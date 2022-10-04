ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
well you can count on....

[In reply to "hey, I know Im old and my eyesight proves it.....but does anyone else find the scoreboards at Ohio Stadium hard to read? *" by Bucket from Joe's, posted at 08:29:42 10/05/22]. ....the guy screaming into the microphone like he's having trouble on the toilet that its third...
Well, to be fair, the punt play and Miyan’s TDs were the only notable aspects of the game, and those can be covered

[In reply to "It is amazing how prejudiced against OSU the college football shows are. I watched two yesterday, >" by oldmanbuck, posted at 19:49:32 10/05/22]. : 3 hours' worth and the Rutgers game was only mentioned once for @ 1 minute. They both talked about the "fake punt" w/o offering the OSU side. They talked about the 5 TDs on one show for about 1 minute. i wonder if we win the National Championship if they will mention it.
Not the long snapper! How did OSU ever win a game w/o Jake McQuaid? 😜

[In reply to "Sounds like ttun has lost their longsnapper for the season. *" by SaltLakeCity Buck, posted at 10:32:25 10/05/22]. I’m sure they will find a replacement. Does Jimmy have any eligibility remaining? He sure can still throw that ball around. I see him every week catching and throwing during pregame. A leader of men. 🤦‍♂️
Ohio State football’s sack numbers are lying to you this season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost since the moment Chase Young stepped off the field in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State football’s ability to record sacks has drawn scrutiny. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles missed the first two years of that debate. Yet he now oversees a defense that, in raw numbers, continues to drag behind even the underperforming units that prompted Ryan Day to go out and hire him.
Interesting, to me, feedback on the fake punt. Yahoo Sports featured large article on the incident Monday. (m)

The article put the most positive spin on the incident possible. Nothing negative about the play, the punter, or Coach Day and OSU. They called it for what it was; a spontaneous heads-up play by the punter. Also, the meeting at midfield following the game along with their favorable comments about each other at their pressers tamped down any hint of a feud. So far so good. However, when I reviewed the comments below the article maybe about half were positive in nature. However, the other half were filled with pure venomous hatred, and dripping sarcasm beyond what I have ever seen. Some suggested Micro got what he deserved, some pointed to it as another example of OSU's lack of class, and more. All this, despite the fact the article held the punter and Coach Day blameless. Conclusion, the haters are out there in force.
My expert opinion on where OSU should rank and where the team stands

Five games into the season . And by expert I mean 50 years old , played HS Football and been a Buckeye fan all my life . So I’m not an expert . I think OSU should rank anywhere from 1-4 . I think you could make arguments for any of the the top 4 teams to be no 1 . I don’t think there is a dominating team this year. Alabama and Georgia both don’t look as good as last year . Ohio State probably is the most complete team - Offense , Defense , Special Teams - but I still think the Defense has doubters .
Jake Cook Enjoyed “Awesome” Atmosphere at Ohio State, Jermaine Mathews Continues Strong Season, Calvin Simpson-Hunt and Malik Hartford Will Be Honored As All-Americans

2025 Ohio offensive lineman Jake Cook has made no shortage of visits to Ohio State over the last few months. A sophomore at nearby Westerville North, Cook visited OSU twice in the spring and camped with the Buckeyes twice in June. But Saturday’s contest against Rutgers afforded him his first chance to experience a gameday atmosphere at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
Ohio State Football: Who’s the next Big Ten coach to get fired?

Two Big Ten coaches have already gotten canned this season, including one just two weeks after the Ohio State football team beat him. Who’s the next to go?. The Ohio State football team may have ended Paul Chryst’s time in Madison with a 52-21 thrashing two weeks ago in Ohio Stadium. Chryst was let go Sunday as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after eight seasons at the helm. This follows Nebraska’s decision to fire Scott Fost earlier this season.
