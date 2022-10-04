‘9-1-1’: Angela Bassett & Peter Krause Talk Teaming Up on Athena’s Personal Cold Case

Read full article on original website
Related
‘NCIS’ Showrunner Steven D. Binder Claims Newcomer Teri Polo ‘Isn’t Going to Be Able to Hide Her Shenanigans Very Long’
The ‘NCIS’ Season 20 premiere will pick up right where season 19 left off with Gary Cole’s Agent Parker on the run with his ex-wife played by Teri Polo.
Why Law And Order Didn't Explain Anthony Anderson's Absence As Kevin Bernard In The Premiere Crossover Event
Law & Order was jam-packed with characters for the crossover with SVU and Organized Crime, but Kevin Bernard wasn't one of them, and there's a reason why nobody mentioned him.
'NCIS: Hawaii' Star Tori Anderson Talks Season 2 and Major Crossover Event (EXCLUSIVE)
Season 1 of NCIS: Hawai’i went out in a thrilling two-parter that crammed so much drama in, we could have used at least two more episodes just to process what happened. People were poisoned, the Batmanesque villain Silver Moon was still stirring up trouble, and a deadly explosion was thwarted by Jane (Vanessa Lachey). There were also some fireworks in the mix.
TV Fanatic
Angela Bassett & Peter Krause Talk Dark Hour of 9-1-1 & Their Appreciation of Bathena
Athena's desire to become a police officer was always rooted in the disappearance of Tanya Kingston. And now, some forty-five years later, the case comes full circle for her, as Tanya's disappearance and death are brought to her doorstep yet again. 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 3 dives into the aftermath...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind
NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
ETOnline.com
'Grey's Anatomy': Caterina Scorsone Details How Ellen Pompeo's Absence Will Work in Season 19 (Exclusive)
Caterina Scorsone is sharing how Grey's Anatomy will address Ellen Pompeo's limited role in season 19. The actress stopped by the ET stages on Tuesday afternoon for an exclusive sit-down interview where she previewed the new season, which also welcomes five new interns into the world of Grey Sloan. "The...
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Reality Steve Says the Whole Suitcase Drama Was Created by Producers to Embarrass Salley Carson
The 'Bachelor in Paradise' suitcase drama is the new Shrimpgate. We're calling it now. Here's everything we know.
epicstream.com
NCIS Season 20 Speculations, News & Update: This One Hint Boosts Mark Harmon Return Hopes
Gibbs finally announced his retirement in the previous season after serving as the Major Case Response Team's leader since the show's debut in 2003. The chance of Mark Harmon returning was always present, but it was never confirmed. However, remarks made by CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl may allude to a potential Gibbs comeback, even though it might not take place in NCIS Season 20.
EW.com
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
The Hollywood Gossip
Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Teases the End of Meredith: It's All About Her Kids...
On the heels of Grey’s Anatomy getting set to premiere its 19th (!!!!!) season on Thursday night, showrunner Krista Vernoff sat down with Variety to delve into the subject on the minds of fans across the nation:. Is Ellen Pompeo really leaving?!?. As you likely know by now, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Simran Sethi On Future Of ABC Drama Amid Ellen Pompeo Pullback & New Cast Additions
Greys Anatomy is heading into a transformational season. Star Ellen Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence to eight episodes, signaling a potential departure of her character Meredith which has been the heart of the medical drama since the start. Meanwhile, five new actors are joining as interns in one of the show’s biggest cast infusions ever, reminiscent of the Grey’s pilot that introduced Meredith and her fellow wide-eyed interns. So is Season 19 setting the stage for a revamped Grey’s Anatomy: The Next Generation or could it be its last chapter? Related Story 'A Million Little Things': Final Season Decision Coming Soon Related Story Baseball...
Frasier is back in the building: sequel series greenlit at Paramount+
Streaming service going ahead with 10 episodes, with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Frasier Crane, but other original cast members remain unconfirmed
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Can Diane Identify The Hook?
The identity of The Hook could be revealed in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! If Diane can identify her attacker, their reign of terror could finally come to an end. But will it be in time to keep them from killing again?. Diane was the most recent victim of The Hook,...
This Is Us EP Teases Justin Hartley's CBS Pilot The Never Game: 'Imagine Kevin Pearson As an Action Hero'
Manny says “Haaaaaaasta la vista, baby?” The pilot for Justin Hartley‘s potential new series, The Never Game, started shooting today — an occasion that pilot director/executive producer Ken Olin marked by giving the public a hint at what’s in store. “Imagine Kevin Pearson as an action hero,” tweeted Olin, who was an executive producer on Hartley’s recently wrapped NBC drama This Is Us. “Yep. #NoTears.” CBS ordered a pilot for The Never Game in September 2021. The potential drama is based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel; it follows Hartley’s lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert...
Comments / 0