Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Ribbon cutting for Springfield Rail Improvement's next phase
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday ushered in the latest part of the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. The ribbon cutting was for the new 5th and 6th street Bridges. The 5th and 6th street Bridges Project will include new double-track bridges for the Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific corridors at 5th and 6th street.
foxillinois.com
Poplar Place discussed at Springfield City Council meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Poplar Place came up during the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday. Despite not being on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, city council continued to discuss spending more than $2 million to help upgrade Poplar Place. Mayor Jim Langfelder says that he feels this...
newschannel20.com
Decatur's Halloween hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
WAND TV
Theft of taxpayer money in Wapella Township
WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) – The Road Commissioner in Wapella Township resigned and paid the township more than $27,000 for personal expenses charged to a township credit card. But the township board in this small Dewitt County community decided not to seek prosecution after receiving a check. “I think somebody...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New businesses opening in Rantoul
Construction at the new complex broke ground on Wednesday.
foxillinois.com
Springfield receives $800,000 to improve infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield will receive $800,000 in grants to back its transportation planning efforts. The grants are from the Illinois Department of Transportation. “This grant will support the City of Springfield’s mission to set up a strategic direction to develop and improve our infrastructure,” said Dorris Turner,...
House fire sparks in Decatur
DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front […]
nowdecatur.com
Caterpillar celebrates brick and mortar expansion at the Decatur facility with ribbon cutting ceremony
October 5, 2022- Caterpillar held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997. “It has been 25 years since we have found a brick and mortar expansion on the Caterpillar Decatur campus, so that is why today is so special,” Tina Czerwinski, Facility Manager said. “Today is about investment in Decatur and our facility and our processes, but it is investment in the people. All the people in front of me, today.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
New innovation center in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A ribbon cutting was held on Friday for the 1908 social innovation center. The Innovation Center is a space for minority-owned small businesses in Springfield. The opening is part of the south town neighborhood redevelopment plan that aims to connect resources to communities of color...
Herald & Review
Alumni get a last look at Maroa-Forsyth building before demolition
MAROA — Before Maroa-Forsyth Middle School was housed in its current building, that building was the high school. Now that the middle school's new building is almost ready to open in early 2023, the old one at 101 S. Cedar St. in Maroa is slated for demolition in the spring. The school district is offering open houses to let former students have a last look.
foxillinois.com
Train car derails in Villa Grove
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WRSP, WICS) — A train car derailed on Wednesday in Villa Grove near South Main Street, just east of the depot. City officials were notified around 7:30 p.m. All crossings within the city are currently blocked at this time. Emergency crews and local officials are working...
foxillinois.com
Ride in honor Saturday to support veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A ride to honor veterans is coming to Springfield. Those who take part in the "Ride in Honor" motorcycle ride will visit the Veteran memorials in the area as a way to celebrate and honor veterans. Registration for the "Ride in Honor" starts at noon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
foxillinois.com
3-day event highlights local mastectomy boutiques
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is hosting a three-day event to introduce women to the products and services provided at Memorial Home Medical Supply mastectomy boutiques. Fit-Day is an event that offers opportunities for women in need of postsurgical garments, mastectomy bras, and prosthetic breast forms to consult...
WAND TV
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
foxillinois.com
New Regional Superintendent in Macon and Piatt counties
There is a new Regional Superintendent in Macon and Piatt counties. Jill Reedy will be taking over for Matthew Synder, who retired at the end of September. Reedy will serve the remainder of Synder's team from Oct. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. “I am eager to tell our story....
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis FPD Responds To Barn Fire Yesterday Evening
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Tuesday 10/4/2022 at 18:59 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded auto-aid with an Engine and Chief to Dieterich FPD at 19269 E 900th Avenue in Dieterich for a Barn Fire. Firefighters assisted with fire control and extinguishment. Multiple mutual aid fire companies on...
Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 81-year-old man was killed on Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County. The crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at approximately County Road 1480 North. Officials said Gary Phillips of Atwood was driving a pickup truck north on Route 45 and tried to pass a tractor pulling […]
foxillinois.com
Kidzeum to hold adults only Halloween event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Kidzeum is inviting adults to check out an event this month. Adults are asked to leave the kids at home and explore the museum while trying out Halloween-inspired experiments and games. There will be drinks, a cash bar, and hors d'oeuvres provided by local restaurants.
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for stealing vehicle from State Farm Center
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested in Champaign for theft and on a Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court. The University of Illinois Police Department says that 39-year-old Anthony V. Decker, of Sadorus, was arrested at 9:16 a.m. Monday. Police say that Decker previously...
Comments / 0