Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
Person
Sequoyah
ocolly.com

Stilly Squirrels tells all

Just about everywhere you look on campus, you see squirrels. These furry friends are all over the place and students notice. One student in particular, Ashlee Torres, saw the animals as a social media opportunity. She decided to create an Instagram account, Stilly Squirrels, to showcase the creatures in various...
STILLWATER, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Collinsville Woman Part of Drug Conspiracy

A Collinsville woman has allegedly fled to Mexico after being indicted on drug conspiracy along with eight individuals from the Tulsa area and one Mexican national. The indictment was sent down on October 5 from the US Department of Justice’s Northern District of Oklahoma office after months of work by special agents resulted in eight arrests and the seizure of illicit guns, drugs, and profits.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KOCO

Video of teenager’s arrest at Tulsa State Fair goes viral

TULSA, Okla. — A video of an arrest at the Tulsa State Fair is going viral. Some have accused deputies of using excessive force on a drunk teenager. The video has been shared extensively online, including by national outlets. "One of the guys had a knee on his neck....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

8 alleged drug conspirators arrested in Tulsa, 2 still at large

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight alleged drug-trafficking conspirators were arrested early Wednesday in Tulsa as part of a law enforcement operation called "Operation Dirt Stain" led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce...
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
tulsakids.com

Boating at Gathering Place!

Over the past few weekends, I’ve kept remembering that I want to try boating at Gathering Place. Only to realize that they close at 2 p.m., and I’m too late. So this past weekend, I planned ahead, got up plenty early, and did it! Joss was an enthusiastic companion. He’s been wanting to do this for years, and I’m so glad we finally did! It was a very relaxing way to spend a Saturday morning. But if this post convinces you to try the boat operations at Gathering Place, don’t wait! This is the last month of the season to do so.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Flock cameras coming to Wagoner County

WAGONER, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is planning to install 10 new flock cameras. The company pricing the cameras says the sheriff’s office will place the new technology strategically around the county. The company says the new cameras, which scan license plates, will help prevent...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK

