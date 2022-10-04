ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Walking Dead': Sarah Wayne Callies talks about Lori's shocking scene

It was the most explosive and shocking Walking Dead episode of the season, and if you have not yet seen it for yourself, then cease reading immediately and come back once you have. [SPOILER ALERT: Seriously, stop reading now if you have yet to watch Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead.]
Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?

Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look

Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
How ‘Chicago P.D.’ Wrote Out Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead — and Left Upstead

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 “A Good Man.”]. Heading into “A Good Man,” the promo had us thinking this would be the Chicago P.D. episode in which we’d be saying goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer — who first appeared in One Chicago on Fire, before this series premiered — and his character, Detective Jay Halstead. And it turns out we were right.
Mary McDonnell Joins Justin Hartley In CBS' The Never Game Pilot

In what would be her first series regular role since Major Crimes, Mary McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley in CBS’ The Never Game drama pilot. The adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s 2019 novel follows Colter Shaw (played by This Is Us alum Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family. Speaking of which… McDonnell will play Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong and uncompromising mother, our sister site Deadline reports. Having raised...
‘The Good Fight’: Audra McDonald Teases Ri’chard’s Connection to Liz’s Father (VIDEO)

The sixth and final season of Paramount+’s The Good Fight is off and running, and it’s taken more than a few episodes to get a sense of whether new STR Laurie partner Ri’chard Lane (Andre Braughter) is more friend or foe to the other partners. He and fellow partner Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) have been butting heads since he joined the firm this season but the October 6 episode pulls the curtain back a little bit more for Liz and for viewers when Liz visits Ri’chard at his home.
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Simran Sethi On Future Of ABC Drama Amid Ellen Pompeo Pullback & New Cast Additions

Greys Anatomy is heading into a transformational season. Star Ellen Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence to eight episodes, signaling a potential departure of her character Meredith which has been the heart of the medical drama since the start. Meanwhile, five new actors are joining as interns in one of the show’s biggest cast infusions ever, reminiscent of the Grey’s pilot that introduced Meredith and her fellow wide-eyed interns. So is Season 19 setting the stage for a revamped Grey’s Anatomy: The Next Generation or could it be its last chapter? Related Story 'A Million Little Things': Final Season Decision Coming Soon Related Story Baseball...
