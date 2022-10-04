It's time to take another vacation to the White Lotus. HBO's surprise hit series The White Lotus earned a ton of critical acclaim upon its release and has went on to win multiple Emmy awards, so it came as no surprise that the network opted to turn what was supposed to be a limited affair into an anthology title. So writer and director Mike White is bringing The White Lotus back for a second season later this month, with the new installment taking place at an entirely different White Lotus resort with a mostly new cast.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO