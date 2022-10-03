Over the past few weekends, I’ve kept remembering that I want to try boating at Gathering Place. Only to realize that they close at 2 p.m., and I’m too late. So this past weekend, I planned ahead, got up plenty early, and did it! Joss was an enthusiastic companion. He’s been wanting to do this for years, and I’m so glad we finally did! It was a very relaxing way to spend a Saturday morning. But if this post convinces you to try the boat operations at Gathering Place, don’t wait! This is the last month of the season to do so.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO