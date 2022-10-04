Read full article on original website
Phillies, Cardinals meet in playoffs; first time since 2011
ST. LOUIS (AP) — More than a decade ago, the talented triumvirate of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright helped power the St. Louis Cardinals past the Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional round of the playoffs, and ultimately to a World Series title. A lot has happened since, and not a lot of it good around Philadelphia, where the Phillies have had more losing seasons than winning ones and secured a wild-card spot earlier this week for their first return to the postseason. The two clubs will meet again, 11 years after their last thrilling playoff showdown, set to play a best-of-three National League wild-card series at Busch Stadium. And wouldn’t you know it? Pujols, Molina and Wainwright are still around, and each could have a starring role when the series begins Friday afternoon. “I’ve thought about it a lot, right? It literally became like a fork in the road — one went right, one went left,” John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, said Thursday in recalling the decisive Game 5 of the 2011 series. St. Louis won 1-0 behind Chris Carpenter’s three-hit gem against Hall of Famer Roy Halladay.
Five-star recruit is ‘excited’ to get to Chapel Hill
The next few months will be a crucial time for Hubert Davis in terms of recruiting future classes. The Tar Heels are set to host a handful of recruits for official visits in the 2024 class, one that has just one recruit committed. Among the recruits heading to Chapel Hill for an official visit is five-star center James Brown. The Chicago product is a Top 25 player in the 2024 class and is drawing interest from several big programs including both UNC and Duke. Brown is a recruit that Davis and his staff would love to add as a key piece to...
WATCH: Zion Williamson already doing his thing in first game since May of 2021
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is actually on a basketball court doing basketball things Tuesday night against the
Dawn Staley hints at coaching future with South Carolina in podcast interview
Staley, with six years remaining on her USC contract, also talks about the idea of coaching in the pros.
Josh Naylor Reflects On 2022 Season, Return From Injury, Time With Bo
Cleveland's first baseman is in a great place - mentally and physically - as the Guardians start the playoffs vs. Tampa Bay.
swishappeal.com
WNBA Offseason: Los Angeles Sparks need their ducks in a row to hit the ground running in free agency
The Sparks’ season was a disaster. From Derek Fisher leaving early to the Liz Cambage contract divorce to the team missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, 2022 is a season Los Angeles would love to forget. But while forgetting would be good, the mess of 2022 has to be fixed to set up 2023. So, what do the Sparks have to address before another WNBA game is played?
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Yardbarker
Knicks Postseason Hero Hubert Davis Named Grand Marshal of NASCAR Playoff Race
A vital part of New York Knicks postseason history is making his way to the NASCAR Playoffs. Charlotte Motor Speedway announced that former Knicks first-round pick Hubert Davis will serve as the grand marshal for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series postseason event, the Bank of American Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET, NBC). In his duties, the current head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels' men's basketball program will unofficially commence the playoff race by giving the command to start engines for the 109-lap event.
What to know about the Lions' Week 5 game against New England
The Lions will look for their first road win of the season on Sunday. Here is a look at Detroit’s Week 5 matchup. BASICS ■ Who: Lions (1-3) at Patriots (1-3) ■ When: 1 p.m.
Breakout Athlete Aziah Johnson Excited for UNC Offer
An unexpected scholarship offer from North Carolina has dramatically altered the recruitment of Aziah Johnson. "It feels great ," Johnson said. "I can't really explain it --
ESPN Ranks Cal's Jaydn Ott as the Nation's No. 5 True Freshman
Bears' young running back is one of three Pac-12 players on this top-25 list of college newcomers
CBS Sports makes its pick for Florida homecoming game vs Missouri
CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee has released his SEC picks for Week 6 of the college football season. For Saturday’s Florida vs Missouri game, he projects a close game with the Gators ultimately coming out victorious in their Homecoming game. Missouri is coming off a close loss to Georgia,...
ACC Moves Baseball Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament (...)
UNC announces players who will represent programs at ACC Media Day
ACC media day takes place on October 12 and both the UNC basketball men’s and women’s team will be represented. For the women’s team, they will be up first among the UNC programs and will take the podium at 9 am ET. For Media Day, UNC will be represented by head coach Courtney Banghart and players Deja Kelly and Kennedy Todd-Williams. Kelly is a sophomore who turned in a standout freshman season for the Tar Heels. She averaged 16.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 36.1 percent from three. She had 23 points in an eight-point loss to South...
Top SC prep schedules visit to big Duke game
On Tuesday, On3's Jamie Shaw reported that Lexington High School (S.C.) shooting guard Cam Scott will visit the Blue Devils on Nov. 30, the same day as the Duke basketball home game against Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. It is an unofficial visit, which makes sense given the 6-foot-6, ...
College basketball rankings: UNC, Kansas headline CBS Sports' top 15 jobs
College basketball's top jobs rarely come open, and when they do, there's usually an in-house candidate that was handpicked for the job. That was the case at Duke, North Carolina and Villanova when legendary coaches like Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams and Jay Wright stepped down. But which teams make up college basketball's best 15 jobs?
