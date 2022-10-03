ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Florida

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team heads to Fort Myers, Florida, to assist in Hurricane Ian search and rescue efforts. The 47-member team departs from Orlando, Florida, where they safely arrived early Sunday morning after a 24-plus hour drive, according to a Boone County Fire Protection District Facebook post.
A look at the Missouri Crop Report

CARROLLTON, Mo. - Despite a harsh season this year, Missouri crops are progressing well, but declining soil moisture levels, combined with no reported rainfall in the state last week, continued to hinder crop conditions. Here’s a look at data from the USDA’s Missouri Crop Progress Report. According to...
