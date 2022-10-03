Read full article on original website
This Oklahoma Bridge is Haunted by the Spirit of a Woman Who Was Murdered There in 1976
Have you ever heard the story of Karla's Bridge before? It's one of Oklahoma's many urban legends and ghost stories. This tale centers around a creepy old bridge that's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there in 1976. They say her restless spirit can be heard and even seen walking the bridge.
Off-duty Claremore firefighter performs life-saving CPR at Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore firefighter Lt. Johnathan Cates is being praised for helping to save a man’s life while he was off-duty at the Tulsa State Fair with his wife, Anne, on Thursday night. The couple saw a crowd forming and Cates went to investigate it. It was...
Tulsa woman showing others it's possible to turn life around
A Tulsa woman is showing others it's possible to turn their life around and leave a life of crime behind.
Tulsa man reunited with lost tortoise after he escaped his enclosure, took a stroll
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was reunited with his lost pet after he escaped his enclosure. Though this was not your average companion. Bob Lawrence posted over the weekend that he lost his pet tortoise. Lawrence said his pet, Tortrois, was in his enclosure in his backyard when the animal decided to take a stroll.
Community mourns loss of former fire marshal who sacrificed himself to save his grandchild
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department and city leaders are honoring their friend, a retired assistant fire marshal, who drowned in a tragic accident on Skiatook Lake. Terry McGee’s body was recovered this week. On Sunday, he jumped from his boat into the lake to help his grandchild. The child made it out okay, but Terry never resurfaced.
Tulsa, Cleveland residents react to McLain game cancelations
As the search for the suspect continues, many are expressing their opinions about whether games against McLain should be canceled because the shooting happened outside the stadium.
Tulsans upset after receiving parking tickets during fair
Some Tulsans are unhappy after being ticketed for allowing people to park in their driveway and go to the fair.
Tulsa police say road rage led to machete attack on I-244
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was attacked by a machete after a road rage incident in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Police were called to the road rage incident around 7:15 a.m. that started between a pickup driver and three motorcyclists on westbound Interstate 244 near Harvard.
Muskogee man drowns at Lake Eufaula
Officials say a 58-year-old Oklahoma man has drowned at an Oklahoma lake.
ocolly.com
Stilly Squirrels tells all
Just about everywhere you look on campus, you see squirrels. These furry friends are all over the place and students notice. One student in particular, Ashlee Torres, saw the animals as a social media opportunity. She decided to create an Instagram account, Stilly Squirrels, to showcase the creatures in various...
Group presents solutions to keep Skyride Running, Expo Square could consider options
TULSA, Okla. — The group behind the push to save the Expo Square Skyride is once again is asking for a response to their solutions, Expo Square leadership claims they may be willing to explore other options before moving forward with their plans to auction it later this month and likely demolish it.
cherokeephoenix.org
Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
KTUL
Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Collinsville Woman Part of Drug Conspiracy
A Collinsville woman has allegedly fled to Mexico after being indicted on drug conspiracy along with eight individuals from the Tulsa area and one Mexican national. The indictment was sent down on October 5 from the US Department of Justice’s Northern District of Oklahoma office after months of work by special agents resulted in eight arrests and the seizure of illicit guns, drugs, and profits.
KOCO
Video of teenager’s arrest at Tulsa State Fair goes viral
TULSA, Okla. — A video of an arrest at the Tulsa State Fair is going viral. Some have accused deputies of using excessive force on a drunk teenager. The video has been shared extensively online, including by national outlets. "One of the guys had a knee on his neck....
KTUL
8 alleged drug conspirators arrested in Tulsa, 2 still at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight alleged drug-trafficking conspirators were arrested early Wednesday in Tulsa as part of a law enforcement operation called "Operation Dirt Stain" led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce...
tulsakids.com
Boating at Gathering Place!
Over the past few weekends, I’ve kept remembering that I want to try boating at Gathering Place. Only to realize that they close at 2 p.m., and I’m too late. So this past weekend, I planned ahead, got up plenty early, and did it! Joss was an enthusiastic companion. He’s been wanting to do this for years, and I’m so glad we finally did! It was a very relaxing way to spend a Saturday morning. But if this post convinces you to try the boat operations at Gathering Place, don’t wait! This is the last month of the season to do so.
KTUL
Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after north Tulsa crash
TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said the crash took place late Tuesday afternoon on East Admiral Place, between Yale and Sheridan. A black sedan, headed southbound, was stopped at a stop...
Flock cameras coming to Wagoner County
WAGONER, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is planning to install 10 new flock cameras. The company pricing the cameras says the sheriff’s office will place the new technology strategically around the county. The company says the new cameras, which scan license plates, will help prevent...
