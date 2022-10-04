ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

City of Cape Girardeau running two rounds of tests on water

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break Monday night. Long lines were seen at the Osage Center, where those affected by the boil advisory picked up bottled water. Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Director Stan Polivick, said they’re looking at Friday afternoon to be able to lift that advisory.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau boil water advisory: School closings

Carbondale Police say they have taken suspects into custody in connection with a deadly shooting on the 700 block of Lewis Lane on Monday afternoon. Boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau following water main break. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau following water main break.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau mayor urges residents to take boil water advisory seriously, says advisory will last for next few days

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The water main is fixed; however a boil water advisory remains in effect for all city water customers for the week. In a video on the City of Cape Girardeau’s Facebook page, Mayor Stacy Kinder urged residents to take the advisory seriously in order to stay safe and healthy, saying there was a “serious health concern” to consuming the water.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
KFVS12

City of Jackson customers asked to conserve water

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is asking their customers to conserve water. According to Kent Peetz, the Director of Public Works in Jackson, their water system is providing mutual aid to Cape Girardeau. Currently, crews are working to repair a significant water main break in Cape Giradeau,...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau residents rush to buy bottled water

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for bottled water in Cape Girardeau, you may be out of luck. Several stores report it’s flying off of the shelves. One Food Giant employee told us they have been selling bottled water left and right. They said they received a pallet of water on Tuesday morning and customers were already buying it up.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4. According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Drone12: Cape Girardeau water treatment plant

You can get free bottled water at the Shawnee Park Center until 6:30 or while supplies last. Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run. The Perry County sheriff's office says it's looking for two suspects after they crashed a stolen vehicle this morning on Interstate 55.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

All SEMO campuses closed Wednesday due to water outage, residential students asked to go home if possible

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — All Southeast Missouri State University Campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 5, due to the city-wide water outage. According to a Tuesday news release from SEMO, that means all classes are canceled at the main campus, River Campus, regional campuses and all other university-affiliated facilities. Campus events are canceled as well.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau Public Schools to resume classes Wednesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Public Schools will be in session Wednesday, October 5 after the city experienced a water main break Monday night. Superintendent Neil Glass says school will be in session Wednesday and the remainder of the week unless there is an unforeseen circumstance. The...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Repairs are underway on the Bill...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

Heartland Regional Medical Center under new ownership

MARION - Ed Cunningham, Chief Operating Officer of Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, announced today that the hospital will soon be under new ownership. The news first came from a memo written to all HRMC employees, announcing that Deaconess Illinois had agreed to purchase the medical center. Deaconess also...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Crews respond to rollover crash near Burfordville

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a rollover crash during the morning commute on Wednesday, October 5. The crash happened on Highway OO near Burfordville. According to crews on the scene, a vehicle came around a curve in the road and flipped. Two people were inside...
BURFORDVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County

This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. City of...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Gas Prices Take A Big Jump

(Farmington) Gas prices took a big jump this week in parts of southeast Missouri. On Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at at station in Farmington stood at $3.09 a gallon. By the end of the day, it was up to $3.39. According to GasBuddy, the price...
FARMINGTON, MO

