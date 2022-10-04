ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captain Cook, HI

Big Island Police officer charged with abuse after domestic dispute

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have charged a North Kohala patrol officer with abuse after a domestic dispute at a home in Ainaloa. John Chiquita IV, 28, was charged with a single-count of petty-misdemeanor abuse of a family or household member stemming from an incident that was reported on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Buried body of Hawaii man case ruled as homicide

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have identified the body of a 36-year-old man that was discovered in Ka’u District in July. Police said George Edward Dodge was reported missing on Thursday, July 7 after a couple of weeks went by of not being seen or heard from. It wasn’t until a partially buried body […]
Suspicious packages found at JPBHH, suspect in custody

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Security a male suspect was taken into custody after several suspicious packages were found on Monday, Oct. 3. JBPHH said at around 5:20 p.m., three suspicious packages were found in the area and Explosive Ordnance Technicians responded to the scene. By 6 p.m. Naval Criminal […]
HONOLULU, HI
Mystery surrounds death of Big Island dive tour boat captain

KALAOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities on the Big Island are investigating the death of a dive tour boat captain at Mahaiula Beach Park on Tuesday. According to the Hawaii Island Fire Department, a crew member from the dive tour boat reported, Tuesday evening, that the captain was missing when the tour group returned to the vessel. The captain had remained onboard while the tour was underway.
KALAOA, HI
Suspect transported to medical facility after suspicious packages found at JBPHH

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a suspect was transported to a medical facility for evaluation after several suspicious packages were found at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Police said a 32-year-old man was taken into custody Monday night and transported to the facility. He has not been arrested at this...
HONOLULU, HI
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV4's Hilo transmitter temporarily offline for repairs

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – Repair work is underway on KITV4’s Hilo transmitter, limiting viewing options for residents on the Big Island. The repair work is expected to last until around 4 p.m. We apologize for the inconvenience. The outage only impact those customers on the Hilo side of the Big Island who use an antenna to watch KITV4.
HILO, HI
Hawaii police investigates suspected fentanyl-related overdoses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police seized hundreds of fentanyl pills in a recent drug bust. This comes as the department is investigating three suspected fentanyl-related overdoses within the last week. “We are generally concerned for our community and the people within our community,” said Lt. Edwin Buyten, Area II Vice Section. Police said two milligrams […]
