Three injured, one dead following crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that injured three people and left one dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Rd. Police say their preliminary investigation reveals that a 2017 Toyota Corolla was...
Charges against 11 individuals at seven different farms for turkey abuse, PSP announces
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Police announced 11 individuals at seven separate farms were charged for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys in central and southeastern Pennsylvania. According to criminal complaints filed by Corporal Michael Spada, animal cruelty officer in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Investigative Services Section, allegedly defendants...
Scam: Man claiming to work for Met-Ed attempting access to residence
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Southern York Regional Police Department was notified about a man who tried to get access to a residence assuming the identity of a Met-Ed worker in Stewartstown Borough, on Wednesday shortly before 2 p.m. According to police, the individual knocked on the door claiming...
Police seek identities of several people in connection with shooting that injured four
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they are looking for the public's help to identify the above individuals in connection with a shooting in the city. According to police, all of the people pictured are considered persons of interest or suspects in the shooting that happened on Sept. 25 on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
Police: Teenager shot in Lancaster County motel
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the left leg while she was in a second-floor room of the Budget Host Inn on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East on Wednesday afternoon. The teenager was taken to...
Fourth person pleads guilty in 2016 Lancaster County home-invasion killing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The fourth and final defendant pleaded guilty Monday for his involvement in the 2016 home-invasion killing of Dennis Pitch at his Salisbury Township home. Brandon Bills, 41 of Coatesville, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of robbery, and a count of criminal...
Vacant rowhome in Reading collapses; neighbors evacuated
— A vacant house in Reading collapsed overnight, forcing neighbors out of their homes. Police and firefighters responded to the 200 block of Reed Street just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. A vacant rowhome in the block collapsed, reducing the front of the house to a pile of rubble on the...
Lebanon County man indicted on over 100 COVID-19 fraud charges
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon County man has been indicted on more than 100 COVID-19 unemployment fraud charges, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today. The maximum penalty under federal law for each offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term...
Phoenix Academy closed due to flooding from water main break
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Phoenix Academy posted on its Facebook page informing it would be closed on Oct. 4 because of a water main break. The break caused flooding on the lower levels of the building. According to the post, the city water authority turned off the water...
Volunteers from Lititz head to Florida to help rebuild after Hurricane Ian
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — Almost a week after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida, a lot remains unknown as communities continue to deal with high water and the resulting damage. Mennonite Disaster Service in Lititz sent its first team member down to Sarasota on Monday to assess the damage...
Middletown Area S.D. outlines plan to address hazing in district
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Several students were expelled after disturbing hazing allegations rocked Middletown Area High School. Criminal charges were also filed against multiple football players stemming from graphic videos that were posted on social media. On Tuesday night, the school unveiling its long-term plan to put an...
Cumberland County man wins $1.3 million lottery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has won the jackpot from the Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto which totaled $1.3 million. The drawing was sold at Glenn Miller's Beer & Soda Warehouse, Lemoyne in Cumberland County, where a man matched all six winning numbers, 2-6-7-31-42-45 on Oct. 1.
WellSpan 'shocks' calcified arteries with new treatment
York, PA — Despite two years of pandemic slowdowns, the healthcare field is marching on with the development of new technology. WellSpan Hospitals are using a new treatment to clear blocked arteries, giving patients a new lease on life. “This is a very safe technology that allows us to...
Hearing to discuss environmental justice in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and the House Democratic Policy Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss environmental justice in the state. Legislators heard from activists who say minority and low-income populations are disproportionately impacted by harmful pollutants and air quality, which ultimately affects their...
Sunny, seasonable weather returns as skies clear and rain moves out
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Finally! Skies clearing out, so we're finished with the rain. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40's overnight. Tomorrow is looking great with the return of some sunshine and seasonable highs in the mid-70s. We have been waiting for this!. WEEKEND CHILL:. Another cold...
Oz, Shapiro share stage, discuss issues, at Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — US Senate Republican Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic Candidate for Governor, Josh Shapiro shared the stage Monday night at the Hershey Lodge for the annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner. It started with a casual conversation with Former Republican NJ Governor, Chris Christie, and...
Cloudy and damp conditions continue before sunshine returns for second half of week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian are now a Coastal area of low pressure that is centered near Delmarva. This pattern will continue to haunt us with more clouds and occasional showers through tomorrow. The showers continue in our Eastern Counties, while western Counties will...
Local artists get creative to benefit fallen soldiers
York, PA — Art and creativity is benefitting fallen soldiers' families and giving them a place to reflect and remember. “Most of my work is more surrealistic. This is realistic,” said sculptor Clifton Santiago. Over a dozen artists gathered today at the Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing and...
Teaching your kids how to budget with inflation
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The economy and inflation might be something you haven’t talked much about with your kids. Financial planners say using the state of the economy can be a great lesson in budgeting. Financial planner and CEO of BusyKid, Gregg Murset says you should be talking...
