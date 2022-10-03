ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

nebraskanewsservice.net

Sasse to resign from Congress, become president of University of Florida

Sen. Ben Sasse plans to resign from the U.S. Senate later this year to join the University of Florida as its next president, leaving Congress after he was first elected in 2014. The University of Florida announced on Thursday, Oct. 6, that Sasse is their finalist to replace outgoing President...
GAINESVILLE, FL

