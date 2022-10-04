Read full article on original website
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: Blues make Premier League star their top transfer target for 2023
Chelsea have made Declan Rice their number one transfer target for 2023, according to reports. The Blues have a long-term interest in the England international, who was on their books as a teenager before being let go by the academy. We check over 250 million products every day for the...
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd are mauled by Man City and Arsenal’s win vs Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED have been tipped to miss out on Champions League football AGAIN... although Arsenal could finally return to Europe's premier competition. That's according to a supercomputer tasked with using data and betting market analysis to predict how the season will play out. Boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG reckon...
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Hasenhuttl, Musiala, Bellingham, Rice, Rashford, Benitez
Southampton are set to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the club's poor start to the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is a potential candidate to replace Hasenhuttl at St Mary's. (Mail) Forest face competition from Leicester City to land Rafael Benitez as their new manager,...
Arsenal v Liverpool: Three Big Decisions For Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Crucial Premier League Clash
Liverpool will face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.
BBC
Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper faces an uncertain future after another Forest loss
After Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had seen his team thrash East Midlands opponents Nottingham Forest 4-0 to leapfrog them and move off the bottom of the Premier League, he said it had the potential to be a "season-changing game" for the Foxes. The worry in the Forest camp is that...
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
ESPN
Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
MLS・
SB Nation
Two Up, Two Down: What were the positives & negatives from Sunderland’s performance v Blackpool?
On another day we win that game, but Blackpool’s keeper pulled off two of the best saves I’ve seen this season to deny Jack Clarke - it just wasn’t our day. We had 15 shots in total, but only four were on goal - although Embleton’s strike that hit the top of the bar counts as off target - and I thought generally we did a decent job of getting down the sides and creating opportunities.
SB Nation
Former Rangers boss Graeme Murty arrives to take over Sunderland’s U21s - what does it all mean?
Sunderland have announced that Graeme Murty - the Reading FC legend and former manager of Scottish giants Rangers - has taken up the post of Head of Professional Development Phase, which basically means he’s in charge of our U21s. All great news, then, given we’ve not had anyone in...
SB Nation
Tuesday October 4th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Five Things From An Impressive Shift Against Norwich City
Come the final whistle the Reading fans celebrated more for this hard-earned and thoroughly deserved point against the perennial Championship yo-yo specialists, Norwich City, than the rudimentary dismantling of Huddersfield Town a few days prior. A very firm indicator of the progress made by the club since the Bowen/Ince regime began.
SkySports
Paper Talk: Is Ralph Hasenhuttl’s time at Southampton coming to a close?
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Ralph Hasenhuttl's time at Southampton is coming to a close as the club consider the timing of the Austrian coach's departure. Everton will have to pay only £4.5m to sign England international Conor Coady from Wolves next summer. Steve...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 5 October 2022 Kickoff at 20:00 BST (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Donatas Rumšas LTU...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Scotland defender Ryan Porteous for this weekend's games
Chris Sutton was right when he said Manchester City would "pump" Manchester United last weekend, and he is going for another high score with his prediction of Arsenal versus Liverpool this time. BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said: "It felt like Lawro never predicted Liverpool to lose at all in...
MARTIN SAMUEL: The Portugal project has left Wolves with an identity crisis… Jorge Mendes has too much influence, leaving them fishing in a small pool to replace Bruno Lage
Early front-runners for the job at Wolves are Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim. Both have the perfect qualifications. They are Portuguese. For now, taking charge of the team are Steve Davis and James Collins. Just by their names you can tell they will have a problem staying in these senior roles, long-term. Davis was formerly manager of Leyton Orient and Crewe, where Collins was his assistant. Together they are responsible for the final development of Wolves' age group teams, from under 18 to under 21. And at that stage, Wolves still have use for English coaches.
SB Nation
Manchester City v Southampton - The Opposition
Manchester City welcome Premier League strugglers Southampton to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with two quests in mind - to keep their unbeaten start to the season going and to beat the Saints in the league at the third attempt. Along with Crystal Palace and Spurs and Liverpool, Saints...
BBC
Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham City: Chuba Akpom fires managerless Boro to victory
Managerless Middlesbrough beat Birmingham City at the Riverside to move out of the Championship relegation zone. Chuba Akpom reacted quickest to Blues' failure to deal with a corner to crash home the decisive goal in Boro's first game since Chris Wilder's sacking. Zack Steffen ensured they held on to the...
SB Nation
Liverpool Focus Turns to Arsenal After “Not Perfect But Important” Win
After a difficult return to Premier League action in a 3-3 draw against Brighton last weekend, Liverpool appeared to take a step in the right direction mid-week in Champions League action as they eased past Scotland’s Rangers by a score of 2-0. The real test as to where this...
BBC
Steve Cooper to remain Nottingham Forest manager following club meetings
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper will remain in his role following meetings at the club. The 42-year-old's position was in doubt after his side fell to the bottom of the Premier League following Monday's 4-0 loss to Leicester. However, it has been decided he should be given more time in...
