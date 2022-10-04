Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
toofab.com
White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: More Jennifer Coolidge and Murder ... In Italy!
"The White Lotus" is back for another season -- and Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya has returned, but this time, she's going to Italy! HBO dropped the first trailer for Season 2 of the Emmy-winning dark comedy, which will feature Tanya and her boyfriend Greg (Jon Cries), along with a new group of characters who are on vacation at a luxury resort: The White Lotus Sicily. The new season, not unlike the first, "follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week," per HBO. And similar to Season 1, it appears that murder will be involved. The star-studded cast also includes Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam DiMarco, Will Sharpe, Tom Hollander and more. "The White Lotus" Season 2, which will consist of seven episodes, premieres on October 30.
Collider
'The Really Loud House' Trailer Promises Chaos & Adventure for the Titular Family
Turn the volume of your speakers down because Nickelodeon just revealed the trailer for its upcoming live-action series The Really Loud House. Based on the Emmy Award-winning animated show The Loud House, the original comedy series debuts Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). The show follows 12-year-old Lincoln Loud...
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek: Voyager’ & ‘Sister, Sister’ Actress Marva Hicks Dies at 66
Actress and singer Marva Hicks, who appeared in the TV series Star Trek: Voyager and Sister, Sister and Broadway shows The Lion King and Motown: The Musical, has died. She was 66. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks passed away Friday, September 16, in New York City, according to...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Gunsmoke’ Producer Explained ‘Frustrating’ Reason Why Audiences Lost Interest in the Western Show
Long-running Western television show 'Gunsmoke' slipped in ratings, which producer John Mantley blamed on the previous 'frustrated' producer on the franchise.
Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87
Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
Jennifer Aniston Cruises Around NYC With Jon Hamm In A Porsche Filming ‘The Morning Show’
Jennifer Aniston has a handsome new co-star on The Morning Show! The 53-year-old actress filmed scenes for season 3 of the show with Jon Hamm in New York City on Monday, September 26. Jennifer, 53, and Jon, 51, were all smiles as they drove in a silver Porsche, while surrounded by camera crew and producers of the Apple TV+ series.
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
ETOnline.com
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
Collider
'Double Down South' Trailer Shows Lili Simmons as a Keno Savant [Exclusive]
Lili Simmons (Banshee) is taking on the world of keno pool gambling in Academy Award winner Tom Schulman's (Dead Poets Society) latest film Double Down South. Collider can exclusively unveil the trailer for the film ahead of its premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival this month, which shows Simmons' character Diana rising through the world of keno only to get involved with some dangerous people. She found someone to take her under their wing in the keno veteran Nick (Kim Coates) but when they look to take on the world champion, things get dicier than either ever imagined.
toofab.com
American Horror Story: NYC Teaser Promises 'A Season Like No Other'
Set in New York City during "the deadliest year," the new season stars Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O'Hare and Patti LuPone. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode season, followed by two episodes each Wednesday for four subsequent weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adult Animated Comedy Koala Man Adds Jemaine Clement, Hugo Weaving & Others to A-List Voice Cast
The star-studded voice cast of Koala Man just got bigger. Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords, What We Do in the Shadows), Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright will lend their voices to the adult animated comedy, while Hugo Weaving (The Matrix) and Mirando Otto (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Lord of the Rings) are set to appear in a guest star capacity.
TVLine Items: New Chuck Lorre Sitcom, Acapulco Season 2 Trailer and More
Chuck Lorre is headed to HBO Max: The streamer has given a series order to How to Be a Bookie, a single-camera comedy co-written by Lorre (The Big Bang Theory) and Nick Bakay (Mom, Young Sheldon), and starring comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. In the eight-episode series, “a veteran bookie struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low,” per the official synopsis. Maniscalco will also serve as an executive producer alongside Lorre, Bakay and Judi Marmel. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… *...
Steve Burns From ‘Blues Clues’ Is Back
Nothing is more satisfying than a sequel or remake with the original cast. And this November, Paramount Plus will prove this once again with the first ever live-action film of the beloved children’s show Blues Clues. And lucky for us, our guy Steve Burns is along for the ride.
In Brief: 'Frasier' reboot coming to Paramount+, and more
That long-awaited Frasier revival is officially returning to TV in a reboot for Paramount+, ABC Audio has confirmed. Aside from Kelsey Grammer, who played the titular psychologist and radio show host on the Cheers spin-off NBC sitcom that ran from 1993-2004, no other casting has been announced. Plot details have also yet to be revealed. In the announcement, Grammer noted, "Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world. I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."...
disneydining.com
Kathy Najimy Explains Major Change In Mary Sanderson in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
After months — well, really years — of waiting, Hocus Pocus 2 is finally available to stream on Disney+. Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, who have returned to reprise their roles as Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson. The sequel tells the story of two teenage girls — Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) — who accidentally light the Black Flame Candle and bring the Sanderson sisters back to life once again. Though times, and technology, have changed, the sisters’ goal of sucking the lives out of the children of Salem has not.
Home Economics season 3: next episode, cast and everything we know about the sitcom
Home Economics season 3 is officially here. Here’s everything we know about the ABC original sitcom.
Andrew Lloyd Webber Promises New Songs For Broadway’s ‘Bad Cinderella’
Andrew Lloyd Webber will add several new songs and a brief word to the title of Bad Cinderella – formerly, in London, just Cinderella – when the musical opens on Broadway next spring. “I am thrilled and delighted that we are bringing Bad Cinderella to the Imperial Theatre,” Webber said in announcing the Broadway engagement that will star Linedy Genao in the title role. “We have been working hard on a few new songs for our Broadway opening and, with such brilliant team, led by the spectacular Linedy, I know this is going to be really special.” Performances will begin on Friday,...
Comments / 0