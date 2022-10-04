"The White Lotus" is back for another season -- and Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya has returned, but this time, she's going to Italy! HBO dropped the first trailer for Season 2 of the Emmy-winning dark comedy, which will feature Tanya and her boyfriend Greg (Jon Cries), along with a new group of characters who are on vacation at a luxury resort: The White Lotus Sicily. The new season, not unlike the first, "follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week," per HBO. And similar to Season 1, it appears that murder will be involved. The star-studded cast also includes Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam DiMarco, Will Sharpe, Tom Hollander and more. "The White Lotus" Season 2, which will consist of seven episodes, premieres on October 30.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO