The LeFlore County Historical Society is pleased to announce that tickets are on sale now for Taste of LeFlore County. Taste of LeFlore County is one event you won’t want to miss. This year we will have live music provided by the Al Grzech Trio, playing some great jazz music that fits right along with our 100 Year Celebration of the Lowrey Building and honor the building being listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. The LeFlore County Museum is located at 303 Dewey in Historic Downtown Poteau.

LEFLORE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO