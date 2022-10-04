Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Big Island Police officer charged with abuse after domestic dispute
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have charged a North Kohala patrol officer with abuse after a domestic dispute at a home in Ainaloa. John Chiquita IV, 28, was charged with a single-count of petty-misdemeanor abuse of a family or household member stemming from an incident that was reported on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
5 DUI accidents on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.
KITV.com
Murder victim found in shallow grave on the Big Island identified, suspect sought
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police have identified the victim whose body was found partially buried on a remote road on the Big Island in July. Now, they’re looking for the killer. Police began investigating on July 27 after a partially-buried body was uncovered on a remote side road...
Buried body of Hawaii man case ruled as homicide
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have identified the body of a 36-year-old man that was discovered in Ka’u District in July. Police said George Edward Dodge was reported missing on Thursday, July 7 after a couple of weeks went by of not being seen or heard from. It wasn’t until a partially buried body […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
With fentanyl overdoses on the rise, head of drug task force pushes for Narcan in all Hawaii classrooms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With fentanyl overdoses on the rise, the head of Hawaii’s federal drug task force is pushing for Narcan to be placed in every classroom in the state. The drug comes in the form of a nasal spray and is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Currently,...
Hawaii cop forced to self-administer dose of Narcan after potential fentanyl exposure
A police officer responding to an overdose call in Hawaii was forced to self-administer a dose of Narcan after potentially being exposed to fentanyl during the call.
Suspicious packages found at JPBHH, suspect in custody
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Security a male suspect was taken into custody after several suspicious packages were found on Monday, Oct. 3. JBPHH said at around 5:20 p.m., three suspicious packages were found in the area and Explosive Ordnance Technicians responded to the scene. By 6 p.m. Naval Criminal […]
KITV.com
Mystery surrounds death of Big Island dive tour boat captain
KALAOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities on the Big Island are investigating the death of a dive tour boat captain at Mahaiula Beach Park on Tuesday. According to the Hawaii Island Fire Department, a crew member from the dive tour boat reported, Tuesday evening, that the captain was missing when the tour group returned to the vessel. The captain had remained onboard while the tour was underway.
ifiberone.com
Cody Easterday sentenced to 11 years in prison for largest-ever criminal fraud scheme in eastern WA
YAKIMA - A local cattle farmer whose greed got the best of him finally faced the music on Tuesday when he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for scamming Tyson Foods and another company out of $244 million. 51-year-old Cody Easterday of Mesa was sentenced after charging the fraud...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect transported to medical facility after suspicious packages found at JBPHH
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a suspect was transported to a medical facility for evaluation after several suspicious packages were found at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Police said a 32-year-old man was taken into custody Monday night and transported to the facility. He has not been arrested at this...
KITV.com
8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,273 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 8 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,273 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,694. Hawaii wastewater testing program shows decline in COVID-19 The statewide test positivity rate is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials investigating after dive boat captain found dead in waters off Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island officials are investigating after a dive boat captain was found dead in waters off Mahaiula Beach Park. The Hawaii County Fire Department said a crew member told authorities the captain had stayed onboard during a dive and was missing when they got back. The captain’s...
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
Boat captain goes missing on the Big Island
A missing swimmer was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 4 according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.
Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
KENNEWICK, Wash. (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a former Hawaii woman whose body was found in Washington state’s Columbia River. That’s according to the victim’s family members. An angler discovered the body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez on Tuesday. Ebanez,...
KITV.com
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Tuesday, at least 109 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in the United States,...
KITV.com
KITV4's Hilo transmitter temporarily offline for repairs
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – Repair work is underway on KITV4’s Hilo transmitter, limiting viewing options for residents on the Big Island. The repair work is expected to last until around 4 p.m. We apologize for the inconvenience. The outage only impact those customers on the Hilo side of the Big Island who use an antenna to watch KITV4.
Tennessee man found guilty of negligent homicide in infant daughter’s death
ELIZABETHTON, T.N. (WJHL) – A jury convicted Paul Beard in connection to his daughter’s death on Friday, but found him guilty of lesser charges than the state was pursuing. According to Carter County Criminal Court records, the jury found Beard guilty of two counts of criminally negligent homicide rather than the first-degree murder charges filed […]
Hawaii police investigates suspected fentanyl-related overdoses
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police seized hundreds of fentanyl pills in a recent drug bust. This comes as the department is investigating three suspected fentanyl-related overdoses within the last week. “We are generally concerned for our community and the people within our community,” said Lt. Edwin Buyten, Area II Vice Section. Police said two milligrams […]
