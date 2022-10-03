Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Blotter for Sept. 23-29, 2022
JACKSON,DANIEL S (47 of Niota, IL) Possession of Methamphetamine, Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer. HAYES,ROBERT (53 of Elvaston, IL) Reckless Driving. PITMAN,CLAEB W (24 of Warsaw, IL) Domestic Battery) ANDERSON,RACHEL I (52 of Colchester, Il) Animals at Large. 09/24/2022. YELTON,MELISSA S (42 of Casseville, MO) Hancock County Warrant, Driving While License...
khqa.com
Bevier man badly hurt in collision with tractor-trailer
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Wednesday morning when his car collided with a tractor-trailer unit. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Randolph County Route C, one mile north of Darksville, which is between College Mound and Huntsville. State troopers said a car...
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
muddyrivernews.com
Moving and shaking in downtown Quincy
There is quite a bit of activity in downtown Quincy right now. The old Quincy Paper Box building is being retro-fitted to house the new Quincy Children’s Museum. Derek Price has his lofts going up in the former MacDonald Stove building on Third Street. Remember that vacant building set...
muddyrivernews.com
Deadline to buy tickets to Right to Life of Adams County’s ‘Respect Life’ dinner is Oct. 11
QUINCY — Right to Life of Adams County invites community members to a “Respect Life” dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Holiday Inn, 4821 Oak. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. This year’s speaker is Anna DeMeuse. She joined Pro-Life Wisconsin in January 2019...
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County coroner identifies drivers killed in Saturday crash on Illinois 336
QUINCY — Adams County Coroner Scott Graham issued a press release at 1:54 p.m. Monday identifying two of the three people who died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. Graham said the driver of the pickup truck was Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine, and the driver...
Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail
The Cole County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it is investigating the death of an Audrain County Jail inmate that happened last month. The post Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 3, 2022
09/30/22 – 7:52 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Amber Rae Grooms, 38, of Wever, at the intersection of 48th Street and Avenue O, on a warrant for 5th degree theft. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 09/30/22 – 8:56 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to...
muddyrivernews.com
Just Married: Max and Genevieve Niemann
Quincy native Genevieve Niemann and Max Miller, born and raised in the Chicagoland area, tied the knot on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, which claims one of the longest aisles in all of the Cook County at nearly 230 feet. St. Mary of the Angels (1850 N. Hermitage Ave.) is nestled away in the quaint neighborhood of Bucktown and also located blocks from the bride and groom’s first shared apartment. In the 1830s, many people fled war-torn Poland and settled in the open fields of Bucktown to pasture bucks, male goats.
muddyrivernews.com
Sentimental Journey Dance Band, an 18-piece band from St. Louis, to perform Saturday in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Moonlight Ball Committee, in cooperation with the Hannibal Arts Council, will be the host a special evening of big band, ballroom and swing with the 18-piece Sentimental Journey Dance Band from St. Louis from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Quality Inn and Suites, 120 Lindsey Drive. Requested attire is formal wear or dressy casual.
muddyrivernews.com
Kohl’s annual fall food show transforms OLC into a commonwealth of cuisine
QUINCY — For those who like to challenge their taste buds, Wednesday most certainly qualified as a culinary heaven on earth — the ultimate entree of eats. Or a World Series of food, if you will. The annual Kohl’s Wholesale fall food show, which dates back to 1989,...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 3, 2022
Rebecca D Borrowman (58) Barry Il for Failure to Yield Right Turn at 48th & Broadway PTC 147. Jermaine Q Harper (22) 631 Lind for Criminal Trespass to State Supported Land at 527 Broadway NTA 126. Daniel D Williams (55) of Quincy, arrested for Peace Disturbance at 5101 Broadway on...
Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri
Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
muddyrivernews.com
Rokusek pleads not guilty at arraignment; case placed on January jury docket
QUINCY — A Quincy man who allegedly recorded more than 200 videos of people in a locker room/restroom area without their permission while they were showering or changing clothes pled not guilty Tuesday morning. John Rokusek, 60, was arraigned in Adams County Circuit Court by Judge Amy Lannerd. He...
muddyrivernews.com
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon
QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools announce 7 percent increase in enrollment
QUINCY — Quincy’s Catholic Elementary Schools recently announced a 7 percent increase in enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year at its four schools — Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis Solanus and St. Peter. This increase mirrors a national trend, as enrollment in Catholic schools nationwide has...
muddyrivernews.com
First-degree murder trial for Quincy man placed on December jury docket
QUINCY — The trial for a Quincy man facing attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges has been set for the December jury docket. Donte M. Clausell, 34, is in federal custody on a separate firearms-related charge. However, he appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday morning with public defender Christopher Pratt before Judge Amy Lannerd.
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County considering $2 million to assist housing developments
QUINCY — The Adams County Board will consider putting $2 million toward assisting what many local officials believe will help spur growth in Quincy and Adams County. At Tuesday night’s Adams County Executive Committee Meeting, Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin proposed using $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding and $1 million the County is expected to receive from the state via the $26 billion national settlement with three opioid distributors.
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY PODCAST: Affordable housing in Quincy
Ashley Conrad talks to Janet Conover with the Safe and Livable Housing Committee about their upcoming workshops. Frankie Murphy Giesing then weighs in from a landlord’s perspective.
KBUR
Quincy, Illinois man arrested on cocaine charges
Quincy, Ill.- The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Quincy, Illinois man on charges of drug trafficking. According to a news release, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation West Central Illinois Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation in the 2000 block of Oak Street, Quincy on Wednesday, September 28th.
