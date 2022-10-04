ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies, Cardinals meet in playoffs; first time since 2011

ST. LOUIS (AP) — More than a decade ago, the talented triumvirate of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright helped power the St. Louis Cardinals past the Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional round of the playoffs, and ultimately to a World Series title. A lot has happened since, and not a lot of it good around Philadelphia, where the Phillies have had more losing seasons than winning ones and secured a wild-card spot earlier this week for their first return to the postseason. The two clubs will meet again, 11 years after their last thrilling playoff showdown, set to play a best-of-three National League wild-card series at Busch Stadium. And wouldn’t you know it? Pujols, Molina and Wainwright are still around, and each could have a starring role when the series begins Friday afternoon. “I’ve thought about it a lot, right? It literally became like a fork in the road — one went right, one went left,” John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, said Thursday in recalling the decisive Game 5 of the 2011 series. St. Louis won 1-0 behind Chris Carpenter’s three-hit gem against Hall of Famer Roy Halladay.
Five-star recruit is ‘excited’ to get to Chapel Hill

The next few months will be a crucial time for Hubert Davis in terms of recruiting future classes. The Tar Heels are set to host a handful of recruits for official visits in the 2024 class, one that has just one recruit committed. Among the recruits heading to Chapel Hill for an official visit is five-star center James Brown. The Chicago product is a Top 25 player in the 2024 class and is drawing interest from several big programs including both UNC and Duke. Brown is a recruit that Davis and his staff would love to add as a key piece to...
WNBA Offseason: Los Angeles Sparks need their ducks in a row to hit the ground running in free agency

The Sparks’ season was a disaster. From Derek Fisher leaving early to the Liz Cambage contract divorce to the team missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, 2022 is a season Los Angeles would love to forget. But while forgetting would be good, the mess of 2022 has to be fixed to set up 2023. So, what do the Sparks have to address before another WNBA game is played?
Knicks Postseason Hero Hubert Davis Named Grand Marshal of NASCAR Playoff Race

A vital part of New York Knicks postseason history is making his way to the NASCAR Playoffs. Charlotte Motor Speedway announced that former Knicks first-round pick Hubert Davis will serve as the grand marshal for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series postseason event, the Bank of American Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET, NBC). In his duties, the current head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels' men's basketball program will unofficially commence the playoff race by giving the command to start engines for the 109-lap event.
UNC announces players who will represent programs at ACC Media Day

ACC media day takes place on October 12 and both the UNC basketball men’s and women’s team will be represented. For the women’s team, they will be up first among the UNC programs and will take the podium at 9 am ET. For Media Day, UNC will be represented by head coach Courtney Banghart and players Deja Kelly and Kennedy Todd-Williams. Kelly is a sophomore who turned in a standout freshman season for the Tar Heels. She averaged 16.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 36.1 percent from three. She had 23 points in an eight-point loss to South...
Top SC prep schedules visit to big Duke game

On Tuesday, On3's Jamie Shaw reported that Lexington High School (S.C.) shooting guard Cam Scott will visit the Blue Devils on Nov. 30, the same day as the Duke basketball home game against Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. It is an unofficial visit, which makes sense given the 6-foot-6, ...
