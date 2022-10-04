Read full article on original website
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: More Jennifer Coolidge and Murder ... In Italy!
"The White Lotus" is back for another season -- and Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya has returned, but this time, she's going to Italy! HBO dropped the first trailer for Season 2 of the Emmy-winning dark comedy, which will feature Tanya and her boyfriend Greg (Jon Cries), along with a new group of characters who are on vacation at a luxury resort: The White Lotus Sicily. The new season, not unlike the first, "follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week," per HBO. And similar to Season 1, it appears that murder will be involved. The star-studded cast also includes Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam DiMarco, Will Sharpe, Tom Hollander and more. "The White Lotus" Season 2, which will consist of seven episodes, premieres on October 30.
'The Really Loud House' Trailer Promises Chaos & Adventure for the Titular Family
Turn the volume of your speakers down because Nickelodeon just revealed the trailer for its upcoming live-action series The Really Loud House. Based on the Emmy Award-winning animated show The Loud House, the original comedy series debuts Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). The show follows 12-year-old Lincoln Loud...
‘Star Trek: Voyager’ & ‘Sister, Sister’ Actress Marva Hicks Dies at 66
Actress and singer Marva Hicks, who appeared in the TV series Star Trek: Voyager and Sister, Sister and Broadway shows The Lion King and Motown: The Musical, has died. She was 66. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks passed away Friday, September 16, in New York City, according to...
‘Gunsmoke’ Producer Explained ‘Frustrating’ Reason Why Audiences Lost Interest in the Western Show
Long-running Western television show 'Gunsmoke' slipped in ratings, which producer John Mantley blamed on the previous 'frustrated' producer on the franchise.
Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87
Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
'Double Down South' Trailer Shows Lili Simmons as a Keno Savant [Exclusive]
Lili Simmons (Banshee) is taking on the world of keno pool gambling in Academy Award winner Tom Schulman's (Dead Poets Society) latest film Double Down South. Collider can exclusively unveil the trailer for the film ahead of its premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival this month, which shows Simmons' character Diana rising through the world of keno only to get involved with some dangerous people. She found someone to take her under their wing in the keno veteran Nick (Kim Coates) but when they look to take on the world champion, things get dicier than either ever imagined.
Hulu's 'Hellraiser' doesn't raise the bar on Clive Barker's gory original
Although the new "Hellraiser" is billed as "reimagining" Clive Barker's 1987 horror film, it's not like the title ever went away, raising six direct-to-video productions (the last one in 2018) after the four theatrical movies. If you somehow skipped, ballpark, nine of those, this direct-to-Hulu version offers a credibly creepy retelling in an over-inflated package that would benefit from a few targeted pinpricks.
Al Pacino has been cast in the drama Billy Knight alongside Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers who will play grad school students
Al Pacino has been cast in the independent drama Billy Knight. The film, about graduate school students who want to become filmmakers, will be the feature film debut of writer-director Alec Griffen Roth, according to Deadline. Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton and Diana Silver - who is best known for...
American Horror Story: NYC Teaser Promises 'A Season Like No Other'
Set in New York City during "the deadliest year," the new season stars Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O'Hare and Patti LuPone. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode season, followed by two episodes each Wednesday for four subsequent weeks.
Adult Animated Comedy Koala Man Adds Jemaine Clement, Hugo Weaving & Others to A-List Voice Cast
The star-studded voice cast of Koala Man just got bigger. Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords, What We Do in the Shadows), Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright will lend their voices to the adult animated comedy, while Hugo Weaving (The Matrix) and Mirando Otto (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Lord of the Rings) are set to appear in a guest star capacity.
'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Derek Shares a Sneak Peek of Wedding Planning, Including the First Dance
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert confirmed that they were engaged this past June after dating since 2015. Now, the next step will be the actual wedding and the Emmy-winning choreographer says that plans are underway for medium-sized nuptials.
Everything You Want to Know About the House in 'A Christmas Story,' Including How To Stay There
In many ways, the film A Christmas Story seems to fly in the face of what a Christmas classic should be. All the main character, 9-year-old Ralphie Parker, wants for Christmas is an official Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle—even though everyone assures him, “You'll shoot your eye out!” Ralphie is also disappointed by Santa, fights a bully and is forced to put on a frighteningly pink pair of bunny pajamas made by his Aunt Clara. None of that seems like the warm and fuzzy makings of say, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and there's not much in the way of a Christmas Carol-like morality tale, either. But somehow, A Christmas Story has still become a cherished and beloved holiday tradition.
Steve Burns From ‘Blues Clues’ Is Back
Nothing is more satisfying than a sequel or remake with the original cast. And this November, Paramount Plus will prove this once again with the first ever live-action film of the beloved children’s show Blues Clues. And lucky for us, our guy Steve Burns is along for the ride.
In Brief: 'Frasier' reboot coming to Paramount+, and more
That long-awaited Frasier revival is officially returning to TV in a reboot for Paramount+, ABC Audio has confirmed. Aside from Kelsey Grammer, who played the titular psychologist and radio show host on the Cheers spin-off NBC sitcom that ran from 1993-2004, no other casting has been announced. Plot details have also yet to be revealed. In the announcement, Grammer noted, "Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world. I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Promises New Songs For Broadway’s ‘Bad Cinderella’
Andrew Lloyd Webber will add several new songs and a brief word to the title of Bad Cinderella – formerly, in London, just Cinderella – when the musical opens on Broadway next spring. “I am thrilled and delighted that we are bringing Bad Cinderella to the Imperial Theatre,” Webber said in announcing the Broadway engagement that will star Linedy Genao in the title role. “We have been working hard on a few new songs for our Broadway opening and, with such brilliant team, led by the spectacular Linedy, I know this is going to be really special.” Performances will begin on Friday,...
'Saturday Night Live' star Chloe Fineman added to Francis Ford Coppola's star-studded 'Megalopolis'
The cast is now complete for Francis Ford Coppola's long-anticipated drama Megalopolis, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman has apparently gotten the tap from the legendary filmmaker. It's a major career move for the actress, who of late has only appeared in comedies, including Father of the Bride. Filming gets...
Busan: ‘Avatar 2’ Producer Jon Landau Premieres 15-Minutes of Footage in Korea
Select attendees at the Busan International Film Festival on Thursday got a sneak peek at 2022’s most anticipated movie — James Cameron’s long-gestating mega-tentpole Avatar: The Way of Water. A 15-minute showreel of exclusive footage from the Avatar sequel was shown to a large Korean audience who had paid about $5 each (7,000 Korean won) to don 3-D glasses and attend the promo event (tickets sold out almost immediately after they went on sale ahead of the festival). Avatar: The Way of Water‘s lead producer, Jon Landau, was on hand at the event to introduce the footage and discuss some of...
