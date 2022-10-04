Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame hosting ceremony, concert for 2022 inductees
The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary with new inductees for 2022.
Kenneth Dale Richard
Funeral Service for Kenneth Dale Richard, 69, of Shady Point, Oklahoma will be at 10:00am on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau, Oklahoma with Reverend Tim Painter officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Point Cemetery in Shady Point, Oklahoma under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau, Oklahoma in Poteau, Oklahoma.
TASTE OF LEFLORE COUNTY COMING OCT 11TH
The LeFlore County Historical Society is pleased to announce that tickets are on sale now for Taste of LeFlore County. Taste of LeFlore County is one event you won’t want to miss. This year we will have live music provided by the Al Grzech Trio, playing some great jazz music that fits right along with our 100 Year Celebration of the Lowrey Building and honor the building being listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. The LeFlore County Museum is located at 303 Dewey in Historic Downtown Poteau.
Jimmy Wayne Goodwin
Graveside Service for Jimmy Wayne Goodwin, 72 of Poteau, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 5 2022 at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau, Oklahoma with Jimmy's best friend, Roger Barger officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, Oklahoma under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau, Oklahoma in Poteau, Oklahoma.
Betty Faye Ryburn
Funeral Service for Betty Faye Ryburn, 83 of 10 am on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Mae Morton officiating. Burial will follow at Howe Cemetery in Howe, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Betty was...
Eight-year plan to improve southern Oklahoma highways
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved an eight-year construction plan this week. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now has plans for $8.4 billion worth of projects, including widening Interstate 35 in Love County from the Red River to Mile Marker 15. The eight-year plan includes funding to begin...
Edith Irene Urchison
Funeral Service for Edith Irene Urchison, 88 of Gravette, Arkansas will be at 2pm on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
Muskogee man drowns at Lake Eufaula
Officials say a 58-year-old Oklahoma man has drowned at an Oklahoma lake.
UPDATE: Silver alert cancelled for missing Oklahoma man
Update 10/4, 3:23 p.m. - Officials say 65-year-old Glenn Wiggins has been located, so the Silver Alert has been cancelled.
Berryhill hands Bulldogs first loss of season
Muldrow’s fourth-period rally fell short Friday night inside Aubrey J. Henshaw Bulldogs Stadium as Berryhill downed the No. 10 Bulldogs 28-21 in a District 3A-3 contest. The Bulldogs (5-1 overall and 1-1 in the district) visit Seminole this week and the Chiefs (2-3 and 1-1) host Locust Grove. Late in the opening period a 1-yard touchdown run by Ethan Stites put the Chiefs on the board and Aiden…
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
‘Only pay if you stay’
Sequoyah County Commissioners are considering a resolution to adopt a 4% lodging tax if voter approved, additional funds which could be applied to roadside beautification initiatives and education, as well as support marketing and tourism growth for the county. The topic was discussed during Monday’s weekly meeting of the board of commissioners after a group of proponents and advisors, including…
Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
Fatal accident in Arkoma
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a fatality collision occurred Oct 4, 2022 at approximately 7:14 am on OK-9A near School House Rd in Arkoma, OK in LeFlore County. According to the report, a 2008 Pontiac, driven by Marceline Shelton, age 68, of Bokoshe, was southbound on OK-9A failed to negotiate a curve. Departed the roadway to the right and struck a tree. Shelton was pinned for approximately 30 minutes. Extracted by Arkoma Fire Department using the Hurst Tool.
Motorcyclist killed, woman flown to hospital after crash in Pushmataha Co.
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindale man died and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pushmataha County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 61-year-old Harris Goodwyn was killed after he ran his bike off Indian Highway and crashed near Albion. Troopers said Goodwyn was pronounced dead...
2 arrested for allegedly trafficking meth after driver falls asleep at the wheel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a man asleep at the wheel in the middle of the road near Haskell early Thursday morning. Deputies said the man, Kyle Logan, was accompanied in the vehicle by Aimee Fomby. Deputies said they were told there were drugs in the vehicle.
