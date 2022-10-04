Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes seeing an ‘uptick’ along star-studded recruiting trailThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
theozone.net
well you can count on....
[In reply to "hey, I know Im old and my eyesight proves it.....but does anyone else find the scoreboards at Ohio Stadium hard to read? *" by Bucket from Joe's, posted at 08:29:42 10/05/22]. ....the guy screaming into the microphone like he's having trouble on the toilet that its third...
theozone.net
CH has really flipped the switch on recruiting the last few years. I know there is frustration with his tourney record,
[In reply to "Good chance. We shall see though. The good thing is the number of top players OSU is getting in on in future classes*" by Barrett777, posted at 20:09:55 10/04/22]. but I think the patience is really going to pay off in these next five years. The overall...
theozone.net
Well, to be fair, the punt play and Miyan’s TDs were the only notable aspects of the game, and those can be covered
[In reply to "It is amazing how prejudiced against OSU the college football shows are. I watched two yesterday, >" by oldmanbuck, posted at 19:49:32 10/05/22]. : 3 hours' worth and the Rutgers game was only mentioned once for @ 1 minute. They both talked about the "fake punt" w/o offering the OSU side. They talked about the 5 TDs on one show for about 1 minute. i wonder if we win the National Championship if they will mention it.
theozone.net
Not the long snapper! How did OSU ever win a game w/o Jake McQuaid? 😜
[In reply to "Sounds like ttun has lost their longsnapper for the season. *" by SaltLakeCity Buck, posted at 10:32:25 10/05/22]. I’m sure they will find a replacement. Does Jimmy have any eligibility remaining? He sure can still throw that ball around. I see him every week catching and throwing during pregame. A leader of men. 🤦♂️
theozone.net
Sat by wall on se corner for Rutgers, could not see Scoreboard at all, only thing available were 2 little things (more)
[In reply to "hey, I know Im old and my eyesight proves it.....but does anyone else find the scoreboards at Ohio Stadium hard to read? *" by Bucket from Joe's, posted at 08:29:42 10/05/22]. at end of ribbon. Could not read, had to ask my grandson to tell me. There...
Ohio State’s Luke Wypler won’t forget Desmond Howard sacking C.J. Stroud on the Heisman stage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler’s identity revolves around protecting Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud at all costs. The Buckeyes’ starting center watched from hundreds of miles away last December when he felt ESPN personality and Michigan alum Desmond Howard left his quarterback vulnerable and knocked off balance.
theozone.net
The scoreboard is horrible. I sent an Email to the athletic dept about 5 years ago telling them how I was sitting (m)
[In reply to "hey, I know Im old and my eyesight proves it.....but does anyone else find the scoreboards at Ohio Stadium hard to read? *" by Bucket from Joe's, posted at 08:29:42 10/05/22]. in C Deck, north endzone and couldn't read the small things on the board and I...
Ohio State football’s sack numbers are lying to you this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost since the moment Chase Young stepped off the field in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State football’s ability to record sacks has drawn scrutiny. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles missed the first two years of that debate. Yet he now oversees a defense that, in raw numbers, continues to drag behind even the underperforming units that prompted Ryan Day to go out and hire him.
theozone.net
Felix Okpara is plenty athletic & plenty tall at 6’11”. Parks is not super athletic at 6’9”, but very skilled (m)
[In reply to "Not that we pass any Top50 talent up, but it seems we need athletic bigs to go with who we’ll have. Thoughts? *" by buck nakid, posted at 20:16:29 10/04/22]. Devin Royal can play the 3 or 4. OSU will have very good team height, length,...
saturdaytradition.com
Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State OL, continues mind-blowing streak without allowing a sack
Paris Johnson Jr. has continued his amazing streak of not allowing a sack for Ohio State in 2022. In Saturday’s win over Rutgers, Johnson extended a streak that dates back to the 2020 season. He has not allowed a sack in 611 consecutive pass-block snaps for the Buckeyes. Johnson...
theozone.net
Interesting, to me, feedback on the fake punt. Yahoo Sports featured large article on the incident Monday. (m)
The article put the most positive spin on the incident possible. Nothing negative about the play, the punter, or Coach Day and OSU. They called it for what it was; a spontaneous heads-up play by the punter. Also, the meeting at midfield following the game along with their favorable comments about each other at their pressers tamped down any hint of a feud. So far so good. However, when I reviewed the comments below the article maybe about half were positive in nature. However, the other half were filled with pure venomous hatred, and dripping sarcasm beyond what I have ever seen. Some suggested Micro got what he deserved, some pointed to it as another example of OSU's lack of class, and more. All this, despite the fact the article held the punter and Coach Day blameless. Conclusion, the haters are out there in force.
theozone.net
My expert opinion on where OSU should rank and where the team stands
Five games into the season . And by expert I mean 50 years old , played HS Football and been a Buckeye fan all my life . So I’m not an expert . I think OSU should rank anywhere from 1-4 . I think you could make arguments for any of the the top 4 teams to be no 1 . I don’t think there is a dominating team this year. Alabama and Georgia both don’t look as good as last year . Ohio State probably is the most complete team - Offense , Defense , Special Teams - but I still think the Defense has doubters .
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Heather Dinich updates top 4 teams in college football entering Week 6
We are six weeks into the college football season. Some teams are beginning to rise to the top as we move into October. Heather Dinich recently revealed her top 4 teams on ESPN’s Get Up broadcast. “I have Clemson (at No.4) over USC and Michigan because they just beat...
Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return
It has been a rough year when it comes to injuries for Ohio State. While football is a violent sport and injuries are part of the game, the Buckeyes seem to have more players missing time with various ailments, dating back to before the season began, than in other years.
Eleven Warriors
Jake Cook Enjoyed “Awesome” Atmosphere at Ohio State, Jermaine Mathews Continues Strong Season, Calvin Simpson-Hunt and Malik Hartford Will Be Honored As All-Americans
2025 Ohio offensive lineman Jake Cook has made no shortage of visits to Ohio State over the last few months. A sophomore at nearby Westerville North, Cook visited OSU twice in the spring and camped with the Buckeyes twice in June. But Saturday’s contest against Rutgers afforded him his first chance to experience a gameday atmosphere at Ohio Stadium.
theozone.net
2024 top 50 SF recruit Darren Harris down to OSU, Duke, Maryland & Miami. Best shooter in class(m)
A few scouts have compared his 6’6” height, quick shot release, and great accuracy combination with Klay Thompson. No commits yet in the 2024 class yet, but Holtmann and staff are in on several top 100 players again. Link: Potential replacement for McNeil sharp shooter role for 2024.
WSAZ
Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
theozone.net
Should also add they are in on 6’9” Tyler McKinney and 6’10” Raleigh Burgess out of Cincy (m)
[In reply to "Not that we pass any Top50 talent up, but it seems we need athletic bigs to go with who we’ll have. Thoughts? *" by buck nakid, posted at 20:16:29 10/04/22]. Burgess favors OSU. A lot of B1G schools have offered. Bucks Ave good shot at McKinney as well who transferred to powerhouse Link Academy in Missouri.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Ohio State Football: Who’s the next Big Ten coach to get fired?
Two Big Ten coaches have already gotten canned this season, including one just two weeks after the Ohio State football team beat him. Who’s the next to go?. The Ohio State football team may have ended Paul Chryst’s time in Madison with a 52-21 thrashing two weeks ago in Ohio Stadium. Chryst was let go Sunday as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after eight seasons at the helm. This follows Nebraska’s decision to fire Scott Fost earlier this season.
