episodes, though she'll continue to narrate.
EW.com
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
Kevin McKidd’s Ex-Wife: Everything To Know About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s 4-Year Marriage To Arielle Goldrath
On Grey’s Anatomy, Kevin McKidd‘s character Owen Hunt has had a whirlwind love life. He got divorced from both Christina Yang (Sandra Oh) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) before ending up with Teddy Altman (Kim Raver). In real life, Kevin, 49, has similarly been married twice, and sadly neither relationship worked out. Kevin split from his second wife Arielle Goldrath in early 2022 after four years of marriage. Learn about Kevin and Arielle’s marriage, their children, and their split below.
Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell on hosting new show "The Real Love Boat"
Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn join "CBS Mornings" to discuss being the hosts of the new CBS reality show "The Real Love Boat." The dating show follows the theme of the original '70s scripted series "The Love Boat."
