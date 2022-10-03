Read full article on original website
KMZU
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Florida
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team heads to Fort Myers, Florida, to assist in Hurricane Ian search and rescue efforts. The 47-member team departs from Orlando, Florida, where they safely arrived early Sunday morning after a 24-plus hour drive, according to a Boone County Fire Protection District Facebook post.
KMZU
A look at the Missouri Crop Report
CARROLLTON, Mo. - Despite a harsh season this year, Missouri crops are progressing well, but declining soil moisture levels, combined with no reported rainfall in the state last week, continued to hinder crop conditions. Here’s a look at data from the USDA’s Missouri Crop Progress Report. According to...
KMZU
With a stroke of his pen, Parson approves income tax cut for Missourians, starting in January
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson put his signature on an election-year income tax cut Wednesday, heralding the phased-in reduction as a “fiscally conservative” move that will put money back in taxpayers’ pockets. Under a plan worked out by lawmakers in a monthlong special session, the...
KMZU
Shooting incident on Fort Leonard Wood leaves one injured, one detained
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – Emergency services respond to a shooting on Fort Leonard Wood, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office. According to the report, the incident occurred at approximately 11:07 p.m., Tuesday, October 4, on Fort Leonard Wood....
