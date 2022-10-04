ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanie Powers
Person
Ryan Guzman
Person
Peter Krause
Person
Angela Bassett
Popculture

'Frasier' Revival Officially Happening at Paramount+, Kelsey Grammer's Return Confirmed

It's time to get out those tossed salads and make some scrambled eggs again. The long-awaited Frasier revival is finally happening. Paramount+ gave the project the green light for new multi-camera episodes of the beloved 1990s sitcom. The number of episodes has not been set in stone, but Deadline reports that at least 10 will be made. Kelsey Grammer has signed on to play Frasier Crane again.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

New Blood on ‘Grey’s,’ Hilary Swank in ‘Alaska Daily,’ ‘Walker’s Western Prequel, ‘Nightline’ Streams, Creepy ‘Friend’

Grey’s Anatomy jumps six months to welcome new interns for Season 19. Oscar winner Hilary Swank headlines the issue-oriented Alaska Daily. A reboot spawns a prequel in the traditional Western setting of Walker Independence. ABC News’ Nightline launches a weekly streaming offshoot. The White Lotus’ Jake Lacy is a disturbing Friend of the Family in Peacock’s true-crime docudrama.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Athena#Cold Case#Brown Girls
Deadline

‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
TV SERIES
EW.com

CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
HollywoodLife

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Husband: Everything To Know About Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now. And the star of The Queen’s Gambit, 26, appears to have found her King with husband Malcolm McRae, 28. The couple was first linked in 2021 and has kept their relationship fairly quiet since. After she was spotted rocking a ring on THAT hand in Jun. 2022, people began to wonder if Anya and Malcolm were getting hitched. A month later, it was reported that they already wed.
MUSIC
TVLine

This Is Us EP Teases Justin Hartley's CBS Pilot The Never Game: 'Imagine Kevin Pearson As an Action Hero'

Manny says “Haaaaaaasta la vista, baby?” The pilot for Justin Hartley‘s potential new series, The Never Game, started shooting today — an occasion that pilot director/executive producer Ken Olin marked by giving the public a hint at what’s in store. “Imagine Kevin Pearson as an action hero,” tweeted Olin, who was an executive producer on Hartley’s recently wrapped NBC drama This Is Us. “Yep. #NoTears.” CBS ordered a pilot for The Never Game in September 2021. The potential drama is based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel; it follows Hartley’s lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Dr. Watson Drama Series In Works At CBS From Craig Sweeny & Kapital Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sidekick no more. CBS is going for a fresh take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mystery franchise with Watson, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS Studios. The medical drama with detective elements, in development at the broadcast network, is written by Craig Sweeny, who spent five years on CBS’ Sherlock Holmes/Dr. Watson procedural Elementary, most of them as executive producer. In Watson, a year after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Frasier Revival Ordered to Series at Paramount+

The long-gestating Frasier revival is officially happening. Deadline reported Thursday that Paramount+ has handed out a series order for a new batch of episodes, with Kelsey Grammer set to return in the title role. The project was revealed to be inching closer to reality earlier this year after various teases...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy