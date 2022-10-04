ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

KSNT News

Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by car in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pedestrian who was struck by a car in Topeka on Wednesday morning has died, according to the Topeka Police Department. A new update on a pedestrian vs. car crash that happened at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes Topeka Boulevard, near 37th Street, was released by the TPD. In it, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Independence Man Arrested On Numerous Charges In Ray County

An Independence man is facing a number of charges after being arrested Thursday evening in Ray County. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Independence resident Michael S. Rogers was arrested at 7:28 P.M. Wednesday ion charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, and property damage in excess of $750.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

3 injured in Olathe crash Tuesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that injured three people. Authorities said the wreck was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Street and West Dennis Avenue. Police said three people were taken to hospitals. One person was...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Man charged following fatal shooting inside Independence apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged following a fatal shooting that happened inside an Independence apartment on Saturday. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Jordan Huff has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to court records, Independence...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMZU

Man arrested after multi county pursuit

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. – Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pursued a vehicle traveling in excess of 140 mph Sunday night. According to the statement the incident occurred on I-35 at the Holt exit. A vehicle allegedly failed to yield and fled when an attempted traffic stop was initiated. The pursuit traveled to Cameron, then back on I-35 southbound to Liberty. The vehicle was brought to a stop after running over spikes deployed by Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Police searching for 2 people who fled crash scene near 37th, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for two people who fled the scene of a crash Monday evening near 37th Street and Prospect Avenue. Authorities said the wreck, which was reported just before 6 p.m., happened when the driver of a Saturn was trying to turn left into an auto repair shop on the west side of Prospect Avenue and was hit by a Chrysler 300 heading south.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

KNOB NOSTER MAN INJURED IN MULTI-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Knob Noster man was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, October 3. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 35-year-old Justin Howard struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Richell Hostetler of Knob Noster, causing Hostetler’s vehicle to strike the rear of a vehicle driven by Jennifer Ownes, also of Knob Noster. Both Hostetler and Ownes were stopped to make a left turn. Howard then crossed the center of the roadway striking a truck driven by Jeffrey Biggs of Sedalia head on.
KNOB NOSTER, MO

