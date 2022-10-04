Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Fire Department hands out water for the second day of the boil water order
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Tuesday, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department donated eight pallets of water to the citizens of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri, in response to the sudden boil water order. Fast forward one day, Cape Girardeau officials stated that the order may be effective for another...
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau running two rounds of tests on water
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break Monday night. Long lines were seen at the Osage Center, where those affected by the boil advisory picked up bottled water. Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Director Stan Polivick, said they’re looking at Friday afternoon to be able to lift that advisory.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory: School closings
Carbondale Police say they have taken suspects into custody in connection with a deadly shooting on the 700 block of Lewis Lane on Monday afternoon. Boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau following water main break. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau following water main break.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau mayor urges residents to take boil water advisory seriously, says advisory will last for next few days
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The water main is fixed; however a boil water advisory remains in effect for all city water customers for the week. In a video on the City of Cape Girardeau’s Facebook page, Mayor Stacy Kinder urged residents to take the advisory seriously in order to stay safe and healthy, saying there was a “serious health concern” to consuming the water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
City of Jackson customers asked to conserve water
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is asking their customers to conserve water. According to Kent Peetz, the Director of Public Works in Jackson, their water system is providing mutual aid to Cape Girardeau. Currently, crews are working to repair a significant water main break in Cape Giradeau,...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau residents rush to buy bottled water
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for bottled water in Cape Girardeau, you may be out of luck. Several stores report it’s flying off of the shelves. One Food Giant employee told us they have been selling bottled water left and right. They said they received a pallet of water on Tuesday morning and customers were already buying it up.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4. According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.
KFVS12
Firefighters distributing bottled water for Cape Girardeau residents
You can get free bottled water at the Shawnee Park Center until 6:30 or while supplies last. Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run. The Perry County sheriff's office says it's looking for two suspects after they crashed a stolen vehicle this morning on Interstate 55.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Drone12: Cape Girardeau water treatment plant
You can get free bottled water at the Shawnee Park Center until 6:30 or while supplies last. Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run. The Perry County sheriff's office says it's looking for two suspects after they crashed a stolen vehicle this morning on Interstate 55.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Senior Center to reopen Thurs.; delivering frozen meals to Medicaid recipients
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Senior Center plans to reopen on Thursday, October 5. According to the center, they will be delivering frozen meals on Wednesday to Medicaid recipients only. They plan to return to serving warm meals to everyone by Thursday. The center was closed after...
wpsdlocal6.com
All SEMO campuses closed Wednesday due to water outage, residential students asked to go home if possible
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — All Southeast Missouri State University Campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 5, due to the city-wide water outage. According to a Tuesday news release from SEMO, that means all classes are canceled at the main campus, River Campus, regional campuses and all other university-affiliated facilities. Campus events are canceled as well.
KFVS12
Saint Francis Healthcare System postpones elective procedures, surgeries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Francis Healthcare System has postponed all elective procedures and surgeries due to the water main break and boil water order. According to a post on the healthcare system’s Facebook page on Tuesday, MRI imaging studies and lab studies are also postponed and being rescheduled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
Some surgeries, procedures rescheduled at Saint Francis Medical Center due to water main break
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – All elective procedures and surgeries, MRI imaging studies and lab studies are postponed and being rescheduled at Saint Francis Medical Center due to the water main break and boil order. Normal operations at Saint Francis Medical Center have been significantly impacted.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Public Schools to resume classes Wednesday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Public Schools will be in session Wednesday, October 5 after the city experienced a water main break Monday night. Superintendent Neil Glass says school will be in session Wednesday and the remainder of the week unless there is an unforeseen circumstance. The...
KFVS12
Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Repairs are underway on the Bill...
wfcnnews.com
Heartland Regional Medical Center under new ownership
MARION - Ed Cunningham, Chief Operating Officer of Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, announced today that the hospital will soon be under new ownership. The news first came from a memo written to all HRMC employees, announcing that Deaconess Illinois had agreed to purchase the medical center. Deaconess also...
KFVS12
Crews respond to rollover crash near Burfordville
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a rollover crash during the morning commute on Wednesday, October 5. The crash happened on Highway OO near Burfordville. According to crews on the scene, a vehicle came around a curve in the road and flipped. Two people were inside...
KFVS12
Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County
This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. City of...
KFVS12
Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
The water main break is bad for local businesses as well as they are now on a business break because of it. A broken pipe is fixed, but it could be days before people in Cape Girardeau are able to safely drink water straight from the tap. Grill spark leads...
mymoinfo.com
Gas Prices Take A Big Jump
(Farmington) Gas prices took a big jump this week in parts of southeast Missouri. On Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at at station in Farmington stood at $3.09 a gallon. By the end of the day, it was up to $3.39. According to GasBuddy, the price...
Comments / 0