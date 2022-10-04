Read full article on original website
Will Smith Returns To The Big Screen In Gripping First 'Emancipation' Trailer
Will Smith’s next film will be released this year after all, with Apple Studios announcing that “Emancipation” is arriving in theaters next month, just in time for the upcoming awards season. The historical drama from “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua will now open in theaters on Dec....
msn.com
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
tvinsider.com
New Blood on ‘Grey’s,’ Hilary Swank in ‘Alaska Daily,’ ‘Walker’s Western Prequel, ‘Nightline’ Streams, Creepy ‘Friend’
Grey’s Anatomy jumps six months to welcome new interns for Season 19. Oscar winner Hilary Swank headlines the issue-oriented Alaska Daily. A reboot spawns a prequel in the traditional Western setting of Walker Independence. ABC News’ Nightline launches a weekly streaming offshoot. The White Lotus’ Jake Lacy is a disturbing Friend of the Family in Peacock’s true-crime docudrama.
ComicBook
The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer Released by HBO
It's time to take another vacation to the White Lotus. HBO's surprise hit series The White Lotus earned a ton of critical acclaim upon its release and has went on to win multiple Emmy awards, so it came as no surprise that the network opted to turn what was supposed to be a limited affair into an anthology title. So writer and director Mike White is bringing The White Lotus back for a second season later this month, with the new installment taking place at an entirely different White Lotus resort with a mostly new cast.
Jennifer Aniston Cruises Around NYC With Jon Hamm In A Porsche Filming ‘The Morning Show’
Jennifer Aniston has a handsome new co-star on The Morning Show! The 53-year-old actress filmed scenes for season 3 of the show with Jon Hamm in New York City on Monday, September 26. Jennifer, 53, and Jon, 51, were all smiles as they drove in a silver Porsche, while surrounded by camera crew and producers of the Apple TV+ series.
Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’
The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Set to Star Alongside Tom Hanks in New Movie
Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly will be appearing in Miramax and Sony’s upcoming film Here alongside Tom Hanks. Frequent Hanks collaborator Robert Zemeckis will direct. Eric Roth is currently adapting the script with Zemeckis and Jack Rapke producing, Deadline reports. ImageMovers will be producing alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Miramax will distribute the film in foreign countries, while Sony Pictures will bring it to American screens.
Collider
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jacob Batalon Says ‘Reginald the Vampire’ Isn’t Your Usual Brooding Bloodsucker
Reginald the Vampire is Syfy‘s latest series focused on the nocturnal creature that goes bump in the night, but actor Jacob Batalon promises the titular character is different from the rest. Based on the Fat Vampire novels by Johnny B Truant, the series delves into the deeper aspects of Reginald beyond his newfound need to suck blood, some of which the actor relates to on a personal level.
Collider
‘Causeway’ Trailer Teases Jennifer Lawrence’s Devastating Drama
Apple TV+ is throwing its hat in the Oscars ring with Causeway, a new drama starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry that got a first trailer on Thursday. The streamer has had an extraordinary year, distributing the Best Picture winner CODA and releasing a series of positively reviewed shows such as Pachinko and Severance.
WATCH: John Dutton Becomes Governor in Tense Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer
The Yellowstone Season 5 trailer wastes no time swearing John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in as Governor of Montana. Last season, the Dutton patriarch announced his candicacy, running against his son Jamie (Wes Bentley) to spite him. This campaign was evidently successful, as he is sworn in during the trailer's first few seconds, but the drama in the Dutton family is only just starting.
toofab.com
American Horror Story: NYC Teaser Promises 'A Season Like No Other'
Set in New York City during "the deadliest year," the new season stars Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O'Hare and Patti LuPone. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode season, followed by two episodes each Wednesday for four subsequent weeks.
‘Outer Range’ Renewed For Second Season By Prime Video; Charles Murray Takes Over As Showrunner
Prime Video has ordered a second season of Outer Range, a neo-western that stars Josh Brolin as a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family. Charles Murray (Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage), who has an overall deal with Amazon Studios, will take over for creator Brian Watkins as showrunner. The eight-episode first season kicked off in April and followed the Abbotts as they coped with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They were pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) made a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of...
Adult Animated Comedy Koala Man Adds Jemaine Clement, Hugo Weaving & Others to A-List Voice Cast
The star-studded voice cast of Koala Man just got bigger. Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords, What We Do in the Shadows), Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright will lend their voices to the adult animated comedy, while Hugo Weaving (The Matrix) and Mirando Otto (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Lord of the Rings) are set to appear in a guest star capacity.
Watch: 'American Horror Story: NYC' preview teases 'deadliest year yet'
FX shared a teaser for "American Horror Story" Season 11, "American Horror Story: NYC."
In Brief: 'Frasier' reboot coming to Paramount+, and more
That long-awaited Frasier revival is officially returning to TV in a reboot for Paramount+, ABC Audio has confirmed. Aside from Kelsey Grammer, who played the titular psychologist and radio show host on the Cheers spin-off NBC sitcom that ran from 1993-2004, no other casting has been announced. Plot details have also yet to be revealed. In the announcement, Grammer noted, "Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world. I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."...
Steve Burns From ‘Blues Clues’ Is Back
Nothing is more satisfying than a sequel or remake with the original cast. And this November, Paramount Plus will prove this once again with the first ever live-action film of the beloved children’s show Blues Clues. And lucky for us, our guy Steve Burns is along for the ride.
