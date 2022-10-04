Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
IHSA State Golf Begins on Friday- Local Qualifiers
Girls- Class 1A (Red Tail Run Golf Course, Decatur)- Friday, October 7th. Boys- Class 1A (Prairie Vista Golf Course, Bloomington)– Friday, October 7th. Byron, Rockford Christian and Rockford Lutheran will be among the 12 teams competing at State. Local Individuals: Wes Wilson (Amboy), Landon Meyers (Fulton), Logan Palmer (Sterling...
geneseorepublic.com
Sister duo's mobile boutique finds home at Geneseo's State St. Market
It is as unique as its name, Brick and Motor Mobile Boutique, and was one of the vendors at the annual State Street Market in downtown Geneseo on Oct. 1. Haley Walker and her sister, Lauren (Walker) Corwin launched their mobile fashion boutique, based out of Rock Island, in July of 2018. They opened their store front Brick and Motor Boutique near the end of 2018 on 2nd Ave., in downtown Rock Island. The storefront boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
starvedrock.media
Big Price Jump At Gas Stations Across The Valley
If you see gas selling for under 4 bucks a gallon, you may want to fill up. Many stations in Starved Rock Country jumped 30 to 40 cents a gallon in the past day. The price at the pump has jumped to as high as $4.39 a gallon at stations in Oglesby, La Salle, Peru and as high as $4.29 in Streator.
Geneseo High School breaks ground on $4M vocational center
GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo School District is breaking ground on a new $4 million vocational facility. The new Career and Technical Education Center is aimed at preparing students for today's job market. "1 in 4 of our kids don't go on to a four-year college," Geneseo School District...
Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
WIFR
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere’s reach will expand with new development on it’s land. City leaders believe a new travel center will give travelers a bigger reason to stay in town. “I think we’re going to bring a lot more traffic in from outside of the community,” said...
casinonewsdaily.com
Construction Starts at Hard Rock Rockford Three Years After Approval
About three years after the Illinois legislature passed a bill approving Hard Rock Casino Rockford, the ground was broken last Wednesday by Hard Rock representatives and city officials in a much-anticipated ceremony. The shovels were turned at the casino’s permanent location near the entrance of Interstate 90 on East State...
WIFR
Freeport man celebrates 100th birthday
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends gathered in Freeport on Tuesday as Paul Fry celebrated his 100th birthday. Fry lived to see historical events throughout his lifetime, originally from Cedarville and spent several years as an author of the Cedarville Historical Society. Fry served in the military and is...
rockrivercurrent.com
You Gotta Try This: Brunch at The Norwegian in Rockford
You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: The Norwegian. Address: 1402 N. Main St., Rockford. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident In Loves Park On Busy Roadway
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
Rockford Public Schools looking for new board member
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools is searching for a new board member after Kamrin Muhammad stepped down. Muhammad represented sub-district C, the northwest part of town around W. Riverside and N. Rockton Avenue. She had held the seat since April 2021, winning the election by just nine votes over Ken Scrivano. The school […]
WSPY NEWS
Major crash closes Route 71 Monday afternoon
Route 71 is again open after what the Kendall County Sheriff's Office says was a major crash Monday afternoon. It happened in the area of Route 71 and E. Highpoint Road just west of Yorkville. The crash resulted in a closure of Route 71 between E. Highpoint and Pavilion roads. The road was cleared and reopened later on.
KWQC
The Barn at Allen Acres
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
WSPY NEWS
Four teens hurt in Oswego crash
Four teens were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the area of Yoakum Boulevard and Steeplechase Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says a sedan driven by eighteen-year-old Jassell Mendoza, of Oswego, was heading west on Yoakum approaching Steeplechase when it left the roadway and hit two trees. One passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. All four of the vehicle's occupants suffered what police say are serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and were taken to a hospital.
starvedrock.media
Drivers killed Saturday in Lee County collision
A collision Saturday north of LaMoille killed drivers from Lee and Bureau Counties. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton's office says it happened south of Woodhaven Lakes before 3pm. Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on LaMoille Road and Bonnie Ackert of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown road when the accident occurred.
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATED with scene photos by RS sources: Possible Head On Collision, In Machesney Park
WIFR
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 67-year-old man is dead, and a 21-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Monday evening. Boone County deputies responded just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 to the intersection of Stateline and Capron roads in Boone County. Both Jerome J. Epping, 67,...
WIFR
Lee County woman among two dead in two-vehicle crash
SUBLETTE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people died and one was seriously injured in a devastating Lee County crash on Saturday. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 3 p.m. Saturday, October 1, to the intersection of La Moille and Maytown roads for a fatal crash. Deputies say that a...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting incident near New Milford
starvedrock.media
La Salle Weighs in on Apparent Mertel-Peru De-Annexation Scheme
It appears the cities of La Salle and Peru have been working their way through a dark new chapter in their relationship, stemming from apparent improper dumping. At Monday night’s city council meeting, La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove read a prepared statement reacting to reports that, in August, Mertel Gravel Company had planned to move 50 acres of property near Menard’s from La Salle to Peru. The mayor stated that a Mertel’s representative at the time acknowledged that the movement of the property to Peru was due to the fact that Mertel’s had been caught dumping cement on property belonging to LP High School, and that the dumping had caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to a Peru sewer line. According to Grove, the Mertel’s rep said that Peru had given the company the choice of either paying for the damage or transferring the 50 acres of land near Menard’s to Peru.
