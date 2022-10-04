‘9-1-1’: Angela Bassett & Peter Krause Talk Teaming Up on Athena’s Personal Cold Case

Greys Anatomy is heading into a transformational season. Star Ellen Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence to eight episodes, signaling a potential departure of her character Meredith which has been the heart of the medical drama since the start. Meanwhile, five new actors are joining as interns in one of the show’s biggest cast infusions ever, reminiscent of the Grey’s pilot that introduced Meredith and her fellow wide-eyed interns. So is Season 19 setting the stage for a revamped Grey’s Anatomy: The Next Generation or could it be its last chapter? Related Story 'A Million Little Things': Final Season Decision Coming Soon Related Story Baseball...

