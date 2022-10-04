ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is 90 Day Fiancé's Tiffany Franco Still Single? Here's What We Know

By Mick Joest
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode “Old Flames And New Names.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Single Life finally brought Tiffany Franco into its story, and brought fans up to speed on what was going on in her life to that point. In the episode, Tiffany showcased her progress with her weight loss journey and noted that she and her South African husband Ronald Smith were officially broken up . The 90 Day Fiancé star made it clear she’s single and ready to mingle, but is that still the case today?

The story on Tiffany’s relationship status after the events of 90 Day: The Single Life , much like her past relationship struggles with Ronald, is complicated. Let’s run down what we know about what she’s been up to since filming, and where things may stand with her currently.

Tiffany Got Back Together With Ronald At Some Point

Tiffany confirmed that she and Ronald were no longer together, but 90 Day Fiancé fans might’ve noticed that she didn’t say she was divorced. It’s possible they never officially ended the marriage, which would explain why InTouch Weekly reported they were back together back in April. Ronald originally claimed he’d filed for divorce back when he found a new girlfriend, but there was no mention of that in the April update.

Neither Tiffany nor Ronald have pictures of each other up on their Instagram pages (although Ronald does have pictures of his daughter ), but veterans know this isn’t necessarily proof of everything. Stars of the franchise often intentionally hold off posting pictures that could potentially spoil an ongoing storyline, so I wouldn’t necessarily list this as proof that they aren’t together. With that said, there is some other evidence that suggests Tiffany is single again, and it’s based on much more recent information.

Tiffany Now Has A Verified Tinder Profile

It’s unclear what Tiffany Franco’s current status is with Ronald Smith, but Reddit went wild a couple of weeks ago when a user uncovered Tiffany’s verified Tinder profile. Of course, the verification checkmark removed all doubt that this was an account run by anyone else, so it seems like Tiffany is on the app and potentially looking for love once again. She also had quite a spicy tagline for her profile, which reads as follows:

I’m the sweetest girl you’ll ever meet, but not interested in games. Fair warning, I’ll ruin your life.

There are some mixed signals, or maybe just some brutal honesty, in that statement. Whatever the case, it seems like a distinct possibility that even if Ronald and Tiffany are back together by the end of 90 Day: The Single Life , they’ve already split up yet again. (This has happened a lot for them .) For now, though, it seems like the latest update is that Tiffany is single and may have a new man in her life in the months to come. If only this situation was as clear cut as the situation with her co-stars Debbie Johnson and Tony !

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Figuring out what to watch on TV can be nearly as complicated as the love lives of the people in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, but our 2022 TV Schedule could make finding a new show to love during the fall season relatively easy.

