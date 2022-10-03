Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September
U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September — a modest slowdown from August. The job market is still tight, though, as the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%. The U.S. job market downshifted a bit last month. Employers are still adding jobs but not at the same pace that they were earlier this year. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. The slowdown in hiring could help curb inflation. But that wasn't enough to reassure investors. Stocks fell sharply today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 600 points. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now to explain. Hey, Scott.
NPR
News brief: September jobs data, Biden's marijuana pardons, student loan fraud
The gap between jobseekers and job openings is closing. People busted by the Feds for simple marijuana possession will get a pardon. And the White House cracks down on student debt relief scams. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. After a hot summer in the U.S. job market, economists are on the lookout...
NPR
A Canadian court considers whether the U.S is a safe place for asylum-seekers
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) The United States is not safe for refugees. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: As government lawyers presented their case inside the Supreme Court in Ottawa yesterday, supporters of the legal challenge gathered outside a Toronto courthouse. At stake - the future of the U.S.-Canada Safe Third Country Agreement. In effect since 2004, it says asylum-seekers who make it to either country need to apply for asylum where they arrived first. Immigrant advocate Diana Gallego criticized the Canadian government for continuing to defend the agreement under which Canada turns asylum-seekers back to the United States.
NPR
Roe Is Done — Here Are The Next Supreme Court Cases To Watch
The high court, which now includes Biden nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, will hear cases that will determine the future of affirmative action, voting rights and election integrity. And the president announced that he will pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law and D.C. statute. That will impact...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
How economics retreats made a strong impression on federal judges
Between 1976 and 1999, hundreds of federal judges traveled to a private retreat where they learned from famous economists. These retreats may have had a surprising effect on federal courts. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Between 1976 and 1999, hundreds of federal judges traveled to an exclusive, private retreat where they learn...
NPR
How Elon Musk would reshape how Twitter works
Elon Musk may finally own Twitter by the end of the month. The mercurial billionaire changed his mind yet again this week and says he does want to buy the company after all. And if this deal does go through, Musk would dramatically reshape how the social media site works. Here to talk more about all of this is NPR's Shannon Bond. Hey, Shannon.
NPR
A look at the conversations Vice President Harris has been having on abortion
Vice President Harris has held meeting after meeting on abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. NPR sat in a recent sessions to find out more about her role on this issue. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. For Democratic and independent voters, abortion is one of the top motivating...
What is Indigenous Peoples Day? Is it offensive to celebrate Columbus Day? Everything you need to know
The second Monday of October has been a national holiday for about a century. But Indigenous Peoples Day has only held that designation for a year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Ireland opens access to records for children separated from their mothers years ago
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Mari Steed of the Adoption Rights Alliance about Ireland's new service that allows children separated from their birth mothers years ago to access their records. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. For decades in Ireland, unwed mothers and their children were confined to institutions run by the Catholic...
The Doctor Is In — And Wants You To Vote: How Physicians Are Saving Democrats After Roe
With abortion care hanging in the balance across the country, a number of doctors are turning to politics this election year.
NPR
Gas prices are likely to rise more as OPEC and Russia announce production cut
**** The economy now, which started the week on an upswing before it drooped right back by Friday - what happened? NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now to explain the volatility we seem to see every week. Thanks for being with us, Scott. SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Good morning, Scott. SIMON:...
NPR
Elon Musk calls himself a free speech absolutist. What could Twitter look like under his leadership?
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Nina Jankowicz, disinformation expert and author of "How to Be a Woman Online," about abuse against women on the internet and Musk's planned buyout of Twitter. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. After an on-again, off-again, at times contentious flirtation with the social media platform Twitter, tech billionaire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
The first cobalt mine in America in decades is opening in Idaho
The first cobalt mine in America in decades opens Friday in Idaho. The metal used in electric vehicle batteries is in big demand yet analysts say the environmental costs are also high. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. And now to Idaho, where a cobalt mine that had been defunct for decades is...
NPR
In this production of 'Hamilton,' everything is done in German
And finally today, Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning musical "Hamilton" has been playing to sold-out houses in New York, around the U.S. and in various English-speaking countries since 2015. This past week, a production of "Hamilton" opened in one of the top foreign venues for musical theater, Hamburg, where everything is performed in German. Translating all the elements of this very American musical was complicated, as reporter Naomi Lewin discovered.
Wendler commentary: Family and regional economic impacts
Fourth in a series regarding Panhandle values and quality of life. All universities have an economic impact on the regions and communities in which they are located. University education is a combined public and private good, benefiting everyone in the public square while simultaneously directly benefiting the recipient of the degree and the family to which they belong. A UCLA study of freshmen states that students attend college to get a better job. That is a personal...
NPR
Week in politics: Biden on Russian nuclear threat; Herschel Walker's senate campaign
President Biden's words were blunt, direct and sobering this week when he said at a Democratic fundraiser in New York that for the first time since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, the U.S. faces a real threat of nuclear war. NPR's senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving joins us.
Walter Suza guest column: A reflection on Pledge of Allegiance
“Out of the darkness light shall shine.” Some of my childhood memories are of walking past the American Embassy in Tanzania. The tall walls capped with barbed wire and the armed guards behind the steel gate prevented me from seeing the inside of the chancery. But the obstacles failed to prevent my eyes...
NPR
A chess grandmaster banned from Iran's team examines protests in her native country
NPRs Michel Martin speaks with Dorsa Derakhshani, who defied her government by playing chess internationally without a hijab. You've probably heard about the massive protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, also known by her Kurdish name, Jina. She is the young woman who died after she was arrested by the so-called morality police in Tehran, apparently because she was deemed to have violated the country's strict rules governing modest dress. It isn't exactly clear what the alleged violation was. Most reports say her headscarf or hijab slipped down.
NPR
Concerned passengers wanted an explanation for tape on airplane's wings
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. What's worse than hitting severe turbulence on the airplane? How about looking out the window and seeing what looks like duct tape holding the wings together? Concerned passengers have posted photos of this, but it turns out the silvery adhesive is something known as speed tape, and it's perfectly safe for some repairs. The airlines do sometimes use actual duct tape to restrain violent passengers. So be nice on your next flight.
NPR
A group of top officials in Haiti want an armed international force to intervene
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Pamela White, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Haiti from 2012 to 2015, about why she thinks the call for outside help is necessary. Haiti has struggled for centuries to free itself from foreign interference. But now, in an extraordinary move, a group of its top officials has asked the prime minister to seek the help of an armed international force to combat multiple crises and deepening chaos. The chaos is fueled by ongoing political instability in the wake of the still-unsolved killing of a previous prime minister, and gangs have filled the void, taking over parts of the country and controlling access to vital resources, especially fuel.
Comments / 0