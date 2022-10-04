ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd are mauled by Man City and Arsenal’s win vs Tottenham

MANCHESTER UNITED have been tipped to miss out on Champions League football AGAIN... although Arsenal could finally return to Europe's premier competition. That's according to a supercomputer tasked with using data and betting market analysis to predict how the season will play out. Boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG reckon...
BBC

Thursday's gossip: Hasenhuttl, Musiala, Bellingham, Rice, Rashford, Benitez

Southampton are set to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the club's poor start to the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is a potential candidate to replace Hasenhuttl at St Mary's. (Mail) Forest face competition from Leicester City to land Rafael Benitez as their new manager,...
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
ESPN

Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
SB Nation

Two Up, Two Down: What were the positives & negatives from Sunderland’s performance v Blackpool?

On another day we win that game, but Blackpool’s keeper pulled off two of the best saves I’ve seen this season to deny Jack Clarke - it just wasn’t our day. We had 15 shots in total, but only four were on goal - although Embleton’s strike that hit the top of the bar counts as off target - and I thought generally we did a decent job of getting down the sides and creating opportunities.
SB Nation

Tuesday October 4th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Five Things From An Impressive Shift Against Norwich City

Come the final whistle the Reading fans celebrated more for this hard-earned and thoroughly deserved point against the perennial Championship yo-yo specialists, Norwich City, than the rudimentary dismantling of Huddersfield Town a few days prior. A very firm indicator of the progress made by the club since the Bowen/Ince regime began.
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: The Portugal project has left Wolves with an identity crisis… Jorge Mendes has too much influence, leaving them fishing in a small pool to replace Bruno Lage

Early front-runners for the job at Wolves are Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim. Both have the perfect qualifications. They are Portuguese. For now, taking charge of the team are Steve Davis and James Collins. Just by their names you can tell they will have a problem staying in these senior roles, long-term. Davis was formerly manager of Leyton Orient and Crewe, where Collins was his assistant. Together they are responsible for the final development of Wolves' age group teams, from under 18 to under 21. And at that stage, Wolves still have use for English coaches.
SB Nation

Manchester City v Southampton - The Opposition

Manchester City welcome Premier League strugglers Southampton to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with two quests in mind - to keep their unbeaten start to the season going and to beat the Saints in the league at the third attempt. Along with Crystal Palace and Spurs and Liverpool, Saints...
