EW.com
9-1-1's Angela Bassett and Peter Krause tease tension between Bobby and Athena as her father stands accused
Angela Bassett teases that tonight's 9-1-1 goes back to her character Athena's "origin story" — showing the crime that inspired her to become a cop, but also how that crime could tear her family apart decades later. Bassett's Athena and her husband Bobby (Peter Krause) were meant to be...
EW.com
9-1-1's Angela Bassett and Peter Krause reflect on their 'Hart to Hart' murder mystery episode
Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 6, episode 3 of 9-1-1, titled "The Devil You Know." 9-1-1 is known for its outlandish emergencies and rescue scenes, but Monday's episode of the Fox first responder drama offered something a little different. "It's something, of course, that's prevalent in the news...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Reality Steve Says the Whole Suitcase Drama Was Created by Producers to Embarrass Salley Carson
The 'Bachelor in Paradise' suitcase drama is the new Shrimpgate. We're calling it now. Here's everything we know.
EW.com
'Walking Dead': Sarah Wayne Callies talks about Lori's shocking scene
It was the most explosive and shocking Walking Dead episode of the season, and if you have not yet seen it for yourself, then cease reading immediately and come back once you have. [SPOILER ALERT: Seriously, stop reading now if you have yet to watch Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead.]
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula on ‘Very Difficult’ Decision to Pass on ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Scott Bakula won’t be joining the cast of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot and is opening up about passing on it. Fans eager for a follow-up to the original series were hoping Bakula would at least make an appearance. Thirty years have passed since Sam Beckett leaped into the...
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ star Lucas Black explains why he left hit series: ‘Enough was enough’
Lucas Black was one of the original cast members of the “NCIS” spinoff "NCIS: New Orleans." He played agent Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until he was killed in Season 6.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?
Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look
Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
ETOnline.com
'Grey's Anatomy': Caterina Scorsone Details How Ellen Pompeo's Absence Will Work in Season 19 (Exclusive)
Caterina Scorsone is sharing how Grey's Anatomy will address Ellen Pompeo's limited role in season 19. The actress stopped by the ET stages on Tuesday afternoon for an exclusive sit-down interview where she previewed the new season, which also welcomes five new interns into the world of Grey Sloan. "The...
Albany Herald
How ‘Chicago P.D.’ Wrote Out Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead — and Left Upstead
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 “A Good Man.”]. Heading into “A Good Man,” the promo had us thinking this would be the Chicago P.D. episode in which we’d be saying goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer — who first appeared in One Chicago on Fire, before this series premiered — and his character, Detective Jay Halstead. And it turns out we were right.
Mary McDonnell Joins Justin Hartley In CBS' The Never Game Pilot
In what would be her first series regular role since Major Crimes, Mary McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley in CBS’ The Never Game drama pilot. The adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s 2019 novel follows Colter Shaw (played by This Is Us alum Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family. Speaking of which… McDonnell will play Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong and uncompromising mother, our sister site Deadline reports. Having raised...
Albany Herald
‘The Good Fight’: Audra McDonald Teases Ri’chard’s Connection to Liz’s Father (VIDEO)
The sixth and final season of Paramount+’s The Good Fight is off and running, and it’s taken more than a few episodes to get a sense of whether new STR Laurie partner Ri’chard Lane (Andre Braughter) is more friend or foe to the other partners. He and fellow partner Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) have been butting heads since he joined the firm this season but the October 6 episode pulls the curtain back a little bit more for Liz and for viewers when Liz visits Ri’chard at his home.
EW.com
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
The Hollywood Gossip
Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Teases the End of Meredith: It's All About Her Kids...
On the heels of Grey’s Anatomy getting set to premiere its 19th (!!!!!) season on Thursday night, showrunner Krista Vernoff sat down with Variety to delve into the subject on the minds of fans across the nation:. Is Ellen Pompeo really leaving?!?. As you likely know by now, the...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Simran Sethi On Future Of ABC Drama Amid Ellen Pompeo Pullback & New Cast Additions
Greys Anatomy is heading into a transformational season. Star Ellen Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence to eight episodes, signaling a potential departure of her character Meredith which has been the heart of the medical drama since the start. Meanwhile, five new actors are joining as interns in one of the show’s biggest cast infusions ever, reminiscent of the Grey’s pilot that introduced Meredith and her fellow wide-eyed interns. So is Season 19 setting the stage for a revamped Grey’s Anatomy: The Next Generation or could it be its last chapter? Related Story 'A Million Little Things': Final Season Decision Coming Soon Related Story Baseball...
Albany Herald
Cory Hardrict refutes speculation he cheated on Tia Mowry as sister Tamera supports her
Cory Hardrict is shutting down talk that he was unfaithful to wife Tia Mowry in the wake of her announcing their split after 14 years of marriage. The "All American: Homecoming" actor responded after someone alleged in a comment on his verified Instagram account that he had "cheated on her."
Albany Herald
Niecy Nash's wife has the wrong name tattooed on her neck after a misunderstanding
A funny thing happened when Jessica Betts asked Niecy Nash about her birth name. During a recent appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show," the couple, who married in 2020, recounted how when they first became friends, Betts asks Nash about her name.
Albany Herald
'Survivor 43's' Nneka Ejere Recaps Her "Lying Crisis" on the Island
At long last, Survivor 43 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island.
Albany Herald
Jada Pinkett Smith set to publish 'no holds barred' memoir
As she always does, Jada Pinkett Smith is going to tell it like it is. The "Red Table Talk" host is set to publish a memoir with Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins imprint, in fall 2023, People reports.
