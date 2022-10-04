Read full article on original website
Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by car in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pedestrian who was struck by a car in Topeka on Wednesday morning has died, according to the Topeka Police Department. A new update on a pedestrian vs. car crash that happened at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes Topeka Boulevard, near 37th Street, was released by the TPD. In it, […]
WIBW
Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Man Arrested On Numerous Charges In Ray County
An Independence man is facing a number of charges after being arrested Thursday evening in Ray County. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Independence resident Michael S. Rogers was arrested at 7:28 P.M. Wednesday ion charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, and property damage in excess of $750.
KMBC.com
3 injured in Olathe crash Tuesday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that injured three people. Authorities said the wreck was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Street and West Dennis Avenue. Police said three people were taken to hospitals. One person was...
KCTV 5
Man charged following fatal shooting inside Independence apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged following a fatal shooting that happened inside an Independence apartment on Saturday. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Jordan Huff has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to court records, Independence...
KCTV 5
Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
Gladstone police searching for driver who crashed stolen car into house
The Gladstone Police Department is searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle into a home.
UPDATE: Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is on the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday morning. The original call came in around 8:30 a.m. to southwest 37th and Topeka Boulevard, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. As of 9:15 a.m., the southbound lanes of Topeka are shut down. Topeka Police confirmed the woman […]
Shawnee mom sentenced in death of toddler
Karlie Phelps of Shawnee, Kansas, will serve three years of probation for her role in a house fire that killed her 17-month-old son.
Kansas City highway reopens after police chase, crash
A suspected carjacker is in custody after allegedly causing a crash that closed a section of southbound 71 Highway Tuesday afternoon.
KMZU
Man arrested after multi county pursuit
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. – Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pursued a vehicle traveling in excess of 140 mph Sunday night. According to the statement the incident occurred on I-35 at the Holt exit. A vehicle allegedly failed to yield and fled when an attempted traffic stop was initiated. The pursuit traveled to Cameron, then back on I-35 southbound to Liberty. The vehicle was brought to a stop after running over spikes deployed by Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspect of homicide at Independence apartment taken into custody in KCMO
A male suspect of a fatal shooting Saturday in Independence, Missouri, is in custody after being captured in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Independence Police Department.
1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting near 28th Street in KCMO
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday night on east 28th Street near Montgall Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City man accused of shooting, killing cousin during card game
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged Monday for allegedly fatally shooting his cousin after a tense moment while playing card games.
KMBC.com
Police searching for 2 people who fled crash scene near 37th, Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for two people who fled the scene of a crash Monday evening near 37th Street and Prospect Avenue. Authorities said the wreck, which was reported just before 6 p.m., happened when the driver of a Saturn was trying to turn left into an auto repair shop on the west side of Prospect Avenue and was hit by a Chrysler 300 heading south.
KCTV 5
Shooting victim found dead outside KC residence Thursday is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting victim who was found dead outside a Kansas City residence on Thursday night has been identified. Kansas City police said they were called to deal with a disturbance to the 4600 block of E. 46th St. just after 10:30 p.m. that day. While...
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
Teens help save officer’s life following Missouri shooting
Police in Excelsior Springs report one of their own was shot on Saturday night, after a suspect, officers tried to arrest, opened fire.
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON MAN INJURED IN CRASH WITH TRAIN LOCOMOTIVE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Lexington man was moderately injured in a crash with a train locomotive in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 1. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 72-year-old William Banks crossed the railroad tracks as a locomotive entered the intersection, causing the locomotive to strike Banks’ vehicle. Banks...
kmmo.com
KNOB NOSTER MAN INJURED IN MULTI-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Knob Noster man was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, October 3. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 35-year-old Justin Howard struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Richell Hostetler of Knob Noster, causing Hostetler’s vehicle to strike the rear of a vehicle driven by Jennifer Ownes, also of Knob Noster. Both Hostetler and Ownes were stopped to make a left turn. Howard then crossed the center of the roadway striking a truck driven by Jeffrey Biggs of Sedalia head on.
